DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the last twelve years, Spoonflower, has made a steady climb toward its zenith as the leading eCommerce enabler connecting and empowering artists, makers and consumers in the creative economy. The company has reached another growth trajectory milestone with its expansion from 25,000 square feet of on-demand manufacturing space to its new 110,000 square foot factory in Durham, North Carolina. The move follows a year of record revenue growth, increased community partnerships and a unique business model that pairs innovative, sustainable product development with community-based consumerism.
What began in a 400-square-foot office space - and the dream of founders Gart Davis and Stephen Fraser to partner with independent artists and makers, and provide DIY hobbyists and enthusiasts with high quality print-on-demand fabric, wallpaper and home decor soft goods - grew to just under 10,000 square feet in 2010. By September 2019, Spoonflower had expanded to 50,000 square feet of operating and office space, and was in its third year of operating a second location in Berlin, Germany . After landmark success and tripling its business in 2020, the socially responsible textiles juggernaut continues its prosperous advancement with the move to the massive space, and 100 new hires across all departments projected for 2021.
"It's incredibly gratifying to witness Spoonflower's trajectory and prominence in the creative economy considering our humble beginnings," said Spoonflower co-founder and COO, Gart Davis. "In just over a decade, we have earned the distinction of being the world's largest digital design destination where elite design and maker talent can freely dovetail their creative conceptions into fruitful businesses that catch the eye and win the loyalty of savvy consumers with high standards. We are humbled and honored to power that unique eCommerce ecosystem, and our move to 110,000 square feet of operating and office space is a telling tribute of our commitment to provide even greater value to the Spoonflower community."
The jump to the vast space strengthens production efficiencies and offers room for printing fleet expansion, enabling Spoonflower to remain on the cutting edge of textile industry technology. The company will also continue to secure top local sewing talent, and offer its customer base over one million designs - printed on top quality substrates of fabric, wallpaper and home decor products - created by thousands of artists worldwide.
"Moving our operations and offices to this 110,000 square foot space was inevitable given Spoonflower's consistently increasing digital marketplace footprint over the last twelve years," said Spoonflower CEO, Michael Jones. "What's so great about this move to our new factory is that we have a broadened opportunity to remain the driving force behind the thousands of artists and makers who have made Spoonflower their business hub. It also affords us unlimited capacity to efficiently serve our existing - and capture the attention of new - customers who place a premium on our brand's core values including sustainable production, family, inclusivity and well-stewarded corporate citizenship."
Spoonflower's dramatic expansion is due in no small part to its average reach of 30,000 new monthly customers, and the effect its myriad community-building initiatives - including its Small Business Grant, Student Project Grant, Design Challenges, Artist Spotlights, Trade Program and Trend Reports - have on its direct and marketplace (e.g. Etsy, Amazon, Ebay and others). This year, Spoonflower will announce several new product launches in every category, furthering its dominant reach within the creative economy.
In addition to its day-to-day operations serving millions of customers globally, and because Spoonflower is widely respected as a business thought leader from Startups to large enterprises, the new factory will function in a post-COVID, multipurpose hosting capacity, featuring special events, media tours, business symposiums, round table dinners and strategic partnership press conferences.
About Spoonflower
With offices in Durham, North Carolina, and Berlin, Germany, Spoonflower is a global marketplace connecting makers and consumers with artists worldwide. The company's on-demand digital printing platform has revolutionized the textile industry in its development of an eco-friendly, sustainable and scalable manufacturing process. With Spoonflower, consumers can either design their own patterns on premium fabric, wallpaper and home goods or shop from the world's largest marketplace of over one million designs from independent artists. Today, millions of individuals use Spoonflower to express their personal style and power their entrepreneurial spirit.
