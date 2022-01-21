OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QTS Realty Trust, a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space within North America and Europe, announced today the tax allocations of 2021 dividend distributions on its common and preferred shares.
The tables included in this press release as exhibits provide the tax treatment of dividends on QTS Realty Trust common stock and preferred stock for 2021.
For shareholders of QTS Realty Trust, Inc., the Form 1099-DIV summarizes the allocation of 2021 dividends. The amounts indicated on Form 1099-DIV should be reported on shareholders' 2021 federal income tax returns. The exhibits below, presented on a per share basis, are provided for informational purposes only and should only be used to clarify the Form 1099-DIV. The information below has been prepared using the best available information to date. QTS Realty Trust's federal income tax return for the year ended August 31, 2021 has not yet been filed.
On August 31, 2021, affiliates of Blackstone Infrastructure Partners, Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc., and Blackstone Property Partners completed the acquisition of QTS Realty Trust. QTS' common stock, Series A preferred stock and Series B preferred stock is no longer listed on any public market.
Exhibit A
Tax Treatment of 2021 Common Stock Dividends
QTS Realty Trust, Inc.
Common Stock Dividends
CUSIP # 74736A 103
Security Description
Record Date
Payable Date
Total
Box 2a
Box 2b
Box 2f
Form 1099 Box 9
Form 1099 Box 10
2021 (Current
Total Capital Gain
Unrecap Sec. 1250
Section 897
Cash Liquidation
Noncash Liquidation
QTS Realty Trust, Inc Class A Common Stock
12/22/2020
01/07/2021
$0.470000
$0.470000
$0.470000
$0.470000
$0.470000
$0.000000
$0.000000
QTS Realty Trust, Inc Class A Common Stock
03/19/2021
04/06/2021
$0.500000
$0.500000
$0.500000
$0.500000
$0.500000
$0.000000
$0.000000
QTS Realty Trust, Inc Class A Common Stock
06/18/2021
07/07/2021
$0.500000
$0.500000
$0.500000
$0.500000
$0.500000
$0.000000
$0.000000
QTS Realty Trust, Inc Class A Common Stock
08/31/2021
08/31/2021
$78.000000
$78.000000
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.000000
$78.000000
$0.000000
TOTAL
$79.470000
$79.470000
$1.470000
$1.470000
$1.470000
$78.000000
$0.000000
Form 1099-DIV box 2a. Pursuant to Treas. Reg. § 1.1061-6(c), the Company is reporting that for purposes of section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code the One Year Amounts Disclosure and the Three Year Amounts Disclosure are $0.00 with respect to direct and indirect holders of "applicable partnership interests."
Exhibit B
Tax Treatment of 2021 Series A Preferred Stock Dividends
QTS Realty Trust, Inc.
Series A Preferred Stock Dividends
CUSIP # 74736A 202
Security Description
Record Date
Payable Date
Total
Box 2a
Box 2b
Box 2f
Form 1099 Box 9
Form 1099 Box 10
2021 (Current
Total Capital Gain
Unrecap Sec. 1250
Section 897
Cash Liquidation
Noncash Liquidation
QTS Realty Trust, Inc Series A Preferred Stock
03/31/2021
04/15/2021
$0.445313
$0.445313
$0.445313
$0.445313
$0.445313
$0.000000
$0.000000
QTS Realty Trust, Inc Series A Preferred Stock
06/30/2021
07/15/2021
$0.445313
$0.445313
$0.445313
$0.445313
$0.445313
$0.000000
$0.000000
QTS Realty Trust, Inc Series A Preferred Stock
08/31/2021
08/31/2021
$25.232552
$25.232552
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.000000
$25.232552
$0.000000
TOTAL
$26.123177
$26.123177
$0.890625
$0.890625
$0.890625
$25.232552
$0.000000
Form 1099-DIV box 2a. Pursuant to Treas. Reg. § 1.1061-6(c), the Company is reporting that for purposes of section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code the One Year Amounts Disclosure and the Three Year Amounts Disclosure are $0.00 with respect to direct and indirect holders of "applicable partnership interests."
Exhibit C
Tax Treatment of 2021 Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock Dividends
QTS Realty Trust, Inc.
Series B Preferred Stock Dividends
CUSIP # 74736A 301
Security Description
Record Date
Payable Date
Total
Box 2a
Box 2b
Box 2f
Form 1099 Box 9
Form 1099 Box 10
2021 (Current
Total Capital Gain
Unrecap Sec. 1250
Section 897
Cash Liquidation
Noncash Liquidation
QTS Realty Trust, Inc Series B Convertible Preferred Stock
03/31/2021
04/15/2021
$1.625000
$1.625000
$1.625000
$1.625000
$1.625000
$0.000000
$0.000000
QTS Realty Trust, Inc Series B Convertible Preferred Stock
06/30/2021
07/15/2021
$1.625000
$1.625000
$1.625000
$1.625000
$1.625000
$0.000000
$0.000000
QTS Realty Trust, Inc Series B Convertible Preferred Stock
08/31/2021
08/31/2021
$167.400000
$167.400000
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.000000
$167.400000
TOTAL
$170.650000
$170.650000
$3.250000
$3.250000
$3.250000
$0.000000
$167.400000
Form 1099-DIV box 2a. Pursuant to Treas. Reg. § 1.1061-6(c), the Company is reporting that for purposes of section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code the One Year Amounts Disclosure and the Three Year Amounts Disclosure are $0.00 with respect to direct and indirect holders of "applicable partnership interests."
