TORONTO, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill" or the "Company") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF) today announced that all of management's nominees listed in its March 10, 2021 management information circular were elected as directors of the Company at Quarterhill's April 14, 2021 annual shareholders' meeting (the "Meeting"). Details of the results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below:

Nominee

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

Roxanne Anderson

36,380,130

93.05%

2,717,823

6.95%

Dr Michel Tewfik Fattouche

38,088,889

97.42%

1,009,064

2.58%

John Kendall Gillberry

36,339,338

92.94%

2,758,615

7.06%

Paul Hill

37,891,411

96.91%

1,206,542

3.09%

W. Paul McCarten

36,300,965

92.85%

2,796,988

7.15%

Richard J. Shorkey

36,290,928

92.82%

2,807,025

7.18%

James Douglas Skippen

36,305,718

92.86%

2,792,235

7.14%

Anna Tosta

37,805,002

96.69%

1,292,951

3.31%

Quarterhill also confirmed that shareholders approved the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's auditors at the Meeting with the holders of 38,128,366 common shares voting in favour of that resolution (representing 97.52% of votes cast) and with 969,587 votes withheld for that resolution (representing 2.48% of votes cast).

Shareholders also approved an ordinary resolution approving all unallocated awards under Quarterhill's 2018 Equity Incentive Plan and the granting of awards under the Equity Plan until April 14, 2024 with the holders of 33,539,683 common shares voting in favour of that resolution (representing 85.78% of votes cast) and the holders of 5,558,270 common shares voting against that resolution (representing 14.22% of votes cast).

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is a growth-oriented company in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry as well as a leader in Intellectual Property licensing. Our goal is to execute an investment strategy that capitalizes on attractive growth opportunities within ITS – and its adjacent markets – to become a global leader in that industry. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information: www.quarterhill.com   

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quarterhill-reports-annual-meeting-results-301270248.html

SOURCE Quarterhill Inc.

