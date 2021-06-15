HARTFORD, Conn., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Propark Mobility announced today that Marc Schreiber has been appointed as the company's Senior Vice President of Transportation.
"Marc has been helping to intelligently guide the success of our company for over a quarter century," said David Schmid, Propark Mobility's Chief Investment Officer. "Particularly, as his career has evolved, his role in the significant growth of our transportation services department has had the most dramatic impact on our shared success with our clients."
Marc Schreiber's career with Propark began in 1993, when he opened the Hartford Hospital Main Unit Valet operations, which led to additional valet service points opening across the hospital campus. His next accomplishment was the successful start-up of operations at the University of Connecticut, the first University account in the company's history. Marc then branched out to transition new accounts to Propark across the country, as part of the company's National Transition and New Openings Team. Over the last decade, he has been instrumental in the company launching the Last Mile Transit Solutions brand and establishing the company's new Transportation Department.
"Marc Schreiber truly exemplifies the success that someone can have here at Propark when they dedicate themselves to making a real difference," said Rick DiPietro, President of Propark Mobility. "We often talk about success stories that we have across the country with many of our team members, but one of the greatest stories is Marc's. We're very excited for the next chapters to unfold as he charts new pathways to service excellence and bottom-line enhancements for our stakeholders."
In his new role, Marc will be responsible for instituting enhanced standard operating procedures across all verticals, and continually developing best practices and policies. He will be responsible for positioning Propark as a best in class transportation solutions provider, featuring world-class training, industry-leading service delivery, and cutting-edge technology.
About Propark Mobility
Propark Mobility is one of the country's largest privately-owned parking companies, providing full-service parking and mobility services for over 500 hospitality, healthcare, commercial, and off-airport locations, in over 75 cities across the United States. For more information, please visit http://www.propark.com
Media Contact
Dennis Safford, Propark, Inc., +1 (860) 856-4104, dennis.safford@propark.com
SOURCE Propark, Inc.