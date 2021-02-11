LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Resident Relief Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides grants and financial education to help responsible residents pay rent during a temporary emergency, today announced that Malcolm Davies has joined its board of directors.
"Throughout his career as a successful capital advisor and developer, Malcolm has demonstrated his commitment to giving back to the community he serves," said Tina Oswald, executive director of the Resident Relief Foundation. "His involvement comes at a critical time for so many renters at risk of eviction and I'm confident he is in a position to contribute meaningfully to our mission to help keep more people in their homes."
As managing director of George Smith Partners, a leading national provider of capital market services to the commercial real estate industry, Davies leads the firm's involvement in financing new construction and redevelopment projects. He is best known for his expertise in complex capital and debt restructuring and financing.
Davies is active in numerous nonprofit associations, devoting much of his time and resources through industry volunteerism. In 2009 he co-founded the PEERS Organization, which stands for Philanthropy, Entrepreneurism, Environment, Relationships and Social Endeavors. Through their annual galas, the organization has raised over $1 million for charitable organizations such as Just In Time Foster Youth and Challenged Athletes Foundation.
"As a real estate professional, the Resident Relief Foundation is a cause very close to my heart," said Davies. "Eviction is not good for residents, owners or the community and I'm looking forward to helping the organization move closer to its goals of keeping more people in their homes."
About Resident Relief Foundation
The Resident Relief Foundation (RRF) helps responsible residents stay in their homes during a singular, unexpected financial emergency. Whether it's a temporary job interruption, an auto accident, a medical emergency, or a victim of a natural disaster, RRF provides qualified residents with housing stability during a chaotic time and helps them avoid eviction, a forced move, or, worse, becoming homeless. RRF is a 501(c)(3) public nonprofit that helps residents nationally. For more information and to donate, please visit http://residentrelief.org.
Media Contact
Tony Winders, The Winders Group, +1 8185549236, tony@thewindersgroup.com
SOURCE Resident Relief Foundation