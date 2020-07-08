AVOCA, Pa., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ProGuard Warranty announced today that they have formed a partnership with RepairPal to bring their network of Certified repair facilities to ProGuard's base of independent and franchise dealers across the United States. With vehicle service contract companies and auto repair facilities ranking as some of the most distrusted industries by consumers, the two companies are committed to working together to change this reputation by providing transparency and higher levels of quality in auto repair.
The timing of the partnership reflects ProGuard's expectations of the effects COVID-19 will have on car ownership going forward. "We recognized the current economic crisis would force many people to keep their vehicles longer and wanted to ensure our customers had a source of reliable technicians to get their cars repaired quickly and correctly," said Dominic Limongelli, President of ProGuard Warranty. "For our dealerships without service facilities, it was critical to have access to a trustworthy network of shops that are dedicated to helping their customers throughout the ownership of their vehicles. Not only does RepairPal offer the largest nationwide network of auto repair shops in the U.S., but we felt their product offering added to the value we bring to our customers."
RepairPal Certified Shops must undergo a comprehensive evaluation by a team of auto experts in order to receive certification. ProGuard customers can take their vehicle to any participating RepairPal Certified Shop and be guaranteed that repairs will be completed at fair prices with quality parts. They also have access to RepairPal's Fair Price Estimator,™ an online tool that educates consumers about the cost of repairs in advance of any actual service. To further boost confidence and trust, customers are provided with analytics to confirm that their vehicle is being well maintained.
This dovetails well with ProGuard's goal to offer plans that protect the customer and the dealer's reputation by delivering the best service experience every time. "We design our plans to protect the consumer and cover everything from the core components to the advanced technology that makes up so much of today's vehicles," explained Limongelli. "Getting customers back in their vehicle as quickly as possible is very important to us and we are constantly enhancing our claims processes to improve turnaround times. We've recently incorporated the use of video in the claim approval process; enabling service facilities to review the diagnosis with our ASE certified adjustors to keep the claim moving without tying up bays. We're always looking for new ways to improve efficiencies in order to create satisfied customers."
"ProGuard has an excellent reputation for great customer service and transparency, which is in perfect alignment with RepairPal's own mission to provide consumers trust, quality and fair pricing in caring for their cars," said RepairPal Vice President and General Manager of Shop and Partner Networks Kathleen Long. "We admire their commitment to creating a great customer experience and feel they'll make an ideal partner as we continue to build out our network of trustworthy mechanics who deliver exceptional quality and service excellence. Together we will work to minimize the fear and uncertainty that can accompany car repair and change the current perceptions of our respective industries."
About ProGuard Warranty
ProGuard is a third-generation, family-owned business that has been serving the automotive industry for over seventy years. Their many years in the industry has led to a unique expertise in knowing the products and coverage needed to protect dealers and their customers. An expansive menu of new and pre-owned vehicle protection plans is available through their nationwide network of dealer partners. The product offering also includes a unique CPO program, another designed specifically for commercial vehicles, and Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) waivers. Dealers appreciate the company's tradition of flexibility, transparency and simplicity, and knowing their customers are protected from the high cost of repairs.
About RepairPal
Established in 2007, RepairPal is bringing trust and peace-of-mind to auto repair. At RepairPal.com, consumers have free access to a vast array of invaluable resources for taking care of their cars. The RepairPal Certified Network shows trusted shops nationwide where repairs are done at fair prices with quality parts and an attentive staff. By visiting RepairPal.com, consumers can get back on the road quickly knowing they'll receive quality work at fair prices.