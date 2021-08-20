ST. LOUIS, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Children's Cancer Society (NCCS) secured a large quantity of Voriconazole, a drug used to treat fungal infections, for a hospital in Guatemala thanks to support from Fosun Pharma USA Inc., a new partner of the NCCS' Michele Hertlein Global Outreach Program.
Through the Michele Hertlein Global Outreach Program, the NCCS works with pharmaceutical companies to distribute donated cancer treatment drugs and medical supplies worldwide. Upon hearing that a facility in Guatemala was in urgent need of Voriconazole to treat infections in patients, the NCCS reached out to partners. Fosun Pharma assisted with the request, and 1,680 vials of Voriconazole were sent to the hospital at no charge — saving the facility nearly $134,000 in costs.
Fosun Pharma USA Inc. is a subsidiary of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd., a leading innovation-driven global pharmaceutical and healthcare group. "We believe in Caring for Life by donating lifesaving drugs to children around the world. We are proud to be a partner of NCCS as they are a great global outreach organization who makes a difference in children's lives by supplying critically needed drugs," said Lily Zou, CEO of Fosun Pharma USA.
Fungal infections are a common side effect of chemotherapy treatment due to the impact on immune cells and other infection barriers in the body. If left untreated, these infections can become life-threatening. The NCCS and the hospital in Guatemala are thankful that Fosun Pharma provided desperately needed help.
"We are more than grateful for everything you are doing to save the lives of our patients. And as always, all our admiration and gratitude for having managed to obtain this donation without sparing any effort until it is achieved," said Sara, the NCCS contact at the facility.
Approximately 170,000 kids with cancer outside of the United States have received lifesaving treatment from the Michele Hertlein Global Outreach Program. Since the inception of the program, the NCCS has distributed more than $416 million in donated medical products to 65 children's hospitals and clinics in 42 countries thanks to the generous support of the program's corporate partners and donations.
The Michele Hertlein Global Outreach Program currently serves children in need — at absolutely no cost to the family — in El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Morocco, Nicaragua, Zimbabwe and various countries in Africa.
The National Children's Cancer Society (NCCS), headquartered in St. Louis, Mo., is a not-for-profit organization providing support to families making their way through the daunting world of childhood cancer and survivorship. With over 30 years of experience serving more than 45,000 children, the NCCS is able to take a "no matter what" approach to help families stay strong, stay positive and stay together. The NCCS has been recognized as a Better Business Bureau Accredited Charity and earned a GuideStar Platinum Seal of Transparency. For more information, call 314-241-1600, visit theNCCS.org or follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Fosun Pharma USA Inc. was founded in 2017 and continually works to enhance its portfolio of specialty pharmaceutical products and to build a pipeline of both innovative and generic pharmaceutical drugs. With strategic manufacturing partnerships around the world, Fosun Pharma USA Inc. delivers high-quality products that comply with international standards.
Caring for others and contributing to society are important components of our corporate responsibility. Our parent company, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd., partnered with Medicines for Malaria Venture (MMV), has supplied 100 million doses of injectable artesunate to global markets, which are estimated to have cured more than 20 million patients with malaria. For more information, call 1-866-611-8638, visit fosunpharmausa.com or follow on LinkedIn.
Media Contact
Lori Millner, The National Children's Cancer Society, +1 314-446-5247, lmillner@theNCCS.org
SOURCE The National Children’s Cancer Society