SAN DIEGO, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prometheus Laboratories, Inc. ("Prometheus"), a leader in precision healthcare, announces the execution of an agreement with MultiPlan, a trusted partner to more than 700 healthcare payors. The agreement will provide access to all Prometheus testing services to over 60 million members and one million healthcare providers in MultiPlan's provider networks.
Prometheus offers breakthrough testing solutions that help optimize care and improve outcomes in GI diseases and disorders. "Access to our specialized testing services through the partnership with MultiPlan, its partners, providers, and plan members will significantly expand the availability of these important services to help transform patient care," said Mike Walther, President of Prometheus Laboratories.
About Prometheus Laboratories
Prometheus Laboratories is a specialty clinical laboratory which enables precision-guided care in Inflammatory Bowel Disease and other GI disorders. We discover, develop and commercialize testing services that help clinicians improve outcomes across the patient journey, from disease interception and stratification, to therapy selection, optimization and monitoring. For more information, please visit https://www.prometheuslabs.com or engage with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
About MultiPlan
MultiPlan is committed to helping healthcare payors manage the cost of care, improve their competitiveness and inspire positive change. Leveraging sophisticated technology, data analytics and a team rich with industry experience, MultiPlan interprets clients' needs and customizes innovative solutions that combine its payment and revenue integrity, network-based and analytics-based services. MultiPlan is a trusted partner to over 700 healthcare payors in the commercial health, government and property and casualty markets. For more information, visit multiplan.com.
