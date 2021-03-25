CHICAGO, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Bold Experimentation" promotes fresh ideas, offers flexibility in a team's unique ways of working, improves team motivation plus retention, and delivers value quickly. Forward thinking executives and senior leaders play key roles in creating the right culture and environment to rapidly adapt to market changes. Experimentation is one of the main drivers that will promote new ways of leading and navigating the challenges ahead.
The Project Management Institute (PMI) Chicagoland Chapter is hosting its 16th Annual Leadership Forum: Bold Experimentation on Friday, May 7th, 2021, from 7:30 am to 12:00 pm CDT, via Zoom webinar. The Leadership Forum provides an excellent opportunity for executives, senior leaders, and portfolio/program/project management professionals to acquire tangible information and insights that can be applied to their organizations, making them more effective at delivering value. This Forum features three Keynote Speakers who will address BOLD EXPERIMENTATION from different perspectives while showing the impact to the new normal and addressing why transformation must take place: Jane von Kirchbach, Jonathan Charak, and Sunil Prashara.
Jane von Kirchbach is Vice President at Pfizer, a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. She is passionate about driving digital transformation and delivering breakthroughs that change patients' lives which improve healthcare around the world. Jane is responsible for digital strategy and capabilities for Corporate Affairs, including global policy, investor relations, health partnerships, and the Chief Patient Office. Previously, Jane held various leadership positions at Pfizer and Kraft Foods, focusing on areas of strategy, data and analytics, artificial intelligence, PMO, and ERP. Jane holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from the Illinois Institute of Technology and an MBA from DePaul University. She has served as Board Member of the Society of Information Management and Vice Chair of the PMI Chicagoland Executive Council.
Jonathan Charak is Vice President and Emerging Solutions Director at Zurich North America, where he identifies emerging risks, evaluates potential solutions, and creates teams to develop insurance propositions. Previously, Jonathan has served as Zurich Canada's interim Chief Pricing Actuary and interim Chief Actuary for Zurich Australia. He also held non-actuarial roles on the Innovation team and Operations team at Zurich. Jonathan has presented on various panels nationwide on emerging risk topics such as parametric insurance and autonomous vehicles. Jonathan holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Illinois Wesleyan University with a double major in Mathematics and Biology. He is a Fellow of the Casualty Actuarial Society, Member of the American Academy of Actuaries, and a Certified Programs Leader.
Sunil Prashara is the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Project Management Institute (PMI). He is a globally recognized thought leader on the new Ways of Working and the growing shift toward project-based work known as The Project Economy. He has carried this message forward to audiences worldwide including major global forums hosted by the Economist, the United Nations Global Compact, and several Fortune 500 companies. Throughout the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sunil emerged as an influential voice on trends reshaping the workplace, including digital transformation, the power of emerging technology trends such as Citizen Development and the urgent need to cultivate people-centered "Power Skills".
Why attend? To continue to remain relevant, companies cannot rely on the status quo. Come and join us at PMI Chicagoland's 16th Annual Leadership Forum to learn the latest concepts and strategies in championing "bold experimentation" to promote and drive sustainable growth.
About PMI Chicagoland
With about 4500 members in the Chicago metropolitan area, PMI Chicagoland is one of the largest chapters in the world and one of the most active chapters of the Project Management Institute (PMI), the world's leading not-for-profit professional membership association for the project, program, and portfolio management profession. Founded in 1969, PMI delivers value for more than three million professionals working in nearly every country in the world through global advocacy, collaboration, education, and research.
Media Contact
Ura Puranda, PMI Chicagoland Chapter, 708-387-1201, vpbusinessoutreach@pmichicagoland.org
SOURCE PMI Chicagoland Chapter