GREENBELT, Md., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Center for Vein Restoration (CVR), the national leader in treating varicose and spider veins, has announced a new partnership with Dr. Michael Harding of Vein Center of New Mexico. This location in Albuquerque, New Mexico, adds to our growing footprint of over 100 centers nationwide.
Dr. Harding is board-certified in cardiovascular disease, internal medicine, and vascular medicine. He is a Diplomate of the American Board of Venous and Lymphatic Medicine; registered Phlebology Sonographer; and registered physician in vascular interpretation.
After practicing interventional cardiology for over 25 years, Dr. Harding has dedicated himself exclusively to diagnosing and treating venous and lymphatic disorders, including varicose veins, chronic venous insufficiency, venous leg ulcers, and other disorders of venous, lymphatic, and mixed origin.
"The level of growth and positive momentum that Center for Vein Restoration enjoys is particularly gratifying as we move past the challenges presented by the pandemic during 2020," said Dr. Sanjiv Lakhanpal, CEO & President of CVR. "CVR is excited to continue expanding its reach nationwide with exceptional physicians, such as Dr. Harding," he continued.
Dr. Harding's devotion to patient care and the community he serves aligns with CVR's methodology perfectly. As a cardiologist, Dr. Harding prides himself on bringing a holistic approach to patients presenting with lower extremity edema and leg discomfort. "The most important part of my job is first getting to know the patient as a whole person, not just the medical concern that prompted them to seek help," said Dr. Harding.
