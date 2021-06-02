AUSTIN, Texas, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a memo to the U.S. Air Force entitled "Accelerate Change or Lose," General Charles Brown, Air Force Chief of Staff, outlined strategic challenges facing the National Defense Strategy, including the urgent need to improve innovation pipelines and speed up the military's decision-making process. To expedite the "Accelerate Change or Lose" initiative, Productable is partnering with the Office of the U.S. Air Force Vice Chief of Staff to bring its innovation management platform to the Department of Defense with the goal of rapidly accelerating innovation in the areas of intelligence and combat.
The $1.2 million partnership comes in two phases: a prototyping contract with AF CyberWorx, the U.S. Air Force's leading problem-solving unit, and a development and pilot phase funded by the Small Business Innovation Research program and SAF/MG, the department responsible for developing and implementing Air Force business transformation initiatives.
During the first phases of the partnership, the Air Force will take steps toward employing Productable's portfolio innovation process and proprietary transformation methodology, building a customized innovation program with the goal of eventually expanding the program to all 700,000 Air Force personnel.
"Productable's goal is to set intrapreneurs up with the right innovation process to scale solutions successfully while giving them access to the funding they need to move quickly," Rachel Kuhr Conn, Founder & CEO of Productable, said. "We're thrilled to be working with the U.S. Air Force in the name of national security and are confident that our innovation platform can accelerate the change it needs to win."
General Brown's strategic approach puts speed in innovation at the forefront. In his "Accelerate Change or Lose" memo, he says "innovation ideas from our Airmen need viable sustainment pathways" and charged that the Air Force "streamline processes and incentivize intelligent risk taking."
Conn says, that's exactly the problem Productable aims to solve. She goes on to explain the pitfalls of standard innovation practices, stating that, more often than not, experiments in innovation are riddled with poor alignment and unclear design, leading organizations to spend more money and time than necessary on any given idea.
"More than 60 executive level projects are now leveraging Productable's methodology to drive deliberate maturation of concepts from ideation to warfighter capability," said Wm. Brou Gautier, Director of Continuous Improvement & Innovation and Spark Tank Capability Lead for the U.S. Air Force. "More impressively, Productable provides Air Force leaders with the tools needed to address systemic barriers to innovation that hold back our ability to innovate at the speed and scale necessary to meet combat and competition requirements."
- Improves Innovation Intelligence: Productable continuously improves best practices based on performance data for solutions that are in development, ensuring spend is leveraged to drive best portfolio outcomes.
- Accelerates Decision-Making: Productable moves Airmen through development phases more efficiently, guiding experimental activities, generating status reports and making funding recommendations along the way.
- Develops Problem-Solvers: Productable enables Airmen to quickly develop and test ideas based on Air Force priorities, leveraging innovation best practices, guiding them with the right process and recommending the right team for each project.
- Stretches Taxpayer Dollars: Productable's technology leads the Air Force toward once impossible outcomes, putting a halt to bad ideas before too much money and resources are spent and leading good ideas down viable sustainment pathways.
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Productable is an innovation management platform that sets organizations up with everything they need to innovate successfully. Our all-in-one solution gives leaders the reporting and insights they need to drive transformation quickly and gives innovators the right process and right tools to scale their ideas into real solutions. After almost a decade of testing innovation methodology as academic research with top institutions such as MIT then perfecting the innovation process with Mark Cuban Companies and with more than 20 large corporations, Productable Founder & CEO Rachel Kuhr Conn launched the patent-pending SaaS platform in 2019.
