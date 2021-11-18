DENVER, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Propeller Consulting today announces the promotion of Allison Torpey to the role of managing director and has hired Andy Tanner in the role of director of Propeller's data and analytics practice. The Denver-based appointments are in direct response to accelerated client demand in the greater Denver market, and nationwide, for agile, responsive business solutions across technology transformation, people and change, experience design, and data and analytics.
Since joining Propeller in 2014 as a consultant, and then as Propeller's Director of People Strategy, Allison helped establish the firm's recruiting and talent growth, processes and values, and is responsible for the hiring and onboarding of more than 75 employees. She then moved to Denver in 2019 to open that office as director overseeing new market operations, marketing, talent acquisition, and business development. Within the past year, she grew the talent base by 600% and client revenue by 1000%, bringing in Propeller's largest Denver client, a multibillion-dollar retail organization where she oversees a team of 25+ and partners with VP-level client decision makers.
Allison is also invested in her Denver and Colorado communities, serving through business associations like Women in Technical Infrastructure and Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce, as well as pro bono consulting for two Denver nonprofits. For Propeller, Allison is executive sponsor for the firm's Propel Her program, focused on providing guidance and insight to support gender-diverse leaders across all operating markets.
"Allison's passion and skill at building high-performing teams for our clients and within Propeller have been critical to her success. Given the pace of current workplace change, Allison's unique ability to create momentum and drive growth through a structured and people centered approach is an asset to our client partners in the Denver market." -- Amy Weeden, Propeller CEO
"I'm thrilled to take on my new role as managing director of the Denver office and to continue to oversee the office's dramatic growth. The market potential for consulting services such as Propeller's is huge and I'm excited to scale our office to help meet the growing demand. Our brand, culture, and overall approach seems to resonate with how Denver-area companies want to be supported. I'm confident in our rapidly growing team's ability to partner with these businesses to meet a variety of their critical business initiatives in the coming years!" -- Allison Torpey, Propeller Denver Managing Director
Andy Tanner joins Propeller following a 17-year consulting career with EY in progressively pivotal leadership roles including serving as their first Detroit advisory analytics leader, then Midwest advisory analytics co-lead. He also served as the firm's first global analytics learning and development leader. In 2016 he joined The Regis Company as their chief analytics officer, launching their first data and analytics practice.
"Data and Analytics continues to be an important area of growth and focus in the market, and among our clients. A dedicated leader in this practice area ensures that we are able to grow talent and help our clients drive impactful results in this space. Andy brings multiple decades of D&A expertise and progressive leadership capability to leading the practice at Propeller." -- Sunil Kasturi, Propeller Chief Growth Officer
"I was drawn to Propeller because it operates, first and foremost, as a people-first firm. Propeller is uniquely focused on providing an exceptional work environment for their consultants, which I think translates directly to how Propeller has exponentially grown such a high level of relationship and expertise trust with all their clients," said Andy. "I'm really excited about standing up and quickly growing Propeller's data and analytics practice to help meet an exploding industry need, and I'm equally excited about upskilling everyone at Propeller with a higher level of data and analytics knowledge and fluency—to better serve our clients." -- Andy Tanner, Propeller Denver Director, Data and Analytics Practice
About Propeller Consulting
