OCEANSIDE, Calif. and BELGRADE, Mont., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American Innotek, Inc., a manufacturer of quality personal portable lavatory products via their RESTOP brand, today formally announced their acquisition of Phillips Environmental Products dba Cleanwaste, a manufacturer of quality personal waste management products. Both companies are considered leaders in their respective categories and believe this acquisition will enhance the company's combined ability to provide the best personal waste and lavatory products for the consumer market.
"Joining the American Innotek family makes sense – we share the same vision for category transformation and passion for product design. Our combined synergies with product design, manufacturing processes, and target markets will allow us to innovate and create greater efficiencies that will improve quality and add value for our customers," said Gretchen Thornton, President and CEO of Cleanwaste. Cleanwaste is headquartered in Belgrade, Montana.
Cleanwaste is a manufacturer of personal waste management products, including the original WAG bag, the GO Anywhere Portable Toilet, the Pee Wee and Sani Bags. Cleanwaste designs innovative, easy-to-use, safe products that take care of human waste in a dignified, reliable, and environmentally-friendly way. Waste solutions are designed for the outdoor adventurer, the soldier in the field, and the healthcare patient at home or in the hospital.
"We are excited to join the Cleanwaste and RESTOP brands together. This highly complementary combination of two industry leaders in portable lavatories and personal waste management is essential for ensuring long-term innovation and synergistic product development as we continue to roll out new solutions for consumers, the military, hospitals, and assisted living centers," said Jim Goode CEO of American Innotek, Inc.
American Innotek manufactures the RESTOP brand of personal portable travel toilets and waste bags for customers who enjoy the great outdoors and need an environmentally responsible bathroom that fits in their pocket while camping, hiking, hunting, boating, flying, tailgating and attending concerts as well as other outdoor events and festivals.
Cleanwaste will continue to operate under its current dba name while RESTOP will be re-branded and renamed to fall under the Cleanwaste product line. Starting in early 2022, the manufacturing and production arm of RESTOP will relocate to the Cleanwaste facility in Montana. Further details regarding the brand integration will be announced at that time.
About American Innotek, Inc.
Founded in 1988, American Innotek, Inc. manufactures environmentally responsible personal waste products. Since inception, we have produced approximately 1 million waste bags for US National Parks and we have supplied two thirds of the National Parks in the West. Our focus on providing quality, personal waste products for the environmentally conscious ensures we care for our customers personal waste needs in a responsible manner, regardless of their physical location. Cleanwaste is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Innotek, Inc. For more information, contact Jeff Griffin, Director of Operations at jgriffin@americaninnotek.com and 760-317-5320 or visit americaninnotek.com.
Gretchen Thorton, CleanWaste, +1 406-388-5999, gretchent@cleanwaste.com
Tomas Lima, American Innotek, (786) 641-8737, tlima@americaninnotek.com
