OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS), a leading provider of hybrid colocation and mega scale data center solutions, announced today that Company management will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Morgan Stanley Technology Media and Telecom Virtual Conference scheduled for March 1-4, 2021. QTS is scheduled to present on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time.
  • Citi Virtual Global Property CEO Conference scheduled for March 8-11, 2021. QTS is scheduled to present on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
  • Truist Technology, Internet and Services Virtual Summit scheduled for March 9-10, 2021. QTS is scheduled to participate on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.
  • Deutsche Bank Media, Internet and Telecom Virtual Conference scheduled for March 8-10, 2021. QTS is scheduled to present on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

A link to the webcasts will be made available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.qtsdatacenters.com.

About QTS

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. Visit QTS at www.qtsdatacenters.com, call toll-free 877.QTS.DATA or follow on Twitter @DataCenters_QTS.

Investor Relations Contact

Stephen Douglas, EVP Finance

ir@qtsdatacenters.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qts-realty-trust-inc-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-301233890.html

SOURCE QTS Realty Trust, Inc.

