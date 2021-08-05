PORTLAND, Maine, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ReadyGlobal (RG), a provider of full-service emergency preparedness and business continuity solutions, today announces the appointment of Renée D. Coleman-Mitchell as Chief Strategist, Academia, Government, and Healthcare and member of the company's Advisory Board. Ms. Coleman-Mitchell most recently served as Commissioner of The Connecticut Department of Public Health where she successfully directed over 600 employees and an operational budget of $400MM, implementing protocols that addressed the spread of the coronavirus, confronted the opioid epidemic, and addressed many other critical state health challenges. Her distinguished career also includes prior positions as Executive Director of Cougar Health Services, Deputy Director of Health for the City of Hartford, and Director of the Meriden Community Health Center.
With several decades of front-line service to underserved populations, Ms. Coleman-Mitchell is a sought-after consultant and public speaker who frequently shares her expertise on a variety of critical topics that include vaccinations, Black maternal and infant health, and the effects of vaping. She has participated on various task forces, councils, committees, and boards to impact the public's health. Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont appointed Ms. Coleman-Mitchell as co-chair of the Governor's PFAS Task Force, (Per and Polyfluoroalkyl substances) which led to the creation of the PFAS Action Plan recommendations to proactively address the environmental issues in the state. She also served on Connecticut's Alcohol and Drug Policy Council to address the state's opioid epidemic. Her former professional affiliations include the Connecticut Medical Assistance Program Oversight Council, Connecticut Public Health Association Membership Committee Chair, and former Commissioner of the Permanent Commission on the Status of Hartford Women.
Ms. Coleman-Mitchell earned her Master's in Public Health from Yale School of Public Health and a Bachelor of Arts from Connecticut College. She is also an active member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Psi Nu Omega Chapter.
At ReadyGlobal, Ms. Coleman-Mitchell will drive solution delivery in the academic, government, and healthcare verticals that are a core focus for the company. As a member of the Advisory Board, she will also have long-term influence over strategic growth as the organization expands to serve markets worldwide.
"I have been serving as a public health practitioner for decades, protecting populations and preventing disease and injury in government, academia, and healthcare. With all that has occurred over this last year, recognizing the importance of preparedness is essential to be 'Ready' for whatever may come our way in the future," stated Ms. Coleman-Mitchell. "ReadyGlobal is at the forefront of providing solutions to prevent, protect and promote health and safety. The potential synergies of my experience and that of the ReadyGlobal team are truly inspiring to me, and truly beneficial to our clients."
"Renée has a unique role with ReadyGlobal," said Michael J. Boardman, CEO. "She is the first executive to serve in a hybrid role as both a company leader and an influencer on our Advisory Board. Renée has the proven expertise we need to drive ReadyGlobal forward in the key verticals of academia, government, and healthcare."
ReadyGlobal enables leaders from all types of organizations to confidently assess and overcome critical threats with customized emergency preparedness and business continuity planning. Our comprehensive ReadySuite™ of onsite and virtual solutions empowers our partners to weather any adversity, natural or manmade, by fortifying their entire organizations in key areas that include cloud-based response planning and pandemic wellness tracking; compliance and regulatory audit planning; crisis communications; cyber-security training; and more.
