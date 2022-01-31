LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Protect Environmental announced today that Paul Melillo has joined the company as its Director, National Accounts. He joins the company with nearly 20 years of experience in the environmental services industry, which most recently included management roles with Terracon Consultants, Inc. and Pace Analytical. Since 2010, Melillo has generated and managed more than $60 million dollars of project revenue as a consultant and analytical laboratory sales manager, which included providing technical analysis, expert defense support, and strategic planning of site investigation and remediation at more than 750 residential, commercial, and industrial sites impacted by petroleum compounds, heavy metals, PCBs, and chlorinated solvents. He received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Environmental Science from the University of Vermont, his Master of Science Degree in Environmental Science from Indiana University, and is credentialed as a Certified Hazardous Materials Manager (CHMM).
"I am thrilled to join the talented and growing Team Green, because indoor air impacted by radon and chemical vapor intrusion is the leading human exposure pathway in buildings across our country," Melillo said. "Protect Environmental has been leading the way in developing innovative solutions for the characterization and mitigation of these wide-reaching issues for over 15 years, and I am excited to join a group of my peers to foster and promote these solutions throughout the United States," he added.
As the Director, National Accounts, Melillo will be responsible for developing and maintaining the national accounts portfolio of the company, which includes stakeholders seeking efficient and effective management of environmental risks and liabilities caused by radon and chemical vapor intrusion. He will work from the company's Indianapolis office located in Fishers, IN.
"Paul brings a wealth of knowledge to this role, which will benefit our company and our clients immensely," said Kyle Hoylman, CEO of Protect Environmental. "We're fortunate to have someone with his expertise and customer-centric focus building and managing our national accounts portfolio," Hoylman added.
About Protect Environmental
Protect Environmental is a national leader in the environmental services industry, focusing on radon and chemical vapor intrusion management. With a proven track record spanning 15 years that includes completed project work in all 50 U.S. states and 2 U.S. territories, the company delivers expert service from its trusted professionals to provide peace of mind protection to property owners seeking efficient and effective management of environmental risks and liabilities. For more information, call 502-410-5000 or click on to https://www.protectenvironmental.com.
