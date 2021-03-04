CHAPEL HILL, N.C., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prudent Growth Partners, LLC, a Chapel Hill, NC based private equity real estate firm, has completed its $4.10 million acquisition of a portfolio of 4 dollar stores, all located in North Carolina.
.
The portfolio consists of four Family Dollar locations (Sunbury, NC, Rocky Mount, NC, Whitakers, NC and Columbia, NC). This is its second purchase of essential business assets in the past 6 months.
"We are pleased to continue adding to our portfolio of 'essential business' and these dollar store operators are widely regarded as 'recession-proof' by most analysts," said Tom Hahn, President of Prudent Growth Partners. "While this remains a small slice of our overall portfolio, it is popular hedge against a potential economic slow down in the next couple of years for many of our investors."
As with its last portfolio purchase in the fourth quarter, the properties were owned by several sellers, which meant that the Prudent Growth closing team had to negotiate and complete four separate transactions all on the same closing date.
"By picking these up à la carte, we were able to obtain the group of them at an attractive price point, but it was certainly a busy day for our closing team," said Hahn. "We plan to continue to construct these portfolios several times a year for the foreseeable future in order to diversify and add resilience to the portfolio."
Prudent Growth Partners, LLC is a private equity real estate investment company based in Chapel Hill, NC. The firm focuses on properties that tend to be overlooked by larger institutions and which provide exceptional returns on invested capital along with the possibility of longer-term capital gains achieved by expert management and future price appreciation.
