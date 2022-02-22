GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. and BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Quark Software, the global provider of content design, automation and intelligence software, today announced the appointment of two new executives to further strengthen its global leadership team.
Leigh Weston, a seasoned security and compliance executive, has been named vice president of risk management and compliance, ensuring Quark follows best industry practices while also working closely with customers so the highest level of information and data security is part of their content technology implementations. Additionally, Richard Worrell has joined Quark as head of enterprise product management to drive product strategy, innovation and adoption of content automation and intelligence solutions among large organizations seeking to implement end-to-end content lifecycle management.
The additions of Weston and Worrell are part of Quark's overall growth strategy, including expansion in EMEA. The company opened a new office in Birmingham, UK, earlier this month and will move into a new, larger office in Dublin, Ireland, in March. These new locations strengthen enterprise product management, sales and customer support operations.
"Quark has a 40-year history of delivering content technology that is expanding across the entire content management lifecycle to help customers -- from independent designers to large enterprises -- create, automate and analyze their content to achieve such business objectives as digital transformation, customer satisfaction and regulatory compliance," said Martin Owen, CEO of Quark. "Further investment in EMEA, including the additions of Leigh and Richard with their SaaS, metadata management and enterprise architecture expertise, reinforces our commitment to security and compliance for our customers, as well as product innovation in areas such as automation, AI and machine learning."
Weston has extensive experience implementing controls for ISO certifications, including the ISO 27001 information security standard, and data protection requirements across geographically dispersed teams. Most recently, he was director of the program management office at data governance company erwin, Inc., where he ensured the highest internal security footprint that included defining and implementing policies and processes to meet GDPR requirements. He also was responsible for achieving ISO 27001 certification for the company's SaaS offerings. Prior to erwin, Weston held global operations and market engineering roles at enterprise architecture company Corso and IBM, respectively. At Quark, Weston will work closely with the product and engineering teams to ensure regulatory requirements are met across all tools within the Quark Publishing Platform.
Worrell is a seasoned enterprise product management leader with a proven track record of developing and executing product roadmaps that address customers' enterprise technology requirements. Worrell joined Quark from Quest Software where he helped create and launch the company's no-code devSaaS platform and supporting applications. Prior to Quest, Worrell held a senior product management role at erwin, Inc., where he used his SaaS expertise to help create the company's SaaS platform and subsequent next-generation enterprise architecture applications. At Quark, Worrell will drive product innovation for the company's content automation and intelligence solutions to support every stage of content lifecycle management.
About Quark Software, Inc.
Quark is the basis for content creation, automation and intelligence. Since 1981, Quark has been a pioneer in desktop publishing, digital publishing and content automation. Today, customers rely on Quark for closed-loop content lifecycle management to deliver optimized content to meet their desired use cases – from digital magazines that entertain to documents that demonstrate regulatory compliance. Headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich., Quark serves more than 100 enterprise customers and 50,000 users worldwide. Quark. Brilliant content that works. For more information, visit http://www.quark.com.
Media Contact
Lisa Williams, Quark Software, 1 339 788 0067, lwilliams@quark.com
SOURCE Quark Software