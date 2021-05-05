SAN FRANCISCO, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Q.Digital, the leading LGBTQ digital media company, today announced that it has acquired INTO and relaunched the digital editorial site.
This updated version will address the LGBTQ community and its allies with a robust mix of news reporting, cultural coverage, first person-essays, and interviews. INTO will celebrate writers, new voices, and ways of thinking about the world that are expansive and complex. Q.Digital will focus the site on BIPOC groups within the LGBTQ community that have often felt under-represented in the media.
"I loved the original INTO and I'm excited to revive the platform. INTO was a place where queer, diverse stories could be told without censorship," said Henry Giardina, who has been hired to assume the editorship. "I'm thrilled I get to introduce the world to a new generation of queer writers and thinkers."
INTO was first launched in December 2017 by Grindr, and has been inactive since January 2019. Editor Henry Giardina, a non-binary trans guy, previously held editorial positions at Bullett Magazine and FourTwoNine. INTO also sports a new design executed by trans, non-binary designer Brinley Ford, who has worked at Citi, Havas, and MWW.
"We look forward to providing the type of content that this unique and diverse generation of LGBTQ members deserves," said Scott Gatz, CEO of Q.Digital. "The world needs a publication that truly champions this community. GenZ is the most ethnically and racially diverse generation yet and GenZers identify as LGBTQ more than any other generation before. We're eager to highlight their lives and achievements and to continually come up with new ways to do so."
FX's POSE is the presenting launch sponsor of INTO.
This story was first reported in Digiday.
