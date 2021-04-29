MIAMI, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Insticator, a global leader in engagement and revenue solutions for publishers, today announced the acquisition of ad management solutions provider, OKO, to expand its mission of deepening publishers' relationships with their audiences.
The combined entity will create a unified platform for publishers to achieve their audience and revenue goals, and consolidate their direct user data into one source. In doing so, Insticator will further empower publishers to gain insights into their audiences in order to boost engagement and optimize ad monetization.
Previously, publishers required multiple vendors, serving multiple purposes, in order to realize these objectives. In uniting these distinct disciplines, publishers are now able to realize cost efficiencies by shortening their supply chains, minimize data-leakage and fraud risk, and provide persistent identity and targeting capabilities for advertisers.
Moreover, the respective expertise of the two organizations will come together to offer best-in-class guidance and support to its publisher partners. The Insticator and OKO teams will remain intact, integrating more fully over the next six months. Each will continue to serve their constituencies as they have been during the transition.
"With the end of cookies in sight, publishers are seeking new, effective ways to better understand their audiences. Combining forces with OKO allows us to provide them with a single place to acquire, consolidate and analyze the full breadth of their engagement and monetization data," said Insticator Founder and CEO Zack Dugow. "We are very impressed with what Mat and the OKO team have built and we are excited that they will be joining us. They are incredibly skilled in the world of ad management, and their expertise perfectly complements our experience in audience engagement. With OKO under the Insticator umbrella, the whole is bigger than the sum of its parts."
"Publisher monetisation is consistently evolving and we are very excited to join forces and navigate those changes with a company like Insticator," said Mat Bennett, OKO Founder and CEO. "I already see this relationship bringing immediate benefits to OKO and Insticator publisher partners alike. Most important is the greater value our combined capabilities will offer. I am impressed at how aligned our visions of publisher monetisation are despite coming from very different starting points. Both OKO and Insticator are driven to deliver monetisation that enhances user experience rather than detracts from it. Together we will achieve that vision."
ABOUT INSTICATOR
Insticator is the global leader in increasing engagement for publishers. Our suite of engagement products empowers publishers and consumers alike to amplify their voices and express their opinions in safe, interactive environments. From our human-moderated Commenting Unit that facilitates healthy, respectful discourse, to our Content Engagement Unit that enables audiences to share their opinions and interact with content that speaks directly to them, Insticator reaches over 350 million consumers monthly across our vast network of premium publishing partners including Ancestry, WebMD, Fox Sports, RealClear Media Group and more. Headquartered in New York and Miami, Insticator's global footprint spans the US, Canada, India, the Philippines, Ukraine and the UK. Visit i nsticator.com to learn more.
ABOUT OKO
OKO are pioneers in the field of publisher revenue management and optimization. Our small, specialised team work in close partnership with publishers around the globe to grow and sustain their advertising revenues through a blend of technology, access to high-performing products and expert coaching. OKO are proud to have been awarded the prestigious Google Certified Publishing Partner status and were the first UK company to be recognised by Google in the field of publisher monetization. Visit oko.uk for more information.
