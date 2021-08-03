REDWOOD CITY, Calif. , Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pyze, the leader in Digital Transformation Analytics for Enterprise Applications, announced today a technology partnership with visionary software company Zudy®, and their leading Low-code / No-code Enterprise Application Development Platform, Vinyl™. Founded in 2013, Zudy's Vinyl™ enables companies to develop applications in weeks – not months – integrating seamlessly with all existing data sources and systems including, SAP, Salesforce, Oracle and Microsoft. Leveraging Vinyl™, companies can speed up their digital transformation efforts by letting go of the traditional dependency on IT teams and through more agile development processes.
As part of the technology partnership, Zudy will OEM Pyze's low-code process mining and usage intelligence to maximize the business impact, process efficiency and productivity of Zudy applications on the Vinyl Platform. The integration will address a need to automate and scale analytics as Zudy customers build 10 to 50 applications a year.
Pyze auto-discovers complex end-to-end business process flows to surface process bottlenecks, activity hotspots, and user experience optimization opportunities for all Zudy Applications. With Vinyl's ability to digitize business processes and data integration while aligning with all security requirements, this partnership will reinforce Vinyl's dynamic capabilities.
The out of the box integration between Pyze and Zudy enables continuous improvement across multi-screen product journeys by providing a data-driven approach to maximizing ROI and the business impact of applications. Zudy customers can access Pyze analytics for Zudy applications to automate the translation of business goals to measurable KPIs and evaluate success metrics for a single application or across a portfolio of applications. This data gives management and product teams alike the ability to improve business results, make resource allocation decisions and continually improve applications developed on Vinyl.
The partnership integrates Pyze Process and Usage Intelligence seamlessly with Vinyl to provide Zudy customers with the ability to:
o Aggregate app-usage metrics across application portfolios, business lines, functional areas, workflows, and business processes
o Identify opportunities for workflow optimization by identifying task productivity bottlenecks, activity hotspots, process inefficiencies, and automation requirements
o Monitor the usage of applications for workflow executions times, drop-offs, UX/UI issues, new feature adoption, and user training needs
"Organizations are embracing the simplicity of Zudy's Low-code / No-code Platform for their application modernization and citizen development," said Scott Ritchie, V.P. Business Development at Pyze. "As the leader in enterprise digital transformation analytics, Pyze complements Zudy with visibility into the usage and business impact of applications to continuously improve application productivity, workflow orchestration and ROI with each release."
"Vinyl, the simplest way to build enterprise applications, combined with Pyze, will offer an opportunity for Zudy customers to enhance application analytics with advanced AI features. The seamless integration of Pyze into the Vinyl Platform will further automate critical usage insights to improve business outcomes," said Martyn Mason, CEO, Growth Markets at Zudy. "We're excited to partner with Pyze, bringing far-reaching advancements for Zudy customers."
About Pyze
Pyze is the leading Digital Transformation analytics platform for Enterprise Applications to maximize process efficiency and productivity of modernization initiatives through low-code process mining and productivity analytics. Pyze is the defacto leader to maximize the business results of Enterprise applications with integrated support for all leading low code application development and legacy platforms. Pyze auto-discovers complex end-to-end business process flows to surface process bottlenecks, activity hotspots, and user experience optimization opportunities. The Pyze platform is highly rated on platforms such as Gartner Peer Insights. Pyze customers have realized significant benefits including 32% Business Process Efficiency, 11X increase in mobile adoption, and 18% reduction to roll out new features.
About Zudy
Zudy, based in the United States with 5 STAR (G2, IT Central, Gartner Peer Insights) ratings for low-code no-code application development platforms, easily works with all Legacy systems including SAP, Salesforce, Microsoft, Veeva and many more… Deploy enterprise grade apps in a week. All Zudy Apps align with your security including stringent Life Sciences requirements. Zudy has thousands of applications deployed across the globe. Every Zudy App is multi-lingual, web and mobile with no barriers of technical complexity found in other low-code platforms. Zudy enables every customer to succeed using experts to train and augment your development team until ready to deploy independently. Follow Zudy on Twitter @ZudySoftware or LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/company/Zudy.
