Q5id, Inc. a trusted proven identity company, today announced a marketing agreement to promote Q5id Guardian across Sinclair Broadcast Group's linear and digital platforms. Q5id Guardian is a software application that helps locate missing people and bring them home safely through the power of immediate, localized alerts.
HILLSBORO, Ore. , May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Q5id Guardian software application helps locate missing people and bring them home safely through localized alerts.
Q5id, Inc. a trusted proven identity company, today announced a marketing agreement to promote Q5id Guardian across Sinclair Broadcast Group's linear and digital platforms. Q5id Guardian is a software application that helps locate missing people and bring them home safely through the power of immediate, localized alerts.
Every minute a loved one is missing can feel like a lifetime. Q5id's Guardian software application brings people together and protects loved ones if the worst happens. Through the power of patented technology, and the tap of a button the app issues an immediate alert to notify family, friends, and Guardian volunteers. All Q5id Guardians must have their identities proven through the Q5id Proven Identity app. This ensures transparency and safety for all Guardian members assuring that every individual is who they say they are.
"More than half a million people go missing every year throughout the United States," according to Steve Larson, Chairman and CEO of Q5id. "Q5id Guardian is revolutionizing how missing loved ones are found."
About Q5id
Q5id, Inc. is the first-ever proven, authenticated, trusted, secure, self-managed individual identity solution. Our vision is to change how the world works. In this new world, people take back control of their individual identities. Identity theft disappears, and companies know their customers as never before. Proven, trusted, secure, self-managed individual identity is the future, and we are creating it now as well as providing a capability via our Q5ID Guardian product to reunite and bring loved ones home. For more information, visit https://www.q5id.com
Media Contact
Q5id, Q5id, Inc., 1 9712970337, marketing@q5id.com
SOURCE Q5id, Inc.