Company Focuses on Aggressive Strategy to Replicate Growth
NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fortress, a real estate technology firm that creates property management software solutions for multi-family and commercial property owners and operators, announces a record first quarter for the company. Adding 59 new properties to the software, Nashville-based Fortress on-boarded 10,000+ units in Q1 alone, bringing its total units on the platform to more than 50,000.
"Coming off the heels of such a strong quarter, we have big plans for the future and are excited to continue innovating to meet the needs of our clients," said Fortress Founder and CEO Kerri Davis. "Our goal with Fortress is to make the lives of property managers and owners easier. Every new property added is a testament to the platform's success and the benefit of having a core property management software with everything in one place."
In addition to onboarding a record number of properties and units in Q1, Fortress significantly grew its team, adding 10 new employees since the beginning of 2022. Notably, Lori Marada joined as Senior Vice President of Client Success. A multifamily industry veteran, she oversees customer experience. From creating well-orchestrated onboardings and prioritizing robust in-system training, to charting long-term roadmaps for success, Lori and her team ensure each customer realizes the value and outcomes they're looking for with Fortress.
Marada's deep experience in both PropTech (Knock CRM, RealPage, Yardi) and with multifamily operators (Fairfield and Fogelman), paired with her years of consulting and advising customers, positions her to have a deep understanding of market needs. A founding member of the YieldStar team that built and operationalized Revenue Management for the multifamily industry, she is excited to be disrupting the real estate industry with the Fortress team.
The following individuals also joined the company in Q1:
- Andrew Harris | Director of Marketing
- Gwen Regan | Affordable Housing Product Owner
- Kyle Brumbley | Senior UX/UI Designer
- Jaidee Somero | Senior Accountant
- William Sams | Senior Software Engineer
- Laurie Willey | Content Creator
- Mei Tsai | UX Designer
- William Nkosi | Mobile Engineer
- Anton Grokhovskiy | QA Engineer
For more information on Fortress and its property management solutions, visit FortressTech.io.
About Fortress
Fortress is a core property management software product created on the basis that property management software should be easy, transparent and informative. Existing property management platforms are outdated, lack proper support and require a computer science degree and a deep bank account to fully understand and get the most out of them. Fortress recovers lost time and money through in-system training, support from the perspective of a property management company and real-time data for immediate knowledge and action. Fortress is based in Nashville, Tennessee. To learn more, visit http://www.fortresstech.io.
Media Contact
Sabrina Wottreng, Sabrina Wottreng Public Relations, (872) 588-8601, sw@sabrinawottreng.com
SOURCE Sabrina Wottreng Public Relations