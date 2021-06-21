NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN WARREN...CENTRAL LEHIGH...EASTERN CARBON...MONROE AND NORTHAMPTON COUNTIES... At 756 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Pocono Raceway to near Bath, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Law enforcement. Numerous reports of power lines down and tree damage have been reported in Carbon and northwestern Lehigh Counties. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include... Allentown, Easton, Mount Pocono, Bethlehem, Forks, Emmaus, Northampton, East Stroudsburg, Tobyhanna, Wilson, Nazareth, Palmerton, Bangor, Slatington, Pen Argyl, Wind Gap, Bath, Belvidere, Harmony and Oxford. This includes the following highways... Northeast Extension between mile markers 53 and 70, and between mile markers 77 and 93. Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 52 and 60. Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 282 and 314. Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 10. Interstate 380 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 13. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. && HAIL...0.75IN; WIND...60MPH