PureCycle logo (PRNewsfoto/PureCycle Technologies)

PureCycle logo (PRNewsfoto/PureCycle Technologies)

 By PureCycle Technologies

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PureCycle Technologies, Inc. ("PureCycle" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: PCT), a company focused on polypropylene recycling, will host a conference call on Thursday, August 12, 2021, to provide an update on recent corporate developments. A press release discussing such developments including activity from the second quarter and updated future strategic plans will be provided prior to and discussed on the conference call.

Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call Details

Date: Thursday, August 12, 2021

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

Toll-free dial-in number: (855) 940-5314

International dial-in number: (929) 517-0418

Conference ID: 9969334

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will have a live Q&A session and be available for replay here and on the Company's website at www.purecycle.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 2 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through August 19, 2021, via the information below:

Toll-free replay number: (855) 859-2056

International replay number: (404) 537-3406

Replay ID: 9969334

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC, a subsidiary of PureCycle Technologies, Inc., holds a global license to commercialize the only patented solvent-based purification recycling technology, developed by The Procter & Gamble Company for restoring waste polypropylene (PP) into virgin-like resin. The proprietary process removes color, odor and other contaminants from recycled feedstock resulting in virgin-like polypropylene suitable for any PP market. To learn more, visit purecycle.com

Company Contact:

Adrianna M. Sekula

Chief of Staff

asekula@purecycle.com

(407) 697-1201

Investor Relations Contact:

Georg Venturatos

Gateway Investor Relations

PCT@GatewayIR.com

(949) 574-3860

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/purecycle-technologies-schedules-second-quarter-2021-corporate-update-conference-call-for-thursday-august-12-2021-at-1100-am-et-301345808.html

SOURCE PureCycle Technologies

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.