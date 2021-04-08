SALT LAKE CITY, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG), the fintech holding company of Progressive Leasing, a leading provider of in-store and ecommerce lease-to-own solutions, and Vive Financial, which offers omni-channel second-look revolving credit products, is scheduled to release financial results for the first quarter of 2021 on Thursday, April 29, 2021, prior to market open.
The company has scheduled a live webcast and conference call for Thursday, April 29, 2021, at 8:30 A.M. ET to discuss its financial results for the first quarter of 2021. To access the live webcast, visit the company's investor relations website, https://investor.progleasing.com/. To join the conference call via telephone, dial 877-270-2148 and request to join the PROG Holdings, Inc. call. International participants without internet access can join the conference call by dialing 412-902-6510 and requesting to join the PROG Holdings, Inc. call.
The webcast will be archived for playback on the company's investor relations website, https://investor.progleasing.com/, following the event.
About PROG Holdings, Inc.
Headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) is a fintech holding company that provides simple and affordable payment options to credit challenged consumers. The company owns Progressive Leasing, a leading provider of in-store, ecommerce, and app-based point-of-sale lease-to-own solutions, and Vive Financial, an omni-channel provider of second-look revolving credit products. Progressive Leasing helps millions of consumers acquire furniture, appliances, jewelry, electronics, bedding, cell phones, and other large ticket consumer durables. Vive Financial offers consumers a variety of credit products originated through federally insured banks. More information on PROG Holdings' companies can be found on their websites, https://progleasing.com and https://vivecard.com/.
