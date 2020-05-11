MORRISTOWN, N.J., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ProSight Global, Inc. (NYSE: PROS) (ProSight) today reported results for the first quarter of 2020.
Highlights for the three months ended March 31, 2020 include:
- Strong underwriting income with limited impact from COVID-19 on underwriting results. Combined ratio of 97.8% compared to 98.2% for the first quarter of 2019.
- Gross written premiums ("GWP") for our customer segments (2) increased 7.7%, to $212.3 million compared to the first quarter of 2019, with growth across all customer segments except Transportation.
- Loss ratio of 62.0% compared to 60.5% for the first quarter of 2019 with no catastrophe losses in 2019 and COVID-19 as the only potential catastrophe thus far in 2020. Current accident year loss picks consider the uncertainty associated with newer niches as well as COVID-19.
- Expense ratio of 35.8% compared to 37.7% for the first quarter of 2019. The current quarter includes $1.0 million, or 0.5%, for current expected credit losses ("CECL") related to the potential impact of COVID-19 on premiums receivable.
- Net income and adjusted operating income were adversely impacted by the credit market reaction to COVID-19, which resulted in net investment income ("NII") of $8.8 million. This is a decrease of $8.4 million, or 48.6%, compared to the first quarter of 2019, and is due to unrealized losses in fixed income limited partnerships. Excluding these unrealized losses, NII was essentially flat with prior year.
- Investment results are not reported on a lag. The impact of COVID-19-related investment valuations in March is reflected in our first quarter results.
- Fully diluted book value per share ("BVPS") of $10.73 compared to $12.01 at December 31, 2019, reflecting significant mark-to-market unrealized losses in the quarter. As of April 30, 2020, we have seen an improvement in unrealized investment positions and a related estimated book value increase of $37.0 million, or $0.81 per fully diluted share.
- Annualized return on equity ("ROE") of 5.3% and adjusted operating ROE(3) of 6.2% compared to 13.4% and 13.3%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2019 with the decline primarily attributable to the unrealized losses in our fixed income limited partnerships.
From CEO & President Larry Hannon:
"Our thoughts are with all of those affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, as well as healthcare professionals, first responders and those who sacrifice for others on a daily basis. I am proud of our team's leadership and initiative, having transitioned successfully to a 100% remote work environment that balanced the health and safety of our employees with our obligations to our customers and distribution partners. Our colleagues continue to work closely with our insureds and distribution partners as we navigate what will likely be one of the largest insured events in history.
"I am pleased with our strong underwriting results in the quarter and the early outreach to our insureds which resulted in helpful solutions for those most impacted by COVID-19. We reacted quickly as the impact of COVID-19 became apparent and worked with our affected insureds, niche by niche, to right size their on-going premiums to reflect what was happening in real time to their exposure.
"On the asset side of our balance sheet, our investment portfolio is high quality and liquid, with no exposure to public equity, private equity, CLO equity, or venture capital. Over the last two quarters we repositioned the portfolio to a higher average credit quality. While our first quarter results reflect the dislocation in the fixed income markets, they do not reflect the benefits of spread tightening that has taken place so far in the second quarter."
Outlook:
"Looking at the second quarter and balance of 2020, there is a great deal of uncertainty from an economic and legislative perspective and COVID-19 will likely be among the largest loss events in insurance history. While it is not our normal practice to give guidance, we believe the unprecedented nature of current events warrant sharing aspects of our latest expectations to enable our stakeholders to analyze the impact of COVID-19 on our business. These guideposts represent our best estimates as of today assuming a sluggish economic recovery that begins to take hold in Q3 and are likely to evolve as conditions change."
- Customer Segment(2) Gross Written Premium: 10-20% decline from 2019, with the most significant COVID-19 impact expected in Q2. This excludes the decline from the previously announced exit from excess workers compensation.
- Net Loss Ratio: Potential for up to a 3-point increase from COVID-19 related claims and expenses in the current accident year loss ratio.
- Expenses: Potentially higher costs from bad debt provisioning given state-mandated deferrals of collections and the impact of COVID-19 on some of our insureds.
- Net Investment Income: We expect our fixed income portfolio, excluding limited partnerships, to yield approximately 3% for 2020. Net investment income volatility for the remainder of 2020 remains possible from our limited partnership investments.
"Our longer-term objectives of a 62% loss ratio and two hundred basis-point expense ratio reduction over the next three years remains appropriate based on what we know about our business today. Our team continues to execute on all the activities that underpin these metrics and we will revisit them accordingly if we determine that COVID-19 is going to have a longer-term impact on our top line.
"We remain close to our customers and expect to emerge from this crisis in a position of strength, able to continue delivering differentiated, valuable solutions for them. We have an active pipeline of potential new niches. We continue to manage expenses in a fashion that allows us to fund incremental investments in talent and technology at a pace more than offset by efficiency gains. In sum, our niche strategy, exclusive distribution arrangements, careful exposure management, and timely execution leave us well positioned today and set the stage for profitable growth as we exit 2020 and capitalize on opportunities to assume risk at rates and terms that reflect the value we provide."
Results of Operations for the three months ended March 31, 2020:
Net income from continuing operations was $6.8 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020 compared to $13.7 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019. Adjusted operating income (1) was $8.0 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020 compared to $13.6 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019.
GWP including Other (2), decreased 16.4% for the first quarter of 2020 when compared to the first quarter of 2019. GWP (2) from customer segments was $212.3 million for the first quarter of 2020 compared to $197.1 million for the first quarter of 2019, an increase of 7.7%. The growth was largest within the Marine and Energy, Real Estate and Consumer Services customer segments. Other GWP (2) were $1.5 million for the first quarter of 2020 compared to $58.7 million for the first quarter of 2019, the decrease driven by the exit from excess workers' compensation.
Underwriting income (1) was $4.5 million for the first quarter of 2020 compared to $3.5 million for the first quarter of 2019. The combined ratio for the first quarter of 2020 was 97.8% compared to 98.2% for the first quarter of 2019. The increase in underwriting income (1) was due to changes in:
- The expense ratio of 35.8% for the first quarter of 2020 compared to 37.7% in the first quarter of 2019. The policy acquisition expense ratio of 22.8% in the first quarter of 2020 compared to 23.8% in the first quarter of 2019 and general & administrative expense ratio of 13.0% in the first quarter of 2020 compared to 13.9% in the first quarter of 2019. General & administrative expenses in the first quarter of 2020 includes $1.0 million of additional expense for an increase to our credit allowance against premium receivables due to COVID-19.
- Offset by an increase in the loss ratio of 62.0% for the first quarter of 2020 compared to 60.5% for the first quarter of 2019.
The loss ratio for the first quarter of 2020 included a current accident year loss ratio of 61.9% compared to a current accident year loss ratio of 60.7% in the first quarter of 2019.
The loss ratio for the first quarter of 2020 included $0.2 million (0.1 percentage points) of unfavorable prior accident year loss development compared to $0.4 million (0.2 percentage points) of favorable prior accident year loss development in the first quarter of 2019.
Net investment income decreased by 48.6% to $8.8 million for the first quarter of 2020, from $17.2 million for the first quarter of 2019. The decrease in net investment income was driven by the mark-to-market unrealized loss on our limited partnership investments of $8.2 million. The effects of the economic downturn in March are reflected in our first quarter financial results as we do not account for our limited partnership investments on a lag. In the month of April, our investment in limited partnerships valuation rebounded by $3.0 million due to improving market conditions during the month. Excluding the mark-to-market valuation adjustment on limited partnerships, the net annualized yield on average invested assets at book value was 3.0% for the first quarter of 2020.
Realized investment gains, net, for the first quarter of 2020 were $0.2 million compared to $0.1 million for the first quarter of 2019 and include an increase to our credit loss allowance of $0.4 million.
Total stockholders' equity was $488.1 million as of March 31, 2020, compared to $543.0 million as of December 31, 2019. Tangible stockholders' equity (4) was $458.9 million as of March 31, 2020, compared $513.8 million as of December 31, 2019. The decreases in total stockholders' equity and tangible stockholders' equity (4) were driven by a decrease in other comprehensive income of $61.4 million, driven by net unrealized losses on investment securities. As of April 30, 2020, our unrealized loss position, net of tax, improved by $37.0 million due to improved credit market conditions during the month.
Fully diluted book value per share contracted by 10.7% to $10.73 at March 31, 2020, compared to $12.01 at December 31, 2019. Fully diluted tangible book value per share (4) decreased by 11.3% to $10.09 at March 31, 2020, compared to $11.37 at December 31, 2019.
(1). Adjusted operating income and underwriting income are non-GAAP measures. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures".
(2). Total GWP for the first quarter of 2020 including Other were $213.8 million. Other includes GWP from certain niches that are no longer part of our customer segments. "Other" includes GWP from (i) primary and excess workers' compensation coverage for exited Self-Insured Groups (ii) niches exited prior to 2019, many with a concentration in commercial auto, (iii) certain fronting arrangements in which all premium written is ceded to a third party, (iv) participation in industry pools, and (v) emerging new business.
(3). Return on equity is net income from continuing operations expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders' equity during the period. Adjusted operating return on equity is a non-GAAP measure. Adjusted operating return on equity is adjusted operating income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders' equity during the period.
(4). Tangible stockholders' equity and fully diluted tangible book value per share are non-GAAP measures. Tangible stockholders' equity is total common stockholders' equity excluding the value of goodwill and other intangible assets. Fully diluted tangible book value per share is total common stockholders' equity excluding value of goodwill and other intangible assets divided by the number of common shares outstanding, unvested restricted shares and vested not issued shares. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures".
PROSIGHT GLOBAL, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
March 31
December 31
2020
2019
Assets
Investments:
Fixed maturity securities, available-for-sale at fair value (amortized cost $2,038,469 in 2020 and $1,999,403 in
$
2,002,420
$
2,040,682
Commercial levered loans at amortized cost (fair value $12,246 in 2020 and $13,950 in 2019)
13,725
14,069
Non-redeemable preferred stock securities at fair value (amortized cost $11,669 in 2020 and $0 in 2019)
11,378
—
Limited partnerships and limited liability companies at fair value (cost $67,445 in 2020 and $62,226 in 2019)
65,011
66,660
Short-term investments
19,229
43,873
Total investments
2,111,763
2,165,284
Cash and cash equivalents
43,141
17,284
Restricted cash
8,786
10,213
Accrued investment income
13,812
13,610
Premiums and other receivables, net
156,241
190,004
Receivable from reinsurers on paid losses, net
4,876
3,481
Reinsurance receivables on unpaid losses, net
156,866
193,952
Deferred policy acquisition costs
99,842
98,812
Prepaid reinsurance premiums
40,383
42,861
Net deferred income taxes
20,598
4,803
Goodwill and net intangible assets
29,181
29,189
Fixed assets and capitalized software, net
36,313
37,167
Funds withheld related to sale of affiliate
19,529
19,453
Other assets
21,615
29,537
Assets of discontinued operations
23,342
21,584
Total assets
$
2,786,288
$
2,877,234
Liabilities
Reserve for unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses
$
1,545,799
$
1,521,648
Reserve for unearned premiums
468,486
483,223
Ceded reinsurance payable
13,148
17,768
Notes payable, net of debt issuance costs
164,778
164,693
Funds held under reinsurance agreements
23,374
58,855
Other liabilities
48,843
56,438
Liabilities of discontinued operations
33,758
31,578
Total liabilities
2,298,186
2,334,203
Stockholders' equity
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 43,355,319 and 43,071,186 shares issued,
433
431
Paid-in capital
661,203
661,761
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(23,988)
37,453
Retained deficit
(149,346)
(156,414)
Treasury shares - at cost (12,920 shares)
(200)
(200)
Total stockholders' equity
488,102
543,031
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
2,786,288
$
2,877,234
PROSIGHT GLOBAL, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
($ in thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31
2020
2019
Gross written premiums
$
213,784
$
255,838
Revenues:
Net earned premiums
205,662
195,608
Net investment income
8,815
17,158
Realized investment gains, net
232
113
Other income
112
93
Total revenues
214,821
212,972
Expenses:
Net losses and loss adjustment expenses incurred
127,557
118,333
Policy acquisition expenses
46,986
46,573
General and administrative expenses
26,637
27,194
Interest expense
3,105
3,362
Other expense
1,737
—
Total expenses
206,022
195,462
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
8,799
17,510
Income tax provision:
Current
1,631
141
Deferred
357
3,674
Total income tax expense
1,988
3,815
Net income from continuing operations
6,811
13,695
Discontinued operations:
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations
257
(255)
Net income
$
7,068
$
13,440
Return on equity (1)
5.3
%
13.4
%
Adjusted operating income (2)
$
7,976
$
13,582
Adjusted operating return on equity (3)
6.2
%
13.3
%
(1). Return on equity is net income from continuing operations expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders' equity during the period.
(2). Adjusted operating income is a non-GAAP measure. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures".
(3). Adjusted operating return on equity is a non-GAAP measure. Adjusted operating return on equity is adjusted operating income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders' equity during the period.
PROSIGHT GLOBAL, INC.
FACTORS AFFECTING THE RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (WAQS) (UNAUDITED)
($ in thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31, 2020
Three Months Ended March 31, 2019
Including
Effect of
Excluding
Including
Effect of
Excluding
WAQS
WAQS
WAQS
WAQS
WAQS
WAQS
Gross written premiums
$
213,784
$
—
$
213,784
$
255,838
$
—
$
255,838
Ceded written premiums
(23,601)
—
(23,601)
(45,936)
—
(45,936)
Net written premiums
$
190,183
$
—
$
190,183
$
209,902
$
—
$
209,902
Net retention(1)
89.0
%
—
89.0
%
82.0
%
—
82.0
%
Net earned premiums
$
205,662
$
—
$
205,662
$
195,608
$
—
$
195,608
Losses and LAE
127,557
—
127,557
118,333
—
118,333
Underwriting, acquisition and insurance expenses
73,623
—
73,623
73,767
—
73,767
Underwriting income (2)
$
4,482
$
—
$
4,482
$
3,508
$
—
$
3,508
Loss and LAE ratio
62.0
%
—
—
60.5
%
—
—
Expense ratio
35.8
%
—
—
37.7
%
—
—
Combined ratio
97.8
%
—
—
98.2
%
—
—
Adjusted loss and LAE ratio(3)
—
—
62.0
%
—
—
60.5
%
Adjusted expense ratio(3)
—
—
35.8
%
—
—
37.7
%
Adjusted combined ratio(3)
—
—
97.8
%
—
—
98.2
%
Effect of prior year reserve development unfavorable/(favorable) (4)
$
198
$
—
$
198
$
(395)
$
—
$
(395)
(1). Net retention is a non-GAAP measure. We define net retention as the ratio of net written premiums to gross written premiums.
(2). Underwriting income is a non-GAAP measure. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures".
(3). Adjusted loss ratio and adjusted expense ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. We define adjusted loss ratio and adjusted expense ratio as the corresponding ratio excluding the effects of the WAQS. We use these adjusted ratios as internal performance measures in the management of our operations because we believe they give our management and other users of our financial information useful insight into our results of operations and our underlying business performance. Our adjusted loss and LAE ratio, adjusted expense ratio and adjusted combined ratio should not be viewed as substitutes for our loss and LAE ratio, expense ratio and combined ratio, respectively
(4) The effect of prior year reserve development is included within losses and LAE.
PROSIGHT GLOBAL, INC.
SUPPLEMENTARY UNDERWRITING INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
($ in thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31
2020
2019
Gross written premiums
$
213,784
$
255,838
Net written premiums
190,183
209,902
Net earned premiums
205,662
195,608
Net losses and LAE
127,557
118,333
Catastrophe loss and LAE
—
—
Unfavorable/(favorable) prior year reserve development
198
(395)
Underwriting, acquisition, and insurance expenses
73,623
73,767
Policy acquisition expenses
46,986
46,573
General and administrative expenses
26,637
27,194
Underwriting income
$
4,482
$
3,508
Underwriting ratios
Ex-cat current accident year loss and LAE ratio
61.9
%
60.7
%
Catastrophe loss and LAE ratio
—
%
—
%
Unfavorable/(favorable) prior year reserve development ratio
0.1
%
(0.2)
%
Loss and LAE ratio
62.0
%
60.5
%
Policy acquisition expense ratio
22.8
%
23.8
%
General and administrative expense ratio
13.0
%
13.9
%
Expense ratio
35.8
%
37.7
%
Combined ratio
97.8
%
98.2
%
PROSIGHT GLOBAL, INC.
SHARE AND PER SHARE INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
March 31
December 31
2020
2019
Shares outstanding
43,342,399
43,058,266
Fully diluted shares outstanding
45,500,600
45,196,716
Book value per share(1)
$
11.26
$
12.61
Book value per share (fully diluted)(1)
$
10.73
$
12.01
Tangible book value per share(1)
$
10.59
$
11.93
Tangible book value per share (fully diluted)(1)
$
10.09
$
11.37
Three Months Ended March 31
(share amounts in thousands)
2020
2019
Weighted average basic shares outstanding
43,910
38,851
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
44,274
39,455
Earnings per share - basic:
Net income from continuing operations
$
0.16
$
0.35
Adjusted operating income(2)
$
0.18
$
0.35
Earnings per share - diluted:
Net income from continuing operations
$
0.15
$
0.35
Adjusted operating income(2)
$
0.18
$
0.34
Adjusted operating return on equity ("ROE") (3)
6.2
%
13.3
%
Adjusted operating return on tangible equity ("ROTE")(3)
6.6
%
14.3
%
(1). Book value per share is total common stockholders' equity divided by the number of common shares outstanding. Fully diluted book value per share is total common stockholders' equity divided by the number of common shares outstanding, unvested restricted shares and vested non issued shares. Tangible book value per share and fully diluted tangible book value per share are non-GAAP measures. Tangible book value per share is total common stockholders' equity excluding value of goodwill and other intangible assets divided by the number of common shares outstanding. Fully diluted tangible book value per share is total common stockholders' equity excluding the after-tax value of goodwill and other intangible assets divided by the number of common shares outstanding, unvested restricted shares, and vested not issued shares. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures".
(2). Adjusted operating income is a non-GAAP measure. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures".
(3). Adjusted operating return on equity and adjusted operating return on tangible equity are non-GAAP measures. Adjusted operating return on equity is adjusted operating income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders' equity during the period. Adjusted operating return on tangible equity is adjusted operating income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders' equity, excluding goodwill and other intangible assets, during the period.
PROSIGHT GLOBAL, INC.
GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM BY CUSTOMER SEGMENT (UNAUDITED)
($ in millions)
Three Months Ended March 31
2020
2019
% Change
Construction
$
24.5
$
23.3
5.2
%
Consumer Services
30.6
27.5
11.3
Marine and Energy
32.8
19.8
65.7
Media and Entertainment
30.5
29.7
2.7
Professional Services
29.7
29.6
0.3
Real Estate
33.2
28.7
15.7
Sports
9.5
7.8
21.8
Transportation
21.5
30.7
(30.0)
Customer segments subtotal
212.3
197.1
7.7
Other
1.5
58.7
(97.4)
Total
$
213.8
$
255.8
(16.4)
%
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure that we believe is useful in evaluating our underwriting performance without regard to investment income. Underwriting income represents the pre-tax profitability of our insurance operations and is derived by subtracting losses and LAE, and underwriting, acquisition and insurance expenses from net earned premiums. We use underwriting income as an internal performance measure in the management of our operations because we believe it gives us and users of our financial information useful insight into our results of operations and our underlying business performance. Underwriting income should not be considered in isolation or viewed as a substitute for net income calculated in accordance with GAAP. Other companies may calculate underwriting income differently.
Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 reconciles to underwriting income as follows:
Three Months Ended March 31
($ in thousands)
2020
2019
Net income from continuing operations
$
6,811
$
13,695
Income tax expense
1,988
3,815
Income from continuing operations before taxes
8,799
17,510
Net investment income
8,815
17,158
Realized investment gains, net
232
113
Interest and other expense, net
4,730
3,269
Underwriting income
$
4,482
$
3,508
Adjusted operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure that we use as an internal performance measure in the management of our operations because we believe it gives our management and other users of our financial information useful insight into our results of operations and underlying business performance, by excluding items that are not part of our underlying profitability drivers or likely to re-occur in the foreseeable future. Adjusted operating income should not be considered in isolation or viewed as a substitute for net income calculated in accordance with GAAP. Other companies may calculate adjusted operating income differently.
Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 reconciles to adjusted operating income as follows:
Three Months Ended March 31
($ in thousands)
2020
2019
Net income from continuing operations
$
6,811
$
13,695
Income tax expense
1,988
3,815
Income from continuing operations before taxes
8,799
17,510
Other expense (1)
1,737
—
Realized investment gains, net
(232)
(113)
Adjusted operating income before taxes
10,304
17,397
Less: income tax expense on adjusted operating income
2,328
3,815
Adjusted operating income
$
7,976
$
13,582
(1) Other expense within the adjusted operating income includes non-recurring grants of restricted stock units in connection with the initial public offering and costs associated with the transition of our former Chief Executive Officer.
Tangible stockholders' equity is a non-GAAP financial measure that we use as an internal performance measure to evaluate the strength of our balance sheet and to compare returns relative to this measure. We define tangible stockholders' equity as stockholders' equity less goodwill and net intangible assets. Tangible stockholders' equity should not be considered in isolation or viewed as a substitute for stockholders' equity calculated in accordance with GAAP. Other companies may calculate tangible stockholders' equity differently.
Stockholders' equity at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 reconciles to tangible stockholders' equity as follows:
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
($ in thousands except per share amounts)
Stockholders' equity
$
488,102
$
543,031
Less: goodwill and net intangible assets
29,181
29,189
Tangible stockholders' equity
$
458,921
$
513,842
Book value per share
$
11.26
$
12.61
Book value per share (fully diluted)
$
10.73
$
12.01
Tangible book value per share
$
10.59
$
11.93
Tangible book value per share (fully diluted)
$
10.09
$
11.37