PRESTON, Md., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PSB Holding Corp. (OTC-QX: PSBP), the parent company of Provident State Bank, Inc. ("Provident"), reported net income of $1.21 million ($.79 per diluted common share) for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to $1.44 million ($.94 per diluted common share) for the fourth quarter 2020 and $940,000 ($.61 per diluted common share) for the first quarter 2020.

When comparing net income for the first quarter 2021 to the fourth quarter 2020, net income decreased $229,000 primarily as a result of a decrease in mortgage banking activity driven by increasing long-term rates during the first quarter 2021.  Specifically, gain on sale of loans decreased $242,000 on a linked-quarter basis.

When comparing net income for the first quarter of 2021 to the first quarter of 2020, net income increased $274,000 or 29.1%.  The increase was largely the result of earned net fees on loans originated under the Small Business Administration's Payroll Protection Program ("PPP"), which began in April 2020, an increase in average investment balances (including interest-bearing deposits and federal funds sold) and an increase in gain on sale of loans.  These positive influences on net income were offset by pressure on the net interest margin.  Amortized net fees on PPP loans for the first quarter 2021 totaled $667,000.  Average investment balances increased from $71.58 million during the first quarter 2020 to $142.30 million during the first quarter 2021 with an average yield of 1.21% in first quarter 2021 compared to 2.15% in the first quarter 2020.  Gain on sale of loans increased $97,000.  The net interest margin declined from 3.70% during the first quarter 2020 to 3.42% during the first quarter 2021.  The net interest margin, exclusive of amortized net fees on PPP loans, was 3.09% during the first quarter 2021.  Average earning assets increased from $435.18 million in 2020 to $527.13 million, inclusive of average PPP loans of $41.41 million, in 2021.  The increase in gain on sale of loans and the decline in the net interest margin were the result of a lower interest rate environment pursued by the Federal Reserve to stabilize the economy during the pandemic.

Assets totaled $571.7 million at March 31, 2021, increasing $22.4 million or 4.1% compared to December 31, 2020 and $109.2 million or 23.6% compared to March 31, 2020. Growth in assets was driven primarily by growth in deposits as government stimulus increased customer liquidity.  Deposits totaled $473.7 million at March 31, 2021 compared to $449.4 million at December 31, 2020 and $367.1 million at March 31, 2020, representing growth of 5.4% and 29.1%, respectively.  Gross loans decreased $3.1 million to $383.0 million, a 1.0% decrease as compared to December 31, 2020.  Gross loans increased $22.1 million or 6.1% compared to March 31, 2020 primarily as a result of PPP loan origination activity.  As of March 31, 2021, non-performing assets and past due loans were .34% of total assets. 

President and Chief Executive Officer Melissa Quirk commented, "Performance continued to remain strong with our fourth consecutive quarter of earnings in excess of $1.1 million, a first for our company. Our strong performance during this period was the result of our proactive initiative to participate in the PPP and our ability to maintain core business activities during an unprecedented pandemic.  We remain grateful for the commitment of our staff and the patience of our customers during this extraordinary time."

PSB Holding Corp. is the holding company of Provident State Bank, Inc., a full service financial institution serving the eastern shore of Maryland since 1904. Provident State Bank, Inc. has ten locations in Preston, Federalsburg, Ridgely, Denton, Easton-Elliot Road, Easton-Harrison Street, Secretary, Cambridge, Salisbury and Lewes (Delaware).  For more information on PSB Holding Corp. and Provident State Bank, Inc., visit www.providentstatebank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements relating to PSB Holding Corp. and its subsidiary, Provident State Bank, Inc. may include plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources.  All statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding business strategy, future events, activities, performance, and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements.  Therefore, the illustrative value of forward-looking statements made in or pursuant to this press release should not, under any circumstances, be considered a guaranty or promise that such future events, activities, occurrences or performances will take place.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



























(unaudited)







(unaudited)



Percent Change from





Mar 31, 2021



Dec 31, 2020



Mar 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2020



Mar 31, 2020



Assets





















Cash and cash equivalents

$    44,956,382



$    29,162,136



$    19,641,503



54.2%



128.9%



Investment securities

122,078,560



111,930,314



59,796,786



9.1%



104.2%



Loans held for sale

1,414,221



2,367,448



1,988,172



-40.3%



-28.9%



Loans receivable

383,048,584



386,189,190



360,979,154



-0.8%



6.1%



  Less allowance for loan losses

3,675,068



3,583,204



3,409,206



2.6%



7.8%



Loans, net of allowance for loan losses

379,373,516



382,605,986



357,569,948



-0.8%



6.1%



Property and equipment

8,196,751



8,401,637



9,694,554



-2.4%



-15.4%



Bank-owned life insurance

8,712,098



8,656,454



8,471,644



0.6%



2.8%



Lease assets

2,443,106



2,508,345



2,675,508



-2.6%



-8.7%



Accrued interest receivable

1,484,262



1,616,775



1,314,693



-8.2%



12.9%



Other assets

3,044,696



2,103,866



1,315,594



44.7%



131.4%



    Total assets

$  571,703,592



$  549,352,961



$  462,468,402



4.1%



23.6%

























Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





















Deposits:





















    Noninterest-bearing

$  210,026,953



$  171,855,568



$  139,853,993



22.2%



50.2%



    Interest-bearing

263,682,755



277,526,516



227,202,014



-5.0%



16.1%



        Total deposits

473,709,708



449,382,084



367,056,007



5.4%



29.1%



Repurchase agreements

11,891,020



15,528,356



7,447,748



-23.4%



59.7%



FHLB advances and other borrowing

32,801,481



31,078,123



38,907,389



5.5%



-15.7%



Lease liabilities

2,639,068



2,685,641



2,839,341



-1.7%



-7.1%



Other liabilities

2,016,381



1,934,558



1,277,975



4.2%



57.8%



    Total liabilities

523,057,658



500,608,762



417,528,460



4.5%



25.3%



Stockholders' equity

48,645,934



48,744,199



44,939,942



-0.2%



8.2%



Total liabilities and equity

$  571,703,592



$  549,352,961



$  462,468,402



4.1%



23.6%

























Book value per common share

$               31.76



$               31.82



$               29.34



-0.2%



8.2%

























 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Percent Change from



Mar 31, 2021



Dec 31,2020



Sep 30, 2020



Jun 30, 2020



Mar 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2020



Mar 31, 2020

Interest income



























Loans, including fee income

$ 4,763,112



$ 4,988,220



$ 4,796,814



$ 4,758,983



$ 4,591,832



-4.5%



3.7%

Investment securities

423,879



334,830



305,329



332,732



346,973



26.6%



22.2%

Other interest income

6,144



10,291



7,190



5,014



38,468



-40.3%



-84.0%

        Total interest income

5,193,135



5,333,341



5,109,333



5,096,729



4,977,273



-2.6%



4.3%

Interest expense



























Deposits

534,280



570,013



616,225



657,010



707,952



-6.3%



-24.5%

Repurchase agreements

1,079



1,298



782



1,036



4,945



-16.9%



-78.2%

FHLB advances

175,472



187,295



195,442



204,654



211,894



-6.3%



-17.2%

Other borrowings

34,937



36,686



38,461



39,834



40,298



-4.8%



-13.3%

        Total interest expense

745,768



795,292



850,910



902,534



965,089



-6.2%



-22.7%

Net interest income

4,447,367



4,538,049



4,258,423



4,194,195



4,012,184



-2.0%



10.8%

Provision for loan losses

90,000



20,000



130,000



180,000



118,500



350.0%



-24.1%

        Net interest income after provision

4,357,367



4,518,049



4,128,423



4,014,195



3,893,684



-3.6%



11.9%

Noninterest income



























Service charges

417,139



416,823



412,317



374,471



423,478



0.1%



-1.5%

Gain on sale of loans

260,464



502,302



397,309



243,830



163,444



-48.1%



59.4%

Gain on sale of securities

-



18,557



-



25,470



-



-100.0%



NM

Other noninterest income

53,264



66,597



69,745



71,046



74,609



-20.0%



-28.6%

        Total noninterest income

730,867



1,004,279



879,371



714,817



661,531



-27.2%



10.5%

Noninterest expense



























Salaries and benefits

1,808,276



1,905,737



1,843,439



1,706,479



1,771,823



-5.1%



2.1%

Occupancy

513,208



507,121



488,246



492,731



521,550



1.2%



-1.6%

Data processing and software

312,620



294,390



287,995



268,884



234,771



6.2%



33.2%

Other noninterest expense

839,505



894,306



715,565



746,696



783,748



-6.1%



7.1%

        Total noninterest expense

3,473,609



3,601,554



3,335,245



3,214,790



3,311,892



-3.6%



4.9%

Net income before tax

1,614,625



1,920,774



1,672,549



1,514,222



1,243,323



-15.9%



29.9%

Tax expense

401,375



478,399



420,666



376,544



303,494



-16.1%



32.3%

Net income

$1,213,250



$ 1,442,375



$ 1,251,883



$ 1,137,678



$     939,829



-15.9%



29.1%





























Net income per share

$         0.79



$           0.94



$           0.82



$           0.74



$           0.61



-15.9%



29.1%

 

