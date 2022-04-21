Proliminator is excited to announce that its Sunshine and Lemonizer Carpet Cleaning Deodorizer, the world's best carpet deodorizer, is now being distributed by leading carpet cleaning chemicals and deodorizer specialists Jon-Don.
When it comes to floor coverings, carpets are by far the most popular, with the industry worth over ten billion dollars a year. No matter whether it is in the home or a commercial setting, carpets are a fantastic addition to any room. However, despite their popularity, with frequent everyday use, it can be tough to keep them clean and free from odors. Proliminator is the innovative carpet deodorizer that is transforming how residential and commercial property owners clean their carpets.
Sunshine and Lemonizer Carpet Cleaning Deodorizer is able to completely consume and destroy odors from mold, mildew, smoke, pet urine, food, and much more. The powerful cleaning solution is able to keep carpets, rugs, and upholstery completely clean and smelling fresh. Since its launch, Sunshine and Lemonizer Carpet Cleaning Deodorizers have helped to transform how carpets are cleaned, and alongside homeowners, the deodorizer is used across a wide range of professional sectors, including in hospitals and care facilities, hotels, resorts, schools, universities, restaurants, and bars. The solution is completely safe for use across the home and can be safely used around pets and children.
Having established itself as the world's leading carpet deodorizer, Sunshine and Lemonizer Carpet Cleaning Deodorizer has become the go-to product for cleaning professionals across America. Now, the ground-breaking solution is going to be available to even more consumers thanks to a new partnership with Jon-Don.
Launched in 1978, Jon-Don is one of the most recognized distributors of carpet cleaning supplies. Headquartered in Roselle, IL, the brand works with a vast array of contractors, including across markets such as water and fire restoration, building services, janitorial, concrete surface preparation and polishing, carpet cleaning, and safety industries.
Over the past four decades, Jon-Don has continuously updated and revised their offering, ensuring they are always able to meet the requirements of contractors. Alongside their comprehensive array of products, Jon-Don also provides free technical support and regularly hosts seminars to support their customers, covering everything from mold remediation to small business marketing.
What sets Jon-Don apart from other distributors is its commitment to its clients. The dedicated team works closely with customers, helping them to find the very best products and supplies for their requirements. This is boosted further by added benefits such as same-day shipping, upfront pricing, and money-back guarantees.
The addition of the Sunshine and Lemonizer Carpet Cleaning Deodorizer to the Jon-Don range will help even more professionals to benefit from its revolutionary power. Customers will be able to purchase either one gallon bottles or four gallon bottles, ensuring they can always have enough on hand no matter how big the task.
"We are incredibly excited to be partnering with such a recognized and respected brand. Jon-Don is renowned for its high quality products and superior customer service, and we are sure that our Sunshine and Lemonizer Carpet Cleaning Deodorizer will be an extremely popular addition to the range and will help even more people keep their carpets, rugs, and upholstery clean and smelling fresh."
For more information on Proliminator, visit https://proliminatorusa.com/. Further information on Jon-Don can be found at https://www.jondon.com/.
