Acquisition of multi-market operation expands national footprint to include Chicago and Salt Lake City
LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Louisville-based Protect Environmental, a national leader in the environmental consulting and construction industry, with a focus on radon and chemical vapor intrusion management, today announced that it has acquired Radovent, which maintains direct operations in Chicago and Salt Lake City. The acquisition signifies the company's expansion into two additional key markets.
"We started Radovent with humble beginnings and a big vision. Through hard work, a dedicated team, and a high standard of quality, we grew to a multi-state operation," said Travis Jewell, Founder of Radovent. "Along the way we built relationships with peers in the industry who shared similar values of doing excellent work, including many of the members of the Protect Environmental team. We are proud and excited for our company to become a part of this industry-leading organization."
Founded in 2007, Radovent has completed the installation of more than 25,000 radon and vapor mitigation systems across the country. The acquisition positions Protect Environmental to build upon Radovent's excellent reputation for providing quality workmanship and customer satisfaction as it continues its national expansion. As part of its integration with Protect Environmental, Jewell will step down from his leadership role; however, the company's key management team will continue leading the Chicago and Salt Lake City operations.
Kyle Hoylman, CEO of Protect Environmental, said of the acquisition, "Radovent provides the strong presence we were seeking to build upon in two key markets. We're excited to welcome the Radovent team to our family, and I look forward to working with this team to assist our clients with building and maintaining healthy, safe, and sustainable indoor environments in the communities where they live, work, and learn."
About Protect Environmental
Protect Environmental is a national leader in the environmental consulting and construction industry, focusing on radon and chemical vapor intrusion management. With a proven track record spanning 15 years and completed projects in all 50 U.S. states and 2 U.S. territories, the company provides expert service from its trusted professionals to provide peace of mind protection to property owners seeking efficient and effective management of environmental risks and liabilities. For more information, call 502-410-5000 or click on to https://www.protectenvironmental.com.
Media Contact
Kyle Hoylman, Protect Environmental, 502-272-2660, keh@protectenv.com
SOURCE Protect Environmental