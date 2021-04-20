MARLBOROUGH, Mass., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Quantiphi today announced that it has renewed the Marketing Analytics Partner Specialization in Google Cloud Partner Advantage. By renewing the Partner Specialization, Quantiphi has proven their expertise and success in building customer solutions in the Marketing Analytics field using Google Cloud technology.
Specializations in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program are designed to provide Google Cloud customers with qualified partners that have demonstrated technical proficiency and proven success in specialized solution and service areas.
Quantiphi by renewing this specialization has demonstrated the ability to help clients transition from disparate datasets to data-driven marketing. This includes building Customer Data Platforms, creating insightful dashboards, customer profiling, segmentation and use of AI to optimize marketing strategy and enhance customer experience. The achievement continues to place Quantiphi in a select pool of partners who specialize in data-driven marketing and harness cloud computing to generate meaningful marketing insights.
"Renewing Marketing Analytics Specialization reiterates Quantiphi's ability to provide our customers with a cohesive set of insights that can optimize marketing strategy and impact clients entire customer lifecycle - Understand, Acquire, Engage, and Retain to improve the return on marketing investment" said Asif Hasan, Co-Founder, Quantiphi.
About Quantiphi
Quantiphi is an award-winning applied AI and data science software and services company driven by the desire to solve transformational problems at the heart of business. Quantiphi solves the toughest and complex business problems by combining deep industry experience, disciplined cloud and data engineering practices, and cutting-edge artificial intelligence research to achieve quantifiable business impact at unprecedented speed. We are passionate about our customers and obsessed with problem-solving to make products smarter, customer experiences frictionless, processes autonomous and businesses safer by detecting risks, threats and anomalies. For more on Quantiphi's capabilities, visit http://www.quantiphi.com
