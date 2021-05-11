ORLANDO, Fla., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PureCycle Technologies, Inc. ("PureCycle" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: PCT), a company focused on polypropylene recycling, will host a conference call on Monday, May 17, 2021, to provide an update on recent corporate developments. A press release discussing such developments including activity from the first quarter, recent corporate actions and updated future strategic plans will be provided prior to and discussed on the conference call.
First Quarter 2021 Conference Call Details
Date:
Monday, May 17, 2021
Time:
11:00 a.m. ET
Toll-free dial-in number:
1-855-940-5314
International dial-in number:
1-929-517-0418
Conference ID:
6150677
Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 1-949-574-3860.
The conference call will have a live Q&A session and be available for replay here and on the Company's website at www.purecycletech.com.
A replay of the conference call will be available after 2:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through May 24, 2021, via the information below:
Toll-free replay number: 1-855-859-2056
International replay number: 1-404-537-3406
Replay ID: 6150677
Previously Disclosed About PureCycle Technologies:
- Form S-4 for Business Combination With Roth CH Acquisition I Co. – February 3, 2021
- Form S-1 Registration Statement – March 19, 2021
- Frequently Asked Questions About PCT's Purification Technology Answered by John Layman – November 1, 2020
- Amended and Restated Patent License Agreement with The Procter & Gamble Company – July 28, 2020
- Independent Engineer's Report Regarding Phase II Facility Under Construction in Ironton, OH – October 2, 2020
- Independent Engineer's Ironton Monthly Construction Update for March 2021 - April 15, 2021
About PureCycle Technologies
PureCycle Technologies LLC, dba PureCycle, holds a global license to commercialize the only patented solvent-based purification recycling technology, developed by The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G) for restoring waste polypropylene (PP) into virgin-like resin. The proprietary process removes color, odor and other contaminants from recycled feedstock resulting in virgin-like polypropylene suitable for any PP market. To learn more, visit purecycletech.com
