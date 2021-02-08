PRESTON, Md., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PSB Holding Corp. (OTC-QX: PSBP), parent company of Provident State Bank, Inc. ("Provident"), reported record net income of $4.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 producing a return on assets of .93% and a return on shareholders' equity of 10.24%. Stockholders' equity totaled $48.7 million as of December 31, 2020 compared to $43.1 million at December 31, 2019. Earnings per share increased to $3.12 during 2020 compared to $2.44 during 2019.

President and Chief Executive Officer Melissa Quirk stated, "We are proud of our team's performance during a year of unprecedented challenges presented by the pandemic. We are especially proud to have supported small businesses throughout our communities as a participant in the Payroll Protection Program ("PPP"). During 2020, Provident originated PPP loans totaling $56.9 million, of which $20.4 million had been forgiven as of December 31, 2020."

Assets totaled $549.4 million at December 31, 2020, increasing $86.6 million or 18.7% compared to December 31, 2019. Net loans increased by $27.0 million to $385 million, a 7.5% increase as compared to December 31, 2019. As of December 31, 2020, non-performing assets were .33%, of total assets. Total deposits at December 31, 2020 were $449.4 million, representing an increase of 22.3% compared to December 31, 2019. 

Melissa Quirk concluded, "I would like to thank all of our customers and friends throughout the communities we serve for their patience during this past year as we worked to meet their banking needs and to keep them and our staff as safe as possible in this COVID environment."

PSB Holding Corp. is the holding company of Provident State Bank, Inc., a full service financial institution serving the eastern shore of Maryland since 1904. Provident State Bank, Inc. has ten locations in Preston, Federalsburg, Ridgely, Denton, Easton-Elliot Road, Easton-Harrison Street, Secretary, Cambridge, Salisbury and Lewes (Delaware).  For more information on PSB Holding Corp. and Provident State Bank, Inc., visit www.providentstatebank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements relating to PSB Holding Corp. and its subsidiary, Provident State Bank, Inc. may include plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources.  All statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding business strategy, future events, activities, performance, and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements.  Therefore, the illustrative value of forward-looking statements made in or pursuant to this press release should not, under any circumstances, be considered a guaranty or promise that such future events, activities, occurrences or performances will take place.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET











Dec 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2019









Assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$        9,162,136



$      21,479,293

Investment securities

110,089,814



56,530,839

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses

384,973,434



357,977,559

Property and equipment

8,401,637



9,906,709

Bank-owned life insurance

8,656,454



8,408,723

Lease assets

2,508,346



2,780,165

Accrued interest receivable

1,616,775



1,302,954

Other assets

3,944,365



4,321,581

    Total assets

$    549,352,961



$    462,707,823









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Deposits:







    Noninterest-bearing

$    171,855,568



$    106,468,438

    Interest-bearing

277,526,516



260,953,016

        Total deposits

449,382,084



367,421,454

Repurchase agreements

12,278,356



7,324,045

FHLB advances and other borrowing

34,328,123



40,433,594

Lease liabilities

2,685,641



2,925,057

Other liabilities

1,934,558



1,520,495

    Total liabilities

500,608,762



419,624,645

Stockholders' equity

48,744,199



43,083,178

Total liabilities and equity

$    549,352,961



$    462,707,823

















Book value per share

$                31.82



$                28.13









 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



Year Ended December 31,



2020



2019









Interest income







Loans, including fee income

$        19,135,849



$     17,418,179

Investment securities

1,319,864



1,445,881

Other

60,963



367,018

        Total interest income

20,516,676



19,231,078









Interest expense







Deposits

2,551,200



2,737,276

Repurchase agreements

8,061



41,791

FHLB advances

799,285



925,335

Other borrowings

155,279



177,558

        Total interest expense

3,513,825



3,881,960









Net interest income

17,002,851



15,349,118

Provision for loan losses

448,500



300,000

Net interest income after provision

16,554,351



15,049,118









Noninterest income

3,259,998



2,555,999

Noninterest expense

13,463,481



13,130,302

Net income before tax

6,350,868



4,474,815

Tax expense

1,579,103



951,956

Net income

$          4,771,765



$       3,522,859

















Net income per common share,

    annualized

$                   3.12



$                 2.44









 

Contact:

Tandy Morgan

tmorgan@psbinc.net

410-673-8842

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/psb-holding-corp-announces-record-earnings-at-december-31-2020-301224072.html

SOURCE PSB Holding Corp.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.