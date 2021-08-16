AUSTIN, Texas and SEATTLE, Wash., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ProjectManager.com, Inc., a leading project and work management software provider with more than 40,000 users worldwide, announced today that former Microsoft and Oracle executive Ryan Buma has been appointed Chief Executive Officer and President. Buma, a seasoned SaaS operator, will lead the company into new stages of growth, thanks in part to a substantial further investment from Ninety Mile Ventures Limited, as well as new and experienced investors from within the tech space.
"ProjectManager is at an inflection point," said Kevin Riegelsberger, Chairman of the Board of Directors for ProjectManager. "With a user base that spans six continents and dozens of industries, the company is poised for dramatic growth. Ryan brings the perfect mix of talent, experience and grit to guide the company through this exciting time while also ensuring it stays focused on delivering the best possible value to the company's project and work management customers."
Prior to joining ProjectManager, Buma spent more than 25 years leading sales, operations and business development for a wide range of SaaS solutions at technology giants like Microsoft and Oracle, as well as self-funded startups and venture-backed firms. His breadth of experience, combined with the capital raised from this latest investment, will allow ProjectManager to grow its sales, marketing and product development efforts to capture an increasing share of the red-hot collaborative work management (CWM) market, which along with adjacent market segments is expected to reach in excess of $100 billion by 2027, according to Grand View Research, Inc.
"I'm honored and excited to join the team at ProjectManager and help fulfill our mission of empowering companies of all sizes to do amazing work together," Buma said. "At a time when remote work and virtual collaboration have never been more important, ProjectManager is helping tens of thousands of team members deliver exceptional work faster than ever before."
The appointment of Buma as CEO and President, as well as the investment from Ninety Mile Ventures Limited, brings with it a number of changes to the company's Board of Directors, including the appointment of Riegelsberger, a veteran software executive and venture capital investor, as Chairman of the Board.
About ProjectManager
ProjectManager is an award-winning project and work management software company that is transforming how businesses get work done. Our work management SaaS solutions enable world-class collaboration for thousands of customers globally, with tools for project planning, workflow management, resource management and time tracking across the entire work lifecycle. ProjectManager is simple enough for anyone to use, yet powerful enough for managers to make data-driven decisions and for businesses to manage projects of all levels of complexity. Organizations such as NASA, Avis and the University of Washington rely on our software to manage their teams, their projects, and do amazing things together. ProjectManager is headquartered in Austin, with offices in Auckland, Seattle and other great cities around the globe. For more information, visit http://www.projectmanager.com.
