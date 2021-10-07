BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Provar, a leading test automation platform for Salesforce worldwide, is bringing its message of business application reliability through testing to six industry events this month. Software quality is increasingly emerging as a means of competitive differentiation. To make this happen, fast moving, innovative enterprises need testing processes and CI/CD pipelines optimized for ecosystems like Salesforce.
This month, you can find Provar at:
October 6-7
Join a private call with the Provar team, check out product and solution videos, find links and other resources, and download useful content about software testing optimized for Salesforce.
October 14
At 11 a.m. CDT, Provar will host a webinar that covers Provar and Salesforce release highlights as well as Applitools features.
Provar Community Presents: A Leadership Guide to Holistic Testing & DevOps
October 19
In our Provar Community discussion, Janet Gregory will share a roadmap for how leaders can effectively confront quality challenges through a holistic testing approach to scale, while continuing to deliver high quality products.
Ministry of Testing - Test.bash(); 2021
October 28
For the 4th annual Test.bash();, the focus is tools and test automation, a subject Provar knows inside and out.
Tahoe Dreamin' and Florida Dreamin'
October 28-29
Tahoe Dreamin' in California and Florida Dreamin' are regional gatherings of Salesforce enthusiasts. Provar will participate virtually and offer demos and one-on-one explanations of how organizations building on Salesforce can set themselves apart with outstanding software quality.
**Meet With Provar at These Events**
To get in touch with the Provar team and learn more about application testing that is optimized for the Salesforce platform, reach out to Provar at http://www.provartesting.com, or find us on Twitter or LinkedIn.
Provar pairs intuitive testing solutions with world-class service to help teams capitalize on their Salesforce investment with a robust and scalable solution designed to improve release agility, drive down system errors and advance innovation. Visit provartesting.com to learn more.
