PRESTON, Md., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PSB Holding Corp. (OTCQX:PSBP) (the "Company"), the parent company of Provident State Bank, Inc. ("Provident" or the "Bank"), reported net income of $1.00 million ($.65 per diluted common share) for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to $1.21 million ($.80 per diluted common share) for the three months ended March 31, 2021, representing a decline of 17.5%.  The decline in net income was primarily attributable to a reduction in revenue associated with the Small Business Administration ("SBA") Payroll Protection Program ("PPP").

Performance Review

Small Business Administration's Payroll Protection Program

The Bank's participation in the SBA's PPP, established in April 2020, contributed more significantly to financial performance during the first quarter of 2021 as compared to the first quarter of 2022.  During the three months ended March 31, 2021, Provident originated PPP loans totaling $29.27 million and recognized fee income net of costs (amortized as a loan yield adjustment) of $667,000.  PPP loan principal forgiven by the SBA and principal payments received totaled $17.35 million during the first quarter 2021.  During the same period of 2022, no PPP loans were originated as the program was closed, $1.08 million in loans were forgiven and net fee income totaling $49,000 was recognized.  As of March 31, 2022, all PPP loans had been forgiven or repaid in full and all related fee income had been recognized. 

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin ("NIM") was 3.05% during the first quarter 2022 compared to 3.45% during the same period in 2021.  The NIM benefited from higher PPP revenue as noted above during the first quarter 2021.

First Quarter 2022 Compared to First Quarter 2021

In addition to the reduced revenue associated with PPP lending activities previously noted, net income during the first quarter 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 was impacted by lower gain on sale of loans of $66,000 and higher salaries and benefits expense of $152,000, offset by lower interest expense of $260,000, lower loan loss provision expense of $65,000, higher deposit service charge income of $58,000 and lower occupancy expense of $51,000.   Gain on sale of loans totaled $194,000 during the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to $260,000 during the same period in 2021.  The decline in mortgage banking activity was largely driven by rising interest rates.  The increase in salaries and benefits was largely driven by a reduction in salary deferrals associated with loan origination activity totaling $80,000 and an increase in deferred compensation expense of $33,000.  Lower interest expense reflected the continued benefit of the repricing of the Bank's time deposit portfolio to lower interest rates.  Higher deposit service charge income reflected increased transaction-based fee income including overdraft fees and ATM transaction fees.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

Assets totaled $576.1 million at March 31, 2022, increasing $4.4 million or .8% compared to March 31, 2021. Deposits and repurchase agreements totaled $510.5 million at March 31, 2022 compared to $485.6 million at March 31, 2021, representing growth of 5.1%.  Gross loans, exclusive of PPP loans, totaled $361.8 million at March 31, 2022, representing an increase of $27.1 million or 8.1% compared to March 31, 2021.   Stockholders' Equity totaled $44.9 million at March 31, 2022 compared to $51.6 million at December 31, 2021 and $48.6 million at March 31, 2021.  The decrease in stockholders' equity was driven by growth in unrealized losses associated with the Bank's investment portfolio held as available for sale ("AFS").  As of March 31, 2022, accumulated other comprehensive losses associated with the AFS portfolio totaled $8.5 million compared to $846,000 at December 31, 2021 and a gain of $39,000 at March 31, 2021.  The significant increase in unrealized losses at March 31, 2022 was largely driven by a dramatic jump in market rates during the month of March 2022 as the market attempted to digest commentary from the Federal Reserve regarding its plan to combat inflationary pressures.  These unrealized losses are not included in regulatory capital and the Bank remained well capitalized at March 31, 2022.  As of March 31, 2022, non-performing assets and past due loans 30 days or more were .54% of total assets compared to .38% at the end of 2021 and .34% at March 31, 2021. 

President and Chief Executive Officer Melissa Quirk commented on the Company's performance stating, "We are pleased with our performance during the first quarter of 2022 given the loss of revenue associated with PPP lending activities. While challenges lie ahead as inflation and increasing interest rates pressure the economy, our team will continue to work to grow the bank in a prudent and efficient manner."

PSB Holding Corp. is the holding company of Provident State Bank, Inc., a full-service financial institution serving the eastern shore of Maryland since 1904. Provident State Bank, Inc. has ten locations in Preston, Federalsburg, Ridgely, Denton, Easton-Elliot Road, Easton-Harrison Street, Secretary, Cambridge, Salisbury and Lewes (Delaware).  For more information on PSB Holding Corp. and Provident State Bank, Inc., visit www.providentstatebank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements relating to PSB Holding Corp. and its subsidiary, Provident State Bank, Inc. may include plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources.  All statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding business strategy, future events, activities, performance, and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements.  Therefore, the illustrative value of forward-looking statements made in or pursuant to this press release should not, under any circumstances, be considered a guaranty or promise that such future events, activities, occurrences or performances will take place.

 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)















Percent change from



Mar 31, 2022



Dec 31, 2021



Mar 31, 2021



Dec 31,

2021



Mar 31,

2021

Assets



















Cash and cash equivalents

$    18,460,176



$    36,100,150



$    44,956,382



-48.9%



-58.9%

Investment securities

170,059,221



167,167,082



122,078,560



1.7%



39.3%

Loans held for sale

551,333



1,879,591



1,414,221



-70.7%



-61.0%

Loans receivable

361,769,294



357,800,695



383,048,584



1.1%



-5.6%

  Less allowance for loan losses

3,879,999



3,892,115



3,675,068



-0.3%



5.6%

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses

357,889,295



353,908,580



379,373,516



1.1%



-5.7%

Property and equipment

6,675,962



6,879,131



8,196,751



-3.0%



-18.6%

Bank-owned life insurance

11,992,749



11,918,526



8,712,098



0.6%



37.7%

Lease assets

2,618,952



2,720,578



2,443,106



-3.7%



7.2%

Accrued interest receivable

1,416,420



1,344,283



1,484,262



5.4%



-4.6%

Other assets

6,481,282



3,119,329



3,044,696



107.8%



112.9%

    Total assets

$  576,145,390



$  585,037,250



$  571,703,592



-1.5%



0.8%





















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



















Deposits:



















    Noninterest-bearing

$  184,102,127



$  191,144,058



$  210,026,953



-3.7%



-12.3%

    Interest-bearing

309,335,115



303,379,512



263,682,755



2.0%



17.3%

        Total deposits

493,437,242



494,523,570



473,709,708



-0.2%



4.2%

Repurchase agreements

17,098,195



16,104,671



11,891,020



6.2%



43.8%

FHLB advances and other borrowing

16,693,796



18,220,887



32,801,481



-8.4%



-49.1%

Lease liabilities

2,834,924



2,930,961



2,639,068



-3.3%



7.4%

Other liabilities

1,176,330



1,677,656



2,016,381



-29.9%



-41.7%

    Total liabilities

531,240,487



533,457,745



523,057,658



-0.4%



1.6%

Stockholders' equity:



















   Common stock, additional paid-in capital

















       and retained earnings

53,444,088



52,425,553



48,607,166



1.9%



10.0%

   Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)

















       income

(8,539,185)



(846,048)



38,768









  Total stockholders' equity

44,904,903



51,579,505



48,645,934



-12.9%



-7.7%

Total liabilities and equity

$  576,145,390



$  585,037,250



$  571,703,592



-1.5%



0.8%





















Book value per common share

$               29.48



$               33.86



$               31.93



-12.9%



-7.7%

 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME









(unaudited)













Three Months Ended



March, 31



2022



2021



% Change

Interest income











Loans, including fee income

$     3,916,572



$   4,763,112



-17.8%

Investment securities

659,878



423,879



55.7%

Other interest income

7,897



6,144



28.5%

        Total interest income

4,584,347



5,193,135



-11.7%

Interest expense











Deposits

362,805



534,280



-32.1%

Repurchase agreements

1,293



1,079



19.8%

FHLB advances

91,688



175,472



-47.7%

Other borrowings

29,563



34,937



-15.4%

        Total interest expense

485,349



745,768



-34.9%

Net interest income

4,098,998



4,447,367



-7.8%

Provision for loan losses

25,000



90,000



-72.2%

        Net interest income after provision

4,073,998



4,357,367



-6.5%

Noninterest income











Service charges

475,093



417,139



13.9%

Gain on sale of loans

194,246



260,464



-25.4%

Gain on sale of securities

-



-



0.0%

Other noninterest income

82,262



53,264



54.4%

        Total noninterest income

751,601



730,867



2.8%

Noninterest expense











Salaries and benefits

1,960,659



1,808,276



8.4%

Occupancy

462,526



513,208



-9.9%

Data processing and software

316,011



312,620



1.1%

Other noninterest expense

787,715



839,505



-6.2%

        Total noninterest expense

3,526,911



3,473,609



1.5%

Net income before tax

1,298,688



1,614,625



-19.6%

Tax expense

297,753



401,375



-25.8%

Net income

$     1,000,935



$   1,213,250



-17.5%













Net income per diluted share

$               0.65



$             0.80



-17.9%

 

HISTORICAL TRENDS / QUARTERLY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND SUPPLEMENTAL DATA

(unaudited)





















2022



2021



Q1



Q4



Q3



Q2



Q1

Interest income



















Loans, including fee income

$   3,916,572



$   4,361,123



$   5,200,935



$   4,967,402



$   4,763,112

Investment securities

659,878



566,608



502,460



485,823



423,879

Other interest income

7,897



13,907



13,540



6,688



6,144

        Total interest income

4,584,347



4,941,638



5,716,935



5,459,913



5,193,135

Interest expense



















Deposits

362,805



434,397



490,718



507,708



534,280

Repurchase agreements

1,293



1,375



1,466



891



1,079

FHLB advances

91,688



101,801



109,882



163,552



175,472

Other borrowings

29,563



31,250



32,967



34,341



34,937

        Total interest expense

485,349



568,823



635,033



706,492



745,768

Net interest income

4,098,998



4,372,815



5,081,902



4,753,421



4,447,367

Provision for loan losses

25,000



230,000



120,000



120,000



90,000

        Net interest income after provision

4,073,998



4,142,815



4,961,902



4,633,421



4,357,367

Noninterest income



















Service charges

475,093



485,620



480,290



445,963



417,139

Gain on sale of loans

194,246



314,859



407,328



337,422



260,464

Gain on sale of securities

-



-



-



4,310



-

Other noninterest income

82,262



82,327



80,747



64,069



53,264

        Total noninterest income

751,601



882,806



968,365



851,764



730,867

Noninterest expense



















Salaries and benefits

1,960,659



1,977,495



2,063,437



1,820,550



1,808,276

Occupancy

462,526



590,861



512,155



508,652



513,208

Data processing and software

316,011



311,239



408,523



308,194



312,620

Other noninterest expense

787,715



883,182



893,689



790,844



839,505

        Total noninterest expense

3,526,911



3,762,777



3,877,804



3,428,240



3,473,609

Net income before tax

1,298,688



1,262,844



2,052,463



2,056,945



1,614,625

Tax expense

297,753



247,113



528,699



525,953



401,375

Net income

$   1,000,935



$   1,015,731



$   1,523,764



$   1,530,992



$   1,213,250

Net income per diluted share

$             0.65



$             0.66



$             1.00



$             1.00



$             0.80





















Supplemental Data



















PPP loans - net fee income

$         49,492



$       418,004



$   1,207,559



$       832,733



$       667,482

PPP loans - balance at period end

$                    -



$   1,096,939



$ 11,536,310



$ 29,298,232



$ 48,411,520

 

