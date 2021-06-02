NEW YORK, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Prosecco DOC Consortium, the entity that oversees the production of the world's most popular sparkling wine, is pleased to announce 'National Prosecco Week' (NPW) - a trade, media and consumer campaign developed in tandem with Colangelo & Partners - will return for its fourth annual celebration of Italy's most renowned bubbles from July 19-25, 2021, and for the first time including Prosecco DOC Rosé.
The Prosecco DOC Consortium successfully pivoted to virtual activities for last year's celebration and will continue the digital momentum for this year with virtual seminars, targeted media relations and marketing, strategic media partnerships and dynamic social media and influencer activations. All activities aim to educate media, trade and consumers on how to identify authentic Prosecco DOC, showcase the versatility and pairability of each and introduce the growing Prosecco DOC Rosé category.
Last year's NPW reached over 148 million consumers and saw over 500 stores participating in the national retail and e-commerce promotion. Retail partners reported significant increases in sales during the 2020 promotion, from +21% to +274% when compared to the same period in the previous year. U.S. consumers continue to gravitate towards Prosecco DOC for its pleasing palate and approachable price point, evidenced by Prosecco's continued momentum into 2021 as retail dollars in IRI channels have surged 38% in the year to date. In addition, Prosecco's off-premise volume increased 26.5% in the 13 weeks ending March 27, according to Nielsen.
"We are very excited to introduce the Prosecco DOC Rosé category to the fourth annual National Prosecco Week" commented Stefano Zanette, President of the Prosecco DOC Consortium. "As we carefully approach a world reopening, we are excited to see the personal celebrations Prosecco DOC and Prosecco DOC Rosé are meant to accompany, resuming safely. We are expanding on the success of last year's all-digital National Prosecco Week to connect with more retailers, strategic partners and ultimately more Prosecco lovers in the U.S., which continue to grow in numbers as wine drinkers discover and explore the diversity within Prosecco DOC and its ever evolving, always timeless sense of flavor, festivity and diverse food pairing options for even the most discerning palates."
For the first time ever, National Prosecco Week will have its own online shop, where consumers can search for and purchase Prosecco DOC from local and national retailers. This year, National Prosecco Week is partnering with wine trade media publications, SevenFifty and VinePair, to drive trade and consumer awareness through online ads, social media promotions, dedicated articles, retail incentives and more along with strategic partnerships with trade marketing agencies 3x3 and City Hive. Additionally, Grand Reserve Mastercard will serve as the official credit card sponsors of NPW with various promotions and offers for cardholders.
Prosecco DOC welcomes retailers to participate in this nationwide celebration by hosting in-store or digital promotions, educational seminars, virtual tastings, package inserts and discounts. The following renowned Prosecco DOC producers are participating in this year's campaign, including Anna Spinato, Antonio Facchin & Figli, Astoria, Biancavigna, Bottega, Botter, Cantina Pizzolato, Cavit, Domus Picta, Fantinel, Gancia, La Gioiosa, La Marca, Le Contesse, Masottina, Mionetto, Piera 1899, Pitars, Ruggeri, Tenuta Sant'Anna, Torresella, Trevisiol & Figli, Val d'OCA, Valdo, Villa Sandi, Voga, Zardetto and Zonin.
"We are excited to participate in National Prosecco Week again," says Doug Jeffirs, Director of Wine Sales at Binny's Beverage Depot, Chicago's largest wine retailer. "Prosecco DOC is a fan favorite and we saw that through our sales, which increased over 21% during last year's National Prosecco Week, compared to the same week in 2019."
Participating retailers will receive dynamic and educational POS materials to inspire consumer interest in the promotion. Additional benefits for retail participants include advertising support with National Prosecco Week's top media partners, social media marketing, press support, and digital marketing. All partners will be featured on the National Prosecco Week website (http://www.casaprosecco.com).
For more information on National Prosecco Week and how to participate, please contact Amanda Torres (atorres@colangelopr.com) or Stefán Sigurðsson (ssigurdsson@colangelopr.com) of Colangelo & Partners (http://www.colangelopr.com), the agency of record in the US for the Prosecco DOC Consortium. To stay updated for upcoming events and promotions, follow Prosecco DOC on Facebook (@proseccodocusa), Instagram (@proseccodoc_usa), and the Consortium's official US website, http://www.casaprosecco.com.
About The Prosecco DOC Consortium:
Prosecco was granted the Controlled Designation of Origin status on July 17th, 2009, and the Prosecco DOC Consortium (Consorzio di Tutela della Denominazione di Origine Controllata Prosecco) was created on November 19th of the same year to coordinate and manage the Prosecco DOC. The organization unites the different groups of manufacturers—wineries, individual and associated vine-growers, still wine and sparkling wine producers—to ensure the designation continues to grow and that the production regulations are complied with.
About Prosecco DOC:
Prosecco DOC wines come in Spumante (sparkling), Frizzante (semi-sparkling) and Tranquillo (still) varieties. The wines are made from mainly the Glera grape, native to North East Italy for thousands of years, and can be combined with a maximum of 15% of the following grapes: Verdiso, Bianchetta Trevigiana, Perera, Glera lunga, Chardonnay, Pinot Bianco, Pinot Grigio and Pinot Nero. Prosecco Frizzante and Spumante varieties get their famous bubbles using the Secondary Fermentation production method, bottled under high pressure after fermentation in bulk tanks called autoclaves, as opposed to the traditional method, which bypasses the autoclaves and is used for other sparkling wine varieties. The end result is a brilliant straw yellow wine with fine, persistent perlage and aromas of white flowers, apple and pear. It is fresh and elegant on the palate with moderate alcoholic strength.
From August 11, 2020, the competent bodies (Italian Ministry of Agriculture) have allowed the production of Prosecco DOC Rosé, made from at least 85% Glera and 10-15% Pinot Nero only in the Spumante (sparkling) version and with the drier styles (from Brut Nature to Extra Dry). Prosecco DOC Rosé undergoes a longer second fermentation in the autoclaves (60 days as opposed to 30 days for Prosecco DOC), has a pale pink color and a fine and persistent perlage, and features aromas of white flowers, notes of apple and citrus, and scents of strawberry and raspberry. For more information regarding Prosecco DOC and Prosecco DOC Rosé, visit http://www.casaprosecco.com.
