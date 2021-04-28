KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pushly, a v2 Ventures company, today announced that longtime media and publishing industry executive Brendan Ripp has joined the growing push notification platform as its new chief executive officer.
Pushly gives media and content publishers the ability to grow, retain and engage audiences through their own customized web push notification channel, resulting in more first-party data and predictable revenue growth.
"Brendan is an innovative leader who has been at the forefront of delivering targeted, highly-relevant and engaging content for modern audiences," said Marco Ilardi, managing partner of v2 Ventures. "He's exactly the kind of executive Pushly needs because he understands the challenges digital media and content publishers face during this pivotal time of change."
Most recently, Ripp was operating partner at Attention Capital, the investment firm founded by Joe Marchese to address inefficiencies in how people's attention is being extracted and traded in today's market. In his new role, Ripp will be responsible for expanding Pushly's reputation as the industry leader in powering web push notifications for online media and content companies.
"What excites me most about joining Pushly is how well my publishing experience lends itself to being an advocate for an innovative solution content producers need now more than ever," said Ripp. "Our position at the intersection of content distribution, audience engagement and first-party data is welcomed by publishers facing audience and revenue growth challenges in a post-cookie world."
Prior to Attention Capital, Ripp was EVP, Disney Advertising Sales overseeing the National Geographic portfolio across all channels and leading its Global Consumer Products and Licensing. Prior to Disney, Brendan spent 16 years at Time Inc. in various leadership roles at brands, leaving as president of the technology and finance verticals. He is a board member of several media and nonprofit organizations, including the American Advertising Federation, Concern Worldwide and a voting member of the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.
Push notifications are entirely permission-based and politely delivered to a user's desktop, making them popular among consumers who want to stay connected to the media brands they know and trust.
Pushly gives publishers the ability to segment notifications according to user interests and those that have embraced web push have found it a consistent and highly effective way to engage new site visitors and nurture loyal subscribers while capturing first-party data and generating more repeat visitors and page views for audience monetization. The relationship is mutually beneficial, as more consumers are requesting to receive contextually relevant updates directly to their desktop after they leave a publisher's site.
Trusted by many of the world's largest digital media and content platforms, Pushly's sophisticated use of push notifications turns one-time visitors into loyal subscribers, increasing page views, repeat visitors and revenue.
Pushly has created the most powerful push notification platform on the market today, and its dedicated team of push experts works with media and content creators to generate custom features, creative content strategies and execute highly-targeted brand initiatives. The result is an easy-to-use, scalable solution that helps media and content companies better engage audiences, increase subscriber retention and drive revenue growth, making Pushly the premier push notification platform. For more information visit http://pushly.com.
