LOS ANGELES, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InvoTech Systems Inc. announces the previously installed Uniform System at Profile Films. InvoTech Systems is the leading provider of advanced Linen Management, Laundry and Uniform Systems that integrate the latest RFID technology to increase profitability for hotels, resorts, casino operators, sports arenas, convention centers, theme parks and production plants. The InvoTech System installed at Profile Films manages the uniform inventory and assignments for 200 employees. Profile Films joins InvoTech's extensive client portfolio of customers worldwide. Click here for more information on InvoTech's Linen, Laundry and Uniform Systems.
With the InvoTech Uniform System Profile Films tracks the entire inventory and distributes uniforms without physical contact using UHF-RFID technology — from uniform purchase, assignments, daily use, and laundry activity. The perfect solution in the current situation, respecting social distancing and hygiene norms to enable full productivity of staff. The uniform system provides significant cost saving benefits by cutting labor costs, eliminating losses, reducing purchases, and lowering laundry expenses. The system eliminates traditional labor-intensive tasks, such as manual sorting, counting, and recordkeeping to reduce operational costs.
"Profile Films, a leader in the food packaging industry is now using the InvoTech Uniform System for accurate and real-time inventory information of approximately 3,000 uniform items. Uniforms are assigned to employees using an electronic signature capture terminal that records employee signatures when uniforms are assigned. This procedure eliminates the need for physical contact and no paper is required to keep employees' signatures. Every uniform item is accounted for and every employee is responsible for the uniforms assigned. Transactions are automatically recorded, and social distancing guidelines are respected." said Oswald Lares, Director of Sales & Marketing at InvoTech Systems, Inc.
InvoTech has over 700 satisfied clients worldwide in more than 36 countries, including medical centers, cleanrooms, hotels, resorts, casinos, theme parks, stadiums, arenas, convention centers, and laundries. Why InvoTech? Because major brands like Hyatt, Marriott, Ritz-Carlton, Hilton, MGM International, Wynn Resorts, Caesars Entertainment, Universal Studios, LEGOLAND, Intel, Pfizer, Madison Square Garden, and Staples Center rely on InvoTech Systems to provide operational efficiency, full-accountability, and turn-key solutions for laundry, linen and uniform management. See what our clients are saying about us.
About InvoTech Systems
InvoTech Systems, Inc. increases profitability for clients. It is a leading provider of software management and control systems for uniforms and linens, and for laundry and security operations. Served markets include hospitality, healthcare, cleanroom, commercial laundry, and amusement industries worldwide. InvoTech products deliver vital information that establishes ultimate control and total accountability. InvoTech solutions are reliable and easy to use. They streamline operations and improve service levels with reduced labor and operating expenses. InvoTech provides 100% of its system support and product development in-house. The firm's trusted staff averages 10 years of reliable technical experience, knowledge of methodologies, and industry depth. InvoTech is a Microsoft Certified Partner that evolves technology-based solutions regularly based on client- and staff-driven innovations. The company is rooted in a culture that emphasizes long-term client relationships and superior customer service. For more information, please visit our wesbite.
About Profile Films
Profile Films was founded in 1998 by Steve Ehmann. With help from his initial employees, Jenn Foerster and Sam Swartz, Steve and the team established and grew Profile into a film and bag extrusion company with an extraordinary focus on taking care of the team and our customers. Along the way, Profile has earned a leading position in the food packaging industry, in addition to serving other industrial markets. Regardless of application, Profile is passionate about delivering exceptional service.
Media Contact
Oswald Lares, InvoTech Systems, Inc, 818-574-7795, sales@invotech.com
SOURCE InvoTech Systems, Inc