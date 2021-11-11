Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (PRNewsFoto/Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc.)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (PRNewsFoto/Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc.)

 By Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc.

NEWARK, Calif., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTGX) ("Protagonist" or "the Company") today announced that Dinesh V. Patel, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at upcoming healthcare investor conferences hosted by Jefferies and Piper Sandler.

Presentation Details:

Event: Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Date: November 18, 2021

Time: 3 a.m. EST

Event: Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference

Date: November 22, 2021

Time: 10 a.m. EST

A webcast of the event will be available for 90 days on the Investors section of the Protagonist Therapeutics website at http://investors.protagonist-inc.com/.

About Protagonist

Protagonist Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company with multiple peptide-based investigational new chemical entities in different stages of development, all derived from the Company's proprietary technology platform.

Protagonist's pipeline includes rusfertide (PTG-300), an investigational, injectable hepcidin mimetic currently in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for polycythemia vera (PV), a Phase 2 study in PV subjects with high hematocrit levels, and a Phase 2 study for hereditary hemochromatosis. The Company plans to initiate a single, global Phase 3 randomized, placebo-controlled trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of a once weekly, subcutaneously self-administered dose of rusfertide.

The Company is also evaluating an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha-4-beta-7 integrin specific antagonist peptide (PN-943) currently in a Phase 2 study in adults with moderate to severe active ulcerative colitis (UC). The Company is targeting ulcerative colitis as the initial indication.

The Company has a worldwide license and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc., for the development of oral peptide IL-23 receptor antagonists. Compounds in development include PN-235 and PN-232, both second-generation oral interleukin-23 receptor antagonist candidates. The Phase 1 study of PN-235 is completed, and Janssen is expected to initiate a Phase 2 study in psoriasis in early 2022. The Phase 1 study with PN-232 is in progress, with study completion expected by mid-2022. Additional research in IBD is expected to initiate in 2022. 

Protagonist is headquartered in Newark, California. For further information, please visit www.protagonist-inc.com.

SOURCE Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc.

