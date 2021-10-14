LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Louisville-based Protect Environmental, a leader in the environmental consulting and remediation industry, with a focus on radon and chemical vapor intrusion management, today announced that it has been acquired by Rockbridge Growth Equity, the Detroit-based private equity firm.
This acquisition is part of a series of investments by Rockbridge related to its national environmental services platform, currently operating as RB Home Services. The platform provides property owners and developers, lenders, real estate professionals and home inspectors, and other related stakeholder groups across the country a national network of trusted professionals to tackle common issues related to building and maintaining healthy, safe, and sustainable indoor environments. Given the strong brand reputation built by Protect Environmental, Rockbridge will be retiring the RB Home Services name and will adopt the Protect Environmental brand going forward. The company will also relocate its headquarters to Louisville, KY.
Steve Linden, Partner at Rockbridge Growth Equity, said of the acquisition, "Protect Environmental's industry-leading commercial business, outstanding brand, and mission-driven leadership team are absolutely ideal compliments to the existing RB Home Services Platform. We are incredibly fortunate to now have Kyle Hoylman and the rest of the Protect Environmental team alongside us, building a true national leader in the environmental services industry."
As the platform continues its mission of providing homeowners with best-in-class services, Protect Environmental represents a noteworthy foray into the commercial environmental services and products market. As the largest provider of commercial radon measurement and mitigation services in the country, the company adds substantial scale and geographic coverage to the burgeoning national platform.
Furthermore, Protect Environmental will be able to leverage other resources within the platform, including members of the Rockbridge family of companies, to strengthen its position as a leading provider in the environmental consulting and remediation industry. The company will focus on continuing to build out its local market presence through its acquisition of existing service providers in target markets to complement its national presence with strong local market representation.
Protect Environmental Managing Partner, Kyle Hoylman, will stay on in his role leading the company, as well as assuming the role of CEO of the broader platform.
"The opportunity to work with Rockbridge to continue our vision of building the most efficient, effective, and economical national platform of environmental, green building, and energy services is one in a lifetime," said Hoylman. "I'm looking forward to continuing to lead our effort in developing and maintaining healthy, safe, and sustainable indoor environments for our clients around the country," he adds.
About Protect Environmental
Protect Environmental is a leader in the environmental consulting and remediation industry, focusing on radon and chemical vapor intrusion management. With a proven track record spanning greater than 15 years and more than 7,400 successful project completions encompassing all 50 US states and 2 US territories, the company provides expert service from its trusted professionals to provide peace of mind protection to property owners seeking efficient and effective management of environmental risks and liabilities. For more information, call 502-410-5000 or click on to https://www.protectenvironmental.com/.
About Rockbridge Growth Equity
Founded in 2007, Rockbridge Growth Equity is a Detroit, Michigan-based private equity firm that invests in financial and business services, consumer-direct marketing, and sports, media & entertainment industries. Rockbridge owns equity stakes in ProSites, White Glove, Connect America, Rapid Finance, Gas Station TV, Kings III of America, and Robb Report, and is affiliated with other leading businesses in its target sectors including Quicken Loans, the 2016 NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers, Amrock and StockX. Since its inception, Rockbridge Growth Equity has invested more than $700 million of equity in its portfolio of companies. For more information on Rockbridge Growth Equity, visit http://www.rbequity.com.
Media Contact
Kyle Hoylman, Protect Environmental, 502-272-2660, keh@protectenv.com
SOURCE Protect Environmental