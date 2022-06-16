ProMax, an award-winning front-end automotive dealer software company, is releasing its all-new Stack platform at the annual NIADA Convention & Expo in Las Vegas this month.
BETTENDORF, Iowa, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ProMax, a leader in the retail automotive software industry for over 25 years, has announced they will be debuting their fully rebuilt platform, Stack powered by ProMax, at the annual National Independent Automobile Dealers Association (NIADA) 2022 Convention & Expo in Las Vegas later this month.
ProMax's award-winning solution has long been the premier platform for independents, offering an all-in-one front-end software that easily scales from single lot dealerships to large multi-rooftop stores. Over the past year in consultation with dealers, ProMax rebuilt its entire platform from the ground up, resulting in the all-new Stack powered by ProMax. Stack combines CRM, Desking, Website, Inventory, Credit, Data Mining, and more into one seamless tool.
"We took a close look at how we could improve both the dealer and customer experience, and the roadblocks that dealers face using the outdated, fragmented solutions on the market today" said ProMax CEO Mike Dullea. "We rebuilt our platform by reimagining CRM and adding features to meet the needs of the modern dealer and modern customer. Stack makes the dealer's job easier, more effective, and more profitable with an all-in-one seamless solution."
Stack powered by ProMax retains the legacy platform's status as the only value-added reseller of all three automotive credit bureaus that also features integrated Credit, CRM, and Desking. This fully integrated system enables dealers to go from web to contract without the headache of navigating multiple platforms. Additionally, Stack powered by ProMax boasts many all-new features sure to be a hit with dealers including a fully web-based platform, new intuitive UI and menus, new dashboards and reporting, expanded mobile and app functionality, and more.
"The days of trying to acquire and integrate solutions are over- the time has come for a single platform to replace bolt-on solutions because it is the only way to truly shift the customer experience" continued Dullea. "We are dedicated to delivering this solution to every dealer in the United States while in most instances saving dealerships money on total software solutions and operational costs."
The NIADA Convention & Expo, held this year on June 20-23 at the MGM Grand, is the largest gathering of independent auto dealers in the country. ProMax will be exhibiting at NIADA booth #131.
To learn more visit https://www.promaxunlimited.com/niada-2022/schedule-a-demo.html
ABOUT PROMAX
Founded in 1994, ProMax is an industry-leading SaaS provider of fully integrated front-end solutions for retail auto dealers across the U.S. From award-winning CRM/ILM and Desking/Leasing modules, to industry-first Compliance solutions and Pre-Screen products, to Lead Generation, Inventory, Dealer Websites, and more, ProMax solutions are used by thousands of automotive dealerships nationwide.
Learn more about ProMax at https://www.promaxunlimited.com.
ABOUT NIADA
The National Independent Automobile Dealers Association was founded in 1946, and serves as the representative body for over 38,000 used vehicle dealers in the United States. It is the only national level non-profit organization representing the independent motor vehicle industry.
Learn more about NIADA at https://niada.com/
Media Contact
Shane Born, ProMax, 1 8009148085, shaneborn@promaxunlimited.com
