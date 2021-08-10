TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Protector Plans, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brown & Brown, Inc., and part of Brown & Brown's National Programs division, announced Craig Grant as the Chief Underwriting Officer of Tampa Programs. Protector Plans is a national administrator of property and casualty insurance solutions whose reputation for innovation and customer service is based on a 40+ year history of meeting the complex insurance needs of professionals.
Jeffrey Grange, who joined Protector Plans as President of Tampa Programs earlier this year commented, "I am delighted to add a leader of Craig's caliber, experience and technical acumen to the Tampa Programs leadership team. Tampa Programs is committed to retaining and attracting the best talent to drive our growth in the Specialty businesses in the Managing General Agency/Managing General Underwriting distribution channel in support of our agents, brokers and producers on behalf of the terrific carrier partners we represent."
Most recently Grant was Senior Vice President, Product Manager and CUO at QBE North America. While at QBE Grant had responsibility for Management Liability, Professional Lines, Accident & Health, Cybersecurity and Workers Compensation lines of business. Grant led the successful de novo build of a $70mm GWP Private Company Management Liability segment in the US for QBE and is recognized industrywide as a specialist in Management and Professional Liability.
Prior to QBE, Grant was the US Head of Private Company Management Liability at Torus Insurance (UK), Ltd. (n/k/a Starstone Insurance). Grant started his early career with Chubb insurance in progressively increasing underwriting and regional leadership responsibilities in the Management Liability area across the Retail and Wholesale channels. During a career spanning three decades, Grant has gained experience in a wide variety of lines of insurance including Employment Practices Liability, Fiduciary Liability, Commercial Crime, Medical Professional Liability, Managed Care Errors & Omissions, Medical Stop Loss, Cybersecurity, Representations & Warranty Indemnity, Tax Indemnity and Media Liability.
"Tampa Programs has provided insurance solutions for businesses and professionals for over 50 years," says Grant. "My focus will be on expanding the range of products available to a variety of underlying industries in partnership with exceptional insurance companies, agents and brokers."
Working with the Protector Plans brands provides customers access to custom insurance solutions for commercial and retail products, extensive underwriting knowledge, and fast quote turnaround. We work with every customer every step of the way to simplify the insurance experience, build trust, and reduce uncertainty. Protector Plans' website will be updated regularly with news, blogs, business activity, new product offerings and events. Visitors are encouraged to explore the website and sign up for direct emails from the Company at bbprotectorplans.com.
About Protector Plans
Protector Plans is a national administrator of property and casualty insurance solutions whose reputation for innovation and customer service is based on a 40+ year history of meeting the complex insurance needs of professionals. Protector Plans' fundamental distinction is grounded in insurance product innovation. Protector Plans is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brown & Brown Insurance.
About Brown & Brown, Inc.
Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm, providing risk management solutions to individuals and businesses. With more than 80 years of proven success and thousands of teammates, we offer knowledge you can trust and strive to deliver superior customer service. For more information, please visit bbinsurance.com.
