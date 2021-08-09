LEHI, Utah, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) ("Purple"), a comfort innovation company known for creating the "World's First No Pressure™ Mattress," today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.
Second Quarter Financial Summary (Comparisons versus Second Quarter 2020 and 2019)1
- Net revenue increased 10.6% to $182.6 million, compared to $165.1 million in 2020 and increased 77.3% compared to $103.1 million in 2019.
- Wholesale revenue increased 233.2% over 2020 and 68.9% over 2019; Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) revenue decreased 19.9% compared to 2020 and increased 82.4% over 2019.
- Gross margin was 44.7% compared to 49.4% in 2020 and 41.5% in 2019.
- Operating expenses as a percent of net revenue were 46.1% compared to 30.1% in 2020 and 43.8% in 2019.
- Operating loss was $(2.5) million compared to operating income of $32.0 million in 2020 and operating loss of ($2.4) million 2019.
- Net income was $2.6 million compared to a net loss of $(97.1) million in 2020, reflecting primarily the impact from the change in fair value of warrant liabilities and net loss of ($11.3) million in 2019. Adjusted net income was $3.6 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, as compared to adjusted net income of $22.7 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, in 2020 and adjusted net income of $2.3 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, in 2019.
- EBITDA was $3.9 million compared to $(129.1) million in 2020, reflecting primarily the impact from the change in fair value of warrant liabilities, and ($9.1) million in 2019. Adjusted EBITDA was $11.0 million compared to $35.2 million in 2020 and $6.2 million in 2019.
- Cash and cash equivalents were $110.1 million at June 30, 2021.
The Company views comparison to the 2019 period to be more meaningful than the comparable 2020 period given the exceptional, COVID-19-Related consumer demand changes experienced in the same period in 2020.
"Following a very good start to 2021, demand for the Purple brand has remained strong especially in our wholesale channel as consumers are increasingly returning to shopping brick and mortar retail," said Joe Megibow, Chief Executive Officer. "Unfortunately, our recent performance was impacted by isolated manufacturing challenges that limited our ability to fulfill a meaningful portion of demand during the second quarter. While this headwind carried into the third quarter, I am pleased to report that we exited the month of July with production back at planned levels and more importantly, a safer operating environment in our manufacturing facilities."
Megibow continued, "We are excited to be moving back into a position that allows us to fully leverage the power of our vertically integrated manufacturing platform and capitalize on the significant growth prospects that exist for our business. Our proprietary comfort technologies have disrupted the mattress industry and led to strong share gains in the premium category. Looking ahead, we see a long runway for growth as we continue to innovate our mattress and non-mattress product offerings, expand our distribution through partner and owned retail and enhance our digital capabilities to improve traffic, conversion and repeat business. We are confident in delivering a solid finish to 2021 and progressing towards our long-term targets of $2 billion to $2.5 billion in annual net revenue and mid-teens adjusted EBITDA margins over the next three to five years."
Second Quarter 2021 Review
Second quarter 2021 net revenue increased 10.6% to $182.6 million, compared to $165.1 million in the second quarter of 2020 driven by higher demand for all product lines, particularly mattresses. By channel, wholesale revenue increased 233.2% and DTC revenue decreased 19.9%, reflecting a return to pre-COVID consumer shopping behavior. Compared with the more normalized second quarter of 2019, second quarter 2021 net revenue increased 77.3% with wholesale revenue up 68.9% and DTC revenue up 82.4%. Total second quarter 2021 net revenues were negatively impacted by the isolated production issues that occurred during the second quarter of 2021.
Gross margin for the second quarter 2021 was 44.7% compared to 49.4% in the prior year period and 41.5% in the same period of 2019. The decrease in gross margin over the prior year was primarily attributable to the higher proportion of wholesale channel revenue, which carries lower gross margins than the DTC channel, combined with the impact from the recent manufacturing issues that occurred during the second quarter of 2021. Wholesale net revenues comprised approximately 36% of total net revenue for the quarter, compared with approximately 12% in the prior year period and 38% in the second quarter of 2019.
Operating expenses were 46.1% of net revenue for the second quarter of 2021 compared to 30.1% in the prior year period and 43.8% in the second quarter of 2019. The increase in operating expenses as a percent of net revenue compared with the prior year period was driven primarily by an increase in advertising costs due to higher advertising rates in 2021 as rates were uncharacteristically low in 2020 due the pandemic, an increase in legal and professional fees, including $7.9 million related to underwriting discounts and commissions incurred for a secondary offering in May 2021 and the impact on revenue from the recent manufacturing issues that occurred during the second quarter of 2021.
Operating loss was $(2.5) million for the second quarter 2021 compared to operating income of $32.0 million in the prior year period and an operating loss of $(2.4) million in the second quarter of 2019.
Net income was $2.6 million for the second quarter 2021 compared to a net loss of $(97.1) million in the prior year period and a net loss of ($11.3) million for the second quarter 2019. As previously disclosed, the Company recently determined that its outstanding warrants should be accounted for as liabilities and recorded at fair value on the date of the transaction and subsequently re-measured to fair value at each reporting date. For the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, the Company recognized a non-cash gain of $4.9 million and a non-cash loss of $130.3 million, respectively, associated with the change in fair value of warrant liabilities.
Adjusted net income, which excludes adjustments for certain non-cash items and other items the Company does not consider in the evaluation of ongoing operational performance including gains and losses associated with the change in fair value of warrant liabilities, loss on debt extinguishment, Tax Receivable Agreement expense, non-cash stock-based compensation and secondary offering costs was $3.6 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income of $22.7 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, in the prior year period and $2.3 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019. Adjusted net income also reflects an estimated effective income tax rate of 25.4% for the current year period and 25.6% for the comparable prior year period and second quarter of 2019.
EBITDA for the second quarter 2021 was $3.9 million compared to $(129.1) million in the second quarter 2020 and ($9.1) in the second quarter 2019. Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes the adjustment for certain non-cash gains and losses and other certain items (please see table below for detail items) was $11.0 million, compared to $35.2 million in the prior year period and $6.2 million in the second quarter of 2019.
Balance Sheet
As of June 30, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $110.1 million compared to $123.0 million as of December 31, 2020. The decrease was driven by capital expenditures of $26.2 million primarily related to manufacturing capacity expansion and showroom expansion. This was partially offset by cash provided by operations of $11.5 million, due mainly to a reduction in accounts receivable and an increase in customer prepayments, partially offset by a reduction in accounts payable. Inventories as of June 30, 2021 totaled $64.8 million compared with $65.7 million as of December 31, 2020.
2021 Outlook
Based on second quarter results combined with the Company's projected late August timing for exiting the current backlog position created by the isolated production issues, Purple currently expects full year 2021 net revenue to be between $820 million and $850 million. The new range represents an increase of 26% to 31% over 2020 results and an increase of 81% to 98% over the 2019 results. Due to the inventory constraints that are expected to last until late August, the Company anticipates a significant portion of its revenue growth in the second half of the year will occur in the fourth quarter.
Considering the second quarter results, the impact on third quarter margins from the isolated production issues, and recent trends indicating an even greater channel mix shift toward wholesale over the remainder of the year, adjusted EBITDA is now expected to be between $78 million and $88 million.
Conference Call and Webcast Information
Purple Innovation, Inc. will host a live conference call to discuss financial results today, August 9, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the call dial (877) 300-8521 (domestic) or (412) 317-6026 (international) and provide the Conference ID: 10159168. The call is also being webcast and can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Company's website, investors.purple.com. After the conference call, a webcast replay will remain available on the investor relations section of the Company's website for 30 days.
About Purple
Purple is a digitally-native vertical brand with a mission to help people feel and live better through innovative comfort solutions. We design and manufacture a variety of innovative, premium, branded comfort products, including mattresses, pillows, cushions, frames, sheets and more. Our products are the result of over 30 years of innovation and investment in proprietary and patented comfort technologies and the development of our own manufacturing processes. Our proprietary gel technology, Hyper-Elastic Polymer®, underpins many of our comfort products and provides a range of benefits that differentiate our offerings from other competitors' products. We market and sell our products through our direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners, third-party online retailers and our owned retail showrooms. For more information on Purple, visit purple.com.
Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements made in this release that are not historical facts are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements relating to the timing and extent of expected future growth of revenue and earnings and anticipated growth rates; changes to our digital capabilities and related impacts on our business; demand for our products; expectations regarding consumer behavior; our ability to expand our physical presence through partner and owned retail stores; expectations regarding channel mix; our ability to innovate our product offerings; our ability to achieve long-term targets of revenue and adjusted EBITDA over the next three to five year; and expected financial and operating results for the full year 2021. Statements based on historical data are not intended and should not be understood to indicate the Company's expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events or determinations. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could influence the realization of forward-looking statements include, among others: uncertainties regarding the extent and duration of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on many aspects of our business, operations and financial performance; disruptions to our manufacturing processes; changes in economic, financial and end-market conditions in the markets in which we operate; fluctuations in raw material prices; the financial condition of our customers and suppliers; competitive pressures, including the need for technology improvement, successful new product development and introduction; and the risk factors outlined in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 11, 2021, as amended by our Annual Report on Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on May 10, 2021. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, and adjusted net income per diluted share are non-GAAP financial measures that remove the impact of certain non-cash and non-recurring costs. Management believes that the use of such non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with additional useful information with respect to the impact of various adjustments, which we view as a better measure of our operating performance. Refer to the attached table for the reconciliation of such non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measure.
With respect to the Company's Adjusted EBITDA outlook for the second quarter and full year 2021, a quantitative reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP information cannot be provided without unreasonable effort because of the inherent difficulty of accurately forecasting the occurrence and financial impact of the various adjusting items necessary for such reconciliation that have not yet occurred, are out of our control, or cannot be reasonably predicted, including but not limited to warrant liabilities and stock based compensation. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to assess the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could have a material impact on its future GAAP financial results.
1 Reconciliations for non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the "RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES" tables at the end of this press release.
PURPLE INNOVATION, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited - in thousands, except par value)
June 30,
December 31,
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
110,081
$
122,955
Accounts receivable, net
25,104
29,111
Inventories, net
64,795
65,726
Prepaid inventory
1,799
826
Other current assets
14,972
10,453
Total current assets
216,751
229,071
Property and equipment, net
87,496
61,486
Operating lease right-of-use assets
54,334
41,408
Intangible assets, net
10,376
9,945
Deferred income taxes
209,048
211,244
Other long-term assets
1,458
1,578
Total assets
$
579,463
$
554,732
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
58,419
$
69,594
Accrued sales returns
6,962
8,428
Accrued compensation
9,207
14,209
Customer prepayments
17,334
6,253
Accrued sales tax
3,596
6,015
Accrued rebates and allowances
6,870
10,891
Operating lease obligations – current portion
4,255
3,235
Other current liabilities
13,733
13,583
Total current liabilities
120,376
132,208
Debt, net of current portion
40,403
41,410
Operating lease obligations, net of current portion
67,924
48,936
Warrant liabilities
14,529
92,708
Tax receivable agreement liability, net of current portion
166,413
165,426
Other long-term liabilities, net of current portion
8,294
6,503
Total liabilities
417,939
487,191
Commitments and contingencies (Note 11)
Stockholders' equity:
Class A common stock; $0.0001 par value, 210,000 shares authorized; 66,371 issued
7
6
Class B common stock; $0.0001 par value, 90,000 shares authorized; 448 issued and
—
—
Additional paid-in capital
403,071
333,047
Accumulated deficit
(242,454)
(265,856)
Total stockholders' equity
160,624
67,197
Noncontrolling interest
900
344
Total stockholders' equity
161,524
67,541
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
579,463
$
554,732
PURPLE INNOVATION, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(unaudited - in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenues, net
$
182,586
$
165,096
$
369,015
$
287,471
Cost of revenues
100,899
83,465
199,804
152,658
Gross profit
81,687
81,631
169,211
134,813
Operating expenses:
Marketing and sales
59,844
39,423
114,212
76,107
General and administrative
22,461
8,677
36,987
16,225
Research and development
1,923
1,580
3,646
3,025
Total operating expenses
84,228
49,680
154,845
95,357
Operating income (loss)
(2,541)
31,951
14,366
39,456
Other income (expense):
Interest expense
(569)
(1,424)
(1,139)
(2,813)
Other income (expense), net
26
16
(42)
106
Change in fair value – warrant liabilities
4,860
(130,264)
14,007
(108,631)
Tax receivable agreement expense
(381)
(32,823)
(207)
(32,945)
Total other income (expense), net
3,936
(164,495)
12,619
(144,283)
Net income (loss) before income taxes
1,395
(132,544)
26,985
(104,827)
Income tax benefit (expense)
1,167
35,428
(3,484)
35,712
Net income (loss)
2,562
(97,116)
23,501
(69,115)
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest
(16)
(3,841)
99
7,325
Net income (loss) attributable to Purple Innovation, Inc.
$
2,578
$
(93,275)
$
23,402
$
(76,440)
Net income (loss) per share:
Basic
$
0.04
$
(3.19)
$
0.36
$
(2.94)
Diluted
$
(0.03)
$
(3.19)
$
0.14
$
(2.94)
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
66,277
29,277
65,439
25,976
Diluted
66,864
29,277
68,341
25,976
PURPLE INNOVATION, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited - in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$
2,562
$
(97,116)
$
23,501
$
(69,115)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash
Depreciation and amortization
1,995
2,038
3,544
3,816
Non-cash interest
128
1,416
257
2,791
Change in fair value - warrant liabilities
(4,860)
130,264
(14,007)
108,631
Tax receivable agreement expense
381
32,823
207
32,945
Stock-based compensation
1,113
962
1,592
1,212
Non-cash lease expense
1,105
718
2,058
1,400
Deferred income taxes
1,335
(44,007)
3,170
(44,007)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
16,514
4,241
4,007
9,663
Inventories
(1,513)
2,291
931
7,807
Prepaid inventory and other assets
(4,372)
(650)
(2,263)
(3,049)
Accounts payable
(1,375)
14,120
(11,783)
903
Accrued sales returns
(1,318)
5,212
(1,466)
4,678
Accrued compensation
(567)
3,175
(5,002)
2,374
Customer prepayments
9,433
4,800
11,081
2,080
Accrued rebates and allowances
1,306
1,281
(4,021)
(891)
Operating lease obligations
(464)
(426)
(1,273)
(849)
Other accrued liabilities
(543)
11,468
936
11,957
Net cash provided by operating activities
20,860
72,610
11,469
72,346
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of property and equipment
(13,877)
(3,490)
(26,162)
(8,010)
Investment in intangible assets
(216)
(107)
(285)
(2,435)
Net cash used in investing activities
(14,093)
(3,597)
(26,447)
(10,445)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Payments on term loan
(562)
—
(1,125)
—
Proceeds from InnoHold indemnification payment
—
—
4,142
—
Tax receivable agreement payments
—
—
(628)
—
Distributions to members
(308)
—
(853)
—
Proceeds from exercise of warrants
—
11
116
23
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
369
—
452
—
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(501)
11
2,104
23
Net increase (decrease) in cash
6,266
69,024
(12,874)
61,924
Cash, beginning of the period
103,815
26,378
122,955
33,478
Cash, end of the period
$
110,081
$
95,402
$
110,081
$
95,402
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
Cash paid during the period for interest
$
428
$
8
$
858
$
22
Cash paid during the period for income taxes
$
3,645
$
9
$
4,434
$
72
Supplemental schedule of non-cash investing and financing
Property and equipment included in accounts payable
$
3,367
$
1,025
$
3,367
$
1,025
Non-cash leasehold improvements
$
2,538
$
—
$
3,239
$
615
Accrued distributions
$
99
$
4,327
$
—
$
4,523
Tax receivable agreement liability
$
3
$
45,045
$
780
$
45,266
Deferred income taxes
$
3
$
56,636
$
974
$
56,636
Exercise of liability warrants
$
26
$
18
$
64,172
$
23
PURPLE INNOVATION, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
(In thousands)
Management believes that the use of the following non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with additional useful information with respect to the impact of various adjustments, which we view as a better measure of our operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, and adjusted net income per diluted share. Other companies may calculate these non-GAAP measures differently than we do. These non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
A reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to the non-GAAP measures of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA is provided below. EBITDA represents net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax (benefit) expense, other (income) expense, net, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA excluding costs incurred due to stock-based compensation expense, debt extinguishment, changes in the fair value of the warrant liability, nonrecurring legal fees, executive interim and search costs, severance costs, showroom opening costs, new production facility start-up costs, previous period sales tax liability and COVID-19 related expenses. We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provide additional useful information with respect to the impact of various adjustments and provide meaningful measures of our operating performance.
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2021
2020(1)
2019(1)
2021
2020(1)
2019(1)
GAAP net income (loss)
$
2,562
(97,116)
(11,277)
23,501
(69,115)
(11,904)
Interest expense
569
1,424
1,301
1,139
2,813
2,445
Income tax (benefit) expense
(1,167)
(35,428)
-
3,484
(35,712)
-
Other income (expense), net
(26)
(16)
(6)
42
(106)
(235)
Depreciation and amortization
1,995
2,038
852
3,544
3,816
1,574
EBITDA
3,933
(129,098)
(9,130)
31,710
(98,304)
(8,120)
Adjustments:
Debt extinguishment and change
(4,860)
130,264
7,621
(14,007)
108,631
12,130
Stock-based compensation expense
1,113
962
6,733
1,592
1,212
6,806
Product reserve
-
(308)
-
-
500
-
Tax receivable agreement expense
381
32,823
-
207
32,945
-
Legal fees
8,547
377
262
9,659
608
403
Executive interim and search costs
785
-
307
1,145
-
494
Severance costs
122
62
389
315
105
411
Showroom opening costs
410
-
-
490
-
-
New production facility start-up costs
504
-
-
2,566
-
-
Previous period sales tax liability
85
-
-
85
-
-
COVID-19 related expenses
1
117
-
39
117
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$
11,021
$
35,199
6,182
$
33,801
$
45,814
12,124
(1) Reflects the effect of the previously disclosed restatement due to the outstanding warrants being accounted for as liabilities and recorded at fair value.
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share
Our presentation of adjusted net income assumes that all net income is attributable to Purple Innovation, Inc. (i.e. there is no allocation of net income or loss to noncontrolling interests), which assumes the full exchange at the beginning of the period of all outstanding Paired Securities for shares of Class A common stock of Purple Innovation, Inc., adjusted for certain nonrecurring items that we do not believe directly reflect our core operations. Adjusted net income per share, diluted, is calculated by dividing adjusted net income by the total shares of Class A common stock outstanding plus any dilutive warrants, options and restricted stock as calculated in accordance with GAAP and assuming the full exchange of all outstanding Paired Securities as of the beginning of each period presented. Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share, are supplemental measures of operating performance that do not represent, and should not be considered, alternatives to net income and earnings per share, as calculated in accordance with GAAP. We believe adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share, supplement GAAP measures and enable us to more effectively evaluate our performance period-over-period. A reconciliation of net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to adjusted net income and the computation of adjusted net income per diluted share, are set forth below:
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020(1)
2019(1)
2021
2020(1)
2019(1)
Net income (loss)
$
2,562
$
(97,116)
$
(11,277)
$
23,501
$
(69,115)
$
(11,904)
Income tax (benefit) expense, as reported
(1,167)
(35,428)
-
3,484
(35,712)
-
Tax receivable agreement expense
381
32,823
-
207
32,945
-
Change in fair value – warrant liabilities
(4,860)
130,264
7,621
(14,007)
108,631
12,130
Stock-based compensation
-
-
6,733
6,806
Secondary offering expenses
7,858
-
-
7,858
-
-
Adjusted net income before income taxes
4,774
30,543
3,077
21,043
36,749
7,032
Adjusted income taxes(2)
(1,213)
(7,820)
(788)
(5,345)
(9,408)
(1,802)
Adjusted net income
$
3,561
$
22,723
2,289
$
15,698
$
27,341
5,230
Adjusted net income per share, diluted
$
0.05
$
0.35
$
0.04
$
0.23
$
0.49
$
0.09
Adjusted weighted-average shares
67,312
64,110
65,043
68,800
56,044
56,356
(1) Reflects the effect of the previously disclosed restatement due to the outstanding warrants being accounted for as liabilities and recorded at fair value.
(2) Represents the estimated effective tax rate of 25.4% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 25.6% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, applied to adjusted net income before income taxes. The estimated effective tax rates are what the Company would be subject to and consist of the combined federal statutory tax rate and the Company's blended state tax rates.
(3) Assumes dilutive warrants, options and restricted stock calculated in accordance with GAAP and the full exchange of all outstanding Paired Securities for shares of Class A common stock as of the beginning of the period.
A reconciliation of net income (loss) per share, diluted, to adjusted net income per diluted share is set forth below for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020:
For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020(1)
June 30, 2019(1)
Net
Weighted
Net
Net
Weighted
Net
Net
Weighted
Net
Net income (loss) attributable to
$
2,578
66,864
$
(0.03)
$
(93,275)
29,277
$
(3.19)
$
(5,274)
8,457
$
(0.62)
Assumed exchange of shares(3)
(16)
448
(3,841)
30,216
(6,003)
44,071
Net income (loss)
2,562
(97,116)
(11,277)
Adjustments to arrive at adjusted
2,212
127,662
4,617
14,354
12,515
Adjusted net income before taxes
4,774
30,546
3,077
Adjusted income taxes(5)
(1,213)
(7,820)
(788)
Adjusted net income
$
3,561
67,312
$
0.05
$
22,726
64,110
$
0.35
$
2,289
65,043
$
0.04
(1) Reflects the effect of the previously disclosed restatement due to the outstanding warrants being accounted for as liabilities and recorded at fair value.
(2) Represents net income attributable to Purple Innovation, Inc. and the associated weighted average diluted shares, of Class A common stock outstanding.
(3) Assumes the full exchange of all outstanding Paired Securities for shares of Class A common stock as of the beginning of the period. Also assumes the addition of net income attributable to noncontrolling interests corresponding with the assumed exchange of the Paired Securities for shares of Class A common stock.
(4) Represents the total impact of all adjustments identified in the adjusted net income table above to arrive at adjusted income before income taxes. Also assumes the dilutive warrants, options and restricted stock as calculated in accordance with GAAP.
(5) Represents the estimated effective tax rate of 25.4%, 25.6% and 25.6% for the three months ended June 30, 2021, 2020 and 2019, respectively, applied to adjusted net income before income taxes. The estimated effective tax rates are what the Company would be subject to and consist of the combined federal statutory tax rate and the Company's blended state tax rates.
For the Six Months Ended
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020(1)
June 30, 2019(1)
Net
Weighted
Net
Net
Weighted
Net
Net
Weighted
Net
Net income (loss) attributable to
$
23,402
68,341
$
0.14
$
(76,440)
25,976
$
(2.94)
$
(5,311)
8,447
$
(0.63)
Assumed exchange of shares(3)
99
459
7,325
27,455
(6,593)
44,071
Net income (loss)
23,501
(69,115)
(11,904)
Adjustments to arrive at adjusted
(2,458)
105,864
2,613
18,936
3,838
Adjusted net income before taxes
21,043
36,749
7,032
Adjusted income taxes(5)
(5,345)
(9,408)
(1,802)
Adjusted net income
$
15,698
68,800
$
0.23
$
27,341
56,044
$
0.49
$
5,230
56,356
$
0.09
(1) Reflects the effect of the previously disclosed restatement due to the outstanding warrants being accounted for as liabilities and recorded at fair value.
(2) Represents net income attributable to Purple Innovation, Inc. and the associated weighted average diluted shares, of Class A common stock outstanding.
(3) Assumes the full exchange of all outstanding Paired Securities for shares of Class A common stock as of the beginning of the period. Also assumes the addition of net income attributable to noncontrolling interests corresponding with the assumed exchange of the Paired Securities for shares of Class A common stock.
(4) Represents the total impact of all adjustments identified in the adjusted net income table above to arrive at adjusted income before income taxes. Also assumes the dilutive warrants, options and restricted stock as calculated in accordance with GAAP.
(5) Represents the estimated effective tax rate of 25.4%, 25.6% and 25.6% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, 2020 and 2019, respectively, applied to adjusted net income before income taxes. The estimated effective tax rates are what the Company would be subject to and consist of the combined federal statutory tax rate and the Company's blended state tax rates.
