NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PROSHRED® Security is pleased to announce a strategic alliance with CB Tech to expand its capabilities nationwide and provide customers with an unprecedented network of qualified subcontractor relationships to augment PROSHRED®'s coverage in over 40 major US markets.
This alliance will create a seamless and integrated shredding and information security experience for our customers while providing our clients with an increased number of locations and options for efficient information destruction and protection solutions. PROSHRED®' solutions include paper shredding services, scanning and digital imaging services, media destruction, product destruction, and secure electronic recycling services. "Partnering with CB Tech allows us to expand our reach and service multi-location accounts even more effectively. Together with CB Tech, we plan to offer unique capabilities for facilities services firms, information management firms and as noted, multi-location accounts." said Jeffrey Hasham, Chief Executive Officer of PROSHRED® Security.
"PROSHRED® offers state-of-the-art mobile shredding solutions and information protection services," said Jeff Davis, president and CEO of CB Tech. "We are excited to utilize our technology and project management expertise to provide businesses with an efficient information protection solution to improve productivity, protect confidential information and ensure compliance."
PROSHRED® Security holds the ISO 9001 and NAID certifications, ensuring a secure chain of custody to meet all regulatory and industry requirements. PROSHRED® serves a variety of industries including healthcare, professional services, insurance, manufacturing, financial, government and legal institutions.
In addition, CB Tech provides project, program, and fleet management through its proprietary Service Management Accounting and Reporting Technology (SMART); the IT platform by which all document services are tracked and managed. CB Tech holds Corporate Plus® status by the National Minority Supplier Development Council for its capacity to handle national contracts for major corporations. Through this strategic alliance, CB Tech will be able to offer their clients information destruction, e-waste services and scanning services through this relationship with PROSHRED®.
