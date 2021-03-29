XIAMEN, China, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qudian Inc. ("Qudian" or "the Company" or "We") (NYSE: QD), a leading technology platform empowering the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.
Fourth Quarter 2020 Operational Highlights:
- Number of outstanding borrowers[1] from loan book business and transaction services business as of December 31, 2020 decreased by 14.7% to 3.5 million from 4.1 million as of September 30, 2020 as a result of the conservative and prudent strategy which the Company has deployed
- Total outstanding loan balance from loan book business[2] decreased by 24.8% to RMB4.8 billion as of December 31, 2020, compared to the outstanding balance as of September 30, 2020; Total outstanding loan balance from transactions serviced on open platform decreased by 25.7% to RMB5.1 billion as of December 31, 2020, compared to the outstanding balance as of September 30, 2020
- Amount of transactions from loan book business for this quarter decreased by 2.3% to RMB4.8 billion from the third quarter of 2020; Amount of transactions serviced on open platform for this quarter decreased by 50.2% to RMB248.0 million from the third quarter of 2020
- Weighted average loan tenure for our loan book business was 4.5 months for this quarter, compared with 4.6 months for the third quarter of 2020; Weighted average loan tenure for transactions serviced on open platform was 6.4 months for this quarter, compared with 6.8 months for the third quarter of 2020
[1] Outstanding borrowers are borrowers who have outstanding loans as of a particular date, including outstanding borrowers from both loan book business and transaction services business. Transaction services business, relates to various services, including credit assessment, referral and post-origination services, provided through our open platform, which was launched in the second half of 2018.
[2] Includes (i) off and on balance sheet loans directly or indirectly funded by our institutional funding partners or our own capital, net of cumulative write-offs and (ii) does not include auto loans from Dabai Auto business.
Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights:
- Total revenues were RMB713.6 million (US$109.4 million), representing a decrease of 63.1% from the same period of last year
- Net income increased by 427.0% year-on-year to RMB673.9 million (US$103.3 million), or RMB2.54 (US$0.39) per diluted ADS
- Non-GAAP net income[3] increased by 335.6% year-on-year to RMB683.5 million (US$104.8 million), or RMB2.57 (US$0.39) per diluted ADS
Full Year 2020 Financial Highlights:
- Total revenues were RMB3,688.0 million (US$565.2 million) in 2020, representing a decrease of 58.3% from 2019, primarily due to the decrease in the amount of transactions
- Loan facilitation income and other related income decreased by 58.3% year-on-year to RMB957.8 million (US$146.8 million) from RMB2,297.4 million for 2019
- Transaction services fee and other related income which relate to transaction services and traffic referral services provided by the Company's open platform, was a loss of RMB136.5 million (US$20.9 million)
- Financing income decreased by 40.1% to RMB2,102.7 million (US$322.2 million) from RMB3,510.1 million in 2019 as a result of the decrease in the average on-balance sheet loan balance
- Net income decreased by 70.6% year-on-year to RMB958.8 million (US$146.9 million), or RMB3.59 (US$0.55) per diluted ADS
- Non-GAAP net income[3] decreased by 88.6% year-on-year to RMB382.3 million (US$58.6 million), or RMB1.49 (US$0.23) per diluted ADS
[3] For more information on this Non-GAAP financial measure, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.
"Despite pandemic-driven uncertainty and challenging market conditions as well as a continuously shifting regulatory environment, we were able to conclude 2020 with further improvements in our asset quality as we remained vigilant in our cash credit business operation," said Mr. Min Luo, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Qudian. "During the fourth quarter of 2020, we maintained strict credit approval standards as we focused on borrowers with strong credit profiles. By the end of the fourth quarter, our overall D1 delinquency rate[4] fell to approximately 11%, from around 17% at the end of the third quarter, reflecting the effectiveness of our strategy. As 2021 unfolds, we will continue to prudently operate our cash loan business while simultaneously exploring new areas for growth."
"Given that 2020 saw the impact from a weakened global economy and intricate online lending market dynamics, we upheld stringent credit risk assessments for new loans originated on our platform. At the same time, we remain dedicated to pursuing new investment opportunities. Supported by ample cash reserves and a healthy financial position, our core strengths and solid fundamentals can bolster the long-term sustainability of our overall business," said Ms. Sissi Zhu, Vice President of Investor Relations of Qudian.
[4] "D1 delinquency rate" is defined as (i) the total amount of principal and financing service fees that became overdue as of a specified date, divided by (ii) the total amount of principal and financing services fees that was due for repayment as of such date, in each case with respect to our loan book business and transaction services business.
Fourth Quarter Financial Results
Total revenues were RMB713.6 million (US$109.4 million), representing a decrease of 63.1% from RMB1,931.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.
Financing income totaled RMB411.8 million (US$63.1 million), representing a decrease of 42.6% from RMB717.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, as a result of the decrease in the average on-balance sheet loan balance.
Loan facilitation income and other related income decreased by 77.6% to RMB103.2 million (US$15.8 million) from RMB460.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, as a result of the reduction in transaction volume of off-balance sheet loans during this quarter.
Transaction services fee and other related income decreased to RMB3.1 million (US$0.5 million) from RMB649.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, mainly as a result of the substantial decrease in the transaction amounts of open platform.
Sales income increased to RMB161.5 million (US$24.7 million) from RMB35.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, mainly due to sales related to the Wanlimu e-commerce platform, partially offset by winding down the Dabai Auto business.
Sales commission fee decreased by 73.3% to RMB14.8 million (US$2.3 million) from RMB55.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, due to the decrease in the amount of merchandise credit transactions.
Total operating costs and expenses decreased by 99.0% to RMB16.7 million (US$2.6 million) from RMB1,754.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.
Cost of revenues increased by 35.4% to RMB201.6 million (US$30.9 million) from RMB148.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily due to the increase in cost of goods sold related to the Wanlimu e-commerce platform, partially offset by the decrease in funding costs associated with the on-balance sheet loan book business and the decrease in costs of the Dabai Auto business.
Sales and marketing expenses decreased by 77.6% to RMB12.9 million (US$2.0 million) from RMB57.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily due to the decrease in third-party service fees.
General and administrative expenses increased by 7.0% to RMB75.7 million (US$11.6 million) from RMB70.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.
Research and development expenses decreased by 74.9% to RMB8.6 million (US$1.3 million) from RMB34.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, as a result of the decrease in staff salaries.
Provision for receivables and other assets reversed to RMB-75.6 million (US$-11.6 million), compared to RMB707.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, mainly due to the decrease in past-due on-balance sheet outstanding principal receivables compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.
As of December 31, 2020, the total balance of outstanding principal and financing service fee receivables for on-balance sheet transactions for which any installment payment was more than 30 calendar days past due was RMB358.2 million (US$54.9 million), and the balance of allowance for principal and financing service fee receivables at the end of the period was RMB849.2 million (US$130.2 million), indicating M1+ Delinquency Coverage Ratio of 2.4x.
The following charts display the "vintage charge-off rate." Total potential receivables at risk vintage charge-off rate refers to, with respect to on- and off-balance sheet transactions facilitated under the loan book business during a specified time period, the total potential outstanding principal balance of the transactions that are delinquent for more than 180 days up to twelve months after origination, divided by the total initial principal of the transactions facilitated in such vintage. Delinquencies may increase or decrease after such 12-month period.
Current receivables at risk vintage charge-off rate refers to, with respect to on- and off-balance sheet transactions facilitated under the loan book business during a specified time period, the actual outstanding principal balance of the transactions that are delinquent for more than 180 days up to twelve months after origination, divided by the total initial principal of the transactions facilitated in such vintage. Delinquencies may increase or decrease after such 12-month period.
Total potential receivables at risk M1+ delinquency rate by vintage refers to, with respect to on- and off-balance sheet transactions facilitated under the loan book business during a specified time period, the total potential outstanding principal balance of the transactions that are delinquent for more than 30 days up to twelve months after origination, divided by the total initial principal of the transactions facilitated in such vintage. Delinquencies may increase or decrease after such 12-month period.
Current receivables at risk M1+ delinquency rate by vintage refers to, with respect to on- and off-balance sheet transactions facilitated under the loan book business during a specified time period, the actual outstanding principal balance of the transactions that are delinquent for more than 30 days up to twelve months after origination, divided by the total initial principal of the transactions facilitated in such vintage. Delinquencies may increase or decrease after such 12-month period.
Income from operations increased to RMB746.6 million (US$114.4 million) from RMB226.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.
Net income attributable to Qudian's shareholders was RMB673.9 million (US$103.3 million), or RMB2.54 (US$0.39) per diluted ADS.
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Qudian's shareholders was RMB683.5 million (US$104.8 million), or RMB2.57 (US$0.39) per diluted ADS.
Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Total revenues were RMB3,688.0 million (US$565.2 million), a decrease of 58.3% from RMB8,840.0 million for 2019.
Financing income totaled RMB2,102.7 million (US$322.2 million), a decrease of 40.1% from RMB3,510.1 million for 2019.
Loan facilitation income and other related income decreased by 58.3% to RMB 957.8 million (US$146.8 million) from RMB2,297.4 million for 2019, as a result of the decrease in the amount of off-balance sheet transactions.
Transaction services fee and other related income was a loss of RMB136.5 million (US$20.9 million), primarily due to a revaluation loss for contract assets incurred for the transactions facilitated in the past year.
Sales income substantially increased to RMB610.8 million (US$93.6 million) from RMB431.9 million for 2019, mainly due to the launch of the Wanlimu e-commerce platform, partially offset by winding down the Dabai Auto business.
Sales commission fee decreased by 77.3% to RMB81.0 million (US$12.4 million) from RMB356.8 million for 2019, due to the decrease in the amount of merchandise credit transactions.
Total operating costs and expenses decreased by 37.9% to RMB3,165.7 million (US$485.2 million) from RMB5,099.8 million for 2019.
Cost of revenues decreased by 4.4% to RMB862.4 million (US$132.2 million) from RMB901.8 million for 2019, primarily due to the decrease in funding costs associated with the on-balance sheet loan book business and the decrease in costs of Dabai Auto business, partially offset by the increase in cost of goods sold related to the Wanlimu e-commerce platform.
Sales and marketing expenses increased by 4.5% to RMB293.3 million (US$44.9 million) from RMB280.6 million for 2019. The increase was primarily due to marketing expenses incurred by the Wanlimu e-commerce platform.
General and administrative expenses decreased by 0.1% to RMB285.9 million (US$43.8 million) from RMB286.1 million for 2019.
Research and development expenses decreased by 16.6% to RMB170.7 million (US$26.2 million) from RMB204.8 million for 2019. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in staff salaries.
Provision for receivables and other assets decreased by 28.1% to RMB1,641.4 million (US$251.6 million) from RMB2,283.1 million for 2019. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in past-due on-balance sheet outstanding principal receivables compared to 2019.
Income from operations decreased by 77.5% to RMB865.6 million (US$132.7 million) from RMB3,848.8 million for 2019.
Net income attributable to Qudian's shareholders decreased by 70.6% to RMB958.8 million (US$146.9 million), or RMB3.59 (US$0.55) per diluted ADS.
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Qudian's shareholders decreased by 88.6% to RMB382.3 million (US$58.6 million), or RMB1.49 (US$0.23) per diluted ADS.
Cash Flow
As of December 31, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB1,537.6 million (US$235.6 million) and restricted cash of RMB135.4 million (US$20.8 million). Restricted cash mainly represents (i) cash held by the consolidated trusts through segregated bank accounts; and (ii) security deposits held in designated bank accounts for the guarantee of off-balance sheet transactions. Such restricted cash is not available to fund the general liquidity needs of the Company.
For the fourth quarter of 2020, net cash provided by operating activities was RMB437.5 million (US$67.1 million), mainly attributable to net income of RMB673.9 million (US$103.3 million) and partially offset by the change in other current and non-current liabilities of RMB377.9 million (US$57.9 million). Net cash used in investing activities was RMB355.0 million (US$54.4 million), mainly due to investments in short-term wealth management products and partially offset by net proceeds from collection of loan principal. Net cash used in financing activities was RMB50.2 million (US$7.7 million), mainly due to repurchases of convertible senior notes.
For the full year of 2020, net cash provided by operating activities was RMB2,471.7 million (US$378.8 million), mainly attributable to net income of RMB958.8 million (US$146.9 million) and the adjustment of provision for receivables and other assets of RMB1,641.4 million (US$251.6 million). Net cash used in investing activities was RMB3,269.9 million (US$501.1 million), mainly due to investments in short-term wealth management products of RMB16,802.9 million (US$2,575.2 million), partially offset by proceeds from redemption of short-term investments of RMB 11,815.2 million (US$1,810.8 million). Net cash used in financing activities was RMB1,591.3 million (US$243.9 million), mainly due to repayments of borrowings of RMB1,038.7 million (US$159.2 million) and repurchases of convertible senior notes of RMB859.2 million (US$131.7 million).
Update on Share Repurchase and Convertible Bond Repurchase
As of the date of this release, the Company has repurchased total principal amount of convertible senior notes of US$217.0 million. The Company has cumulatively completed total share repurchases of approximately US$574.0 million.
About Qudian Inc.
Qudian Inc. ("Qudian") is a leading technology platform empowering the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. The Company's mission is to use technology to make personalized credit accessible to hundreds of millions of young, mobile-active consumers in China who need access to small credit for their discretionary spending but are underserved by traditional financial institutions due to lack of traditional credit data or high cost of servicing. Qudian's credit solutions enable licensed, regulated financial institutions and ecosystem partners to offer affordable and customized loans to this young generation of consumers.
For more information, please visit http://ir.qudian.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We use adjusted net income/loss, a Non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating our operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. We believe that adjusted net income/loss helps identify underlying trends in our business by excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, which are non-cash charges, and convertible bonds buyback income. We believe that adjusted net income/loss provides useful information about our operating results, enhances the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allows for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.
Adjusted net income/loss is not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. This Non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing our operating performance, cash flows or our liquidity, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for net loss / income, cash flows provided by operating activities or other consolidated statements of operation and cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
We mitigate these limitations by reconciling the Non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance.
For more information on this Non-GAAP financial measure, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.
Exchange Rate Information
This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB6.5250 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on December 31, 2020 in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.
Statement Regarding Preliminary Unaudited Financial Information
The unaudited financial information set out in this earnings release is preliminary and subject to potential adjustments. Adjustments to the consolidated financial statements may be identified when audit work has been performed for the Company's year-end audit, which could result in significant differences from this preliminary unaudited financial information.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the expectation of its collection efficiency and delinquency, contain forward-looking statements. Qudian may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Qudian's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Qudian's goal and strategies; Qudian's expansion plans; Qudian's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Qudian's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its credit products; Qudian's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with borrowers, institutional funding partners, merchandise suppliers and other parties it collaborate with; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Qudian's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Qudian does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
QUDIAN INC.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
Three months ended December 31,
(In thousands except for number
2019
2020
of shares and per-share data)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues:
Financing income
716,972
411,797
63,110
Sales commission fee
55,481
14,802
2,269
Sales income
35,906
161,474
24,747
Penalty fee
13,827
19,261
2,952
Loan facilitation income and other related income
460,011
103,163
15,810
Transaction services fee and other related income
649,373
3,147
482
Total revenues
1,931,570
713,644
109,370
Operating cost and expenses:
Cost of revenues
(148,831)
(201,570)
(30,892)
Sales and marketing
(57,489)
(12,880)
(1,974)
General and administrative
(70,768)
(75,714)
(11,604)
Research and development
(34,288)
(8,601)
(1,318)
Changes in guarantee liabilities and risk assurance
(735,688)
206,469
31,643
Provision for receivables and other assets
(707,201)
75,570
11,582
Total operating cost and expenses
(1,754,265)
(16,726)
(2,563)
Other operating income
49,519
49,680
7,614
Income from operations
226,824
746,598
114,421
Interest and investment income, net
(3,095)
6,714
1,029
Foreign exchange gain, net
602
2,164
332
Other income
958
369
57
Other expenses
(6,661)
(5,519)
(846)
Net income before income taxes
218,628
750,326
114,993
Income tax expenses
(90,755)
(76,451)
(11,717)
Net income
127,873
673,875
103,276
Net income attributable to Qudian Inc.'s
127,873
673,875
103,276
Earnings per share for Class A and Class B
Basic
0.50
2.66
0.41
Diluted
0.49
2.54
0.39
Earnings per ADS (1 Class A ordinary
Basic
0.50
2.66
0.41
Diluted
0.49
2.54
0.39
Weighted average number of Class A and
Basic
254,466,950
253,663,338
253,663,338
Diluted
293,747,979
267,392,578
267,392,578
Other comprehensive (loss)/income:
Foreign currency translation adjustment
38,464
(12,921)
(1,980)
Total comprehensive income
166,337
660,954
101,296
Total comprehensive income
166,337
660,954
101,296
Note:
QUDIAN INC.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
Year ended December 31,
(In thousands except for number
2019
2020
of shares and per-share data)
(Audited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues:
Financing income
3,510,055
2,102,665
322,248
Sales commission fee
356,812
80,992
12,413
Sales income
431,946
610,793
93,608
Penalty fee
44,354
72,235
11,070
Loan facilitation income and other related income
2,297,413
957,831
146,794
Transaction services fee and other related income
2,199,464
(136,542)
(20,926)
Total revenues
8,840,044
3,687,974
565,207
Operating cost and expenses:
Cost of revenues
(901,787)
(862,354)
(132,162)
Sales and marketing
(280,616)
(293,282)
(44,947)
General and administrative
(286,059)
(285,905)
(43,817)
Research and development
(204,781)
(170,691)
(26,160)
Changes in guarantee liabilities and risk assurance
(1,143,428)
87,894
13,470
Provision for receivables and other assets
(2,283,126)
(1,641,362)
(251,550)
Total operating cost and expenses
(5,099,797)
(3,165,700)
(485,166)
Other operating income
108,508
343,324
52,617
Income from operations
3,848,755
865,598
132,658
Interest and investment income, net
20,872
338,212
51,833
Foreign exchange (loss)/gain, net
6,636
(107)
(16)
Other income
24,583
26,358
4,040
Other expenses
(10,324)
(9,263)
(1,420)
Net income before income taxes
3,890,522
1,220,798
187,095
Income tax expenses
(626,234)
(261,979)
(40,150)
Net income
3,264,288
958,819
146,945
Net income attributable to Qudian Inc.'s
3,264,288
958,819
146,945
Earnings per share for Class A and Class B
Basic
11.72
3.78
0.58
Diluted
10.94
3.59
0.55
Earnings per ADS (1 Class A ordinary s
Basic
11.72
3.78
0.58
Diluted
10.94
3.59
0.55
Weighted average number of Class A and
Basic
278,531,382
253,658,448
253,658,448
Diluted
300,457,711
274,333,161
274,333,161
Other comprehensive (loss)/income:
Foreign currency translation adjustment
31,893
(38,455)
(5,893)
Total comprehensive income
3,296,181
920,364
141,052
Total comprehensive income
3,296,181
920,364
141,052
Note:
QUDIAN INC.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
As of December 31,
As of December 31,
(In thousands except for number
2019
2020
of shares and per-share data)
(Audited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS:
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
2,860,938
1,537,558
235,641
Restricted cash
1,257,649
135,404
20,752
Time deposits
231,132
-
-
Short-term investments
-
5,042,314
772,768
Short-term loan principal and financing service fee
7,894,697
3,940,461
603,902
Short-term finance lease receivables
398,256
179,613
27,527
Short-term contract assets
2,741,914
92,813
14,224
Other current assets
1,638,905
762,313
116,830
Total current assets
17,023,491
11,690,476
1,791,644
Non-current assets:
Long-term loan principal and financing service fee
424
-
-
Long-term finance lease receivables
239,697
28,771
4,409
Operating lease right-of-use assets
148,851
210,898
32,322
Investment in equity method investee
44,779
349,276
53,529
Long-term investments
223,158
209,868
32,164
Property and equipment, net
92,821
302,969
46,432
Intangible assets
6,803
8,478
1,299
Long-term contract assets
273,597
23,094
3,539
Deferred tax assets, net
290,285
154,960
23,749
Other non-current assets
17,698
419,242
64,252
Total non-current assets
1,338,113
1,707,556
261,695
TOTAL ASSETS
18,361,604
13,398,032
2,053,339
QUDIAN INC.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
As of December 31,
As of December 31,
(In thousands except for number
2019
2020
of shares and per-share data)
(Audited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
RMB
RMB
US$
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings and interest payables
1,049,570
-
-
Short-term lease liabilities
21,919
23,763
3,642
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
718,266
336,790
51,615
Guarantee liabilities and risk assurance liabilities(2)
1,517,827
31,400
4,812
Income tax payable
589,739
80,656
12,361
Total current liabilities
3,897,321
472,609
72,430
Non-current liabilities:
Deferred tax liabilities, net
178,985
10,923
1,674
Convertible senior notes
2,339,552
822,005
125,978
Long-term lease liabilities
21,694
80,236
12,297
Long-term borrowings and interest payables
-
102,415
15,696
Total non-current liabilities
2,540,231
1,015,579
155,645
Total liabilities
6,437,552
1,488,188
228,075
Shareholders' equity:
Class A Ordinary shares
131
132
20
Class B Ordinary shares
44
44
7
Treasury shares
(362,130)
(371,551)
(56,943)
Additional paid-in capital
3,967,733
4,007,260
614,139
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(12,965)
(51,420)
(7,880)
Non-controlling interests
-
10,000
1,533
Retained earnings
8,331,239
8,315,379
1,274,388
Total shareholders' equity
11,924,052
11,909,844
1,825,264
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'
18,361,604
13,398,032
2,053,339
Note:
QUDIAN INC.
Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP And Non-GAAP Results
Three months ended December 31,
2019
2020
(In thousands except for number
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
of shares and per-share data)
RMB
RMB
US$
Total net income attributable to Qudian Inc.'s shareholders
127,873
673,875
103,276
Add: Share-based compensation expenses
29,042
5,050
774
Less: Convertible bonds buyback (loss)/income
-
(4,586)
(703)
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Qudian Inc.'s shareholders
156,915
683,511
104,753
Non-GAAP net income per share—basic
0.62
2.69
0.41
Non-GAAP net income per share—diluted
0.59
2.57
0.39
Weighted average shares outstanding—basic
254,466,950
253,663,388
253,663,388
Weighted average shares outstanding—diluted
293,747,979
267,392,578
267,392,578
QUDIAN INC.
Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP And Non-GAAP Results
Year ended December 31,
2019
2020
(In thousands except for number
(Audited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
of shares and per-share data)
RMB
RMB
US$
Total net income attributable to Qudian Inc.'s shareholders
3,264,288
958,819
146,945
Add: Share-based compensation expenses
87,299
45,634
6,994
Less: Convertible bonds buyback income
-
622,109
95,342
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Qudian Inc.'s shareholders
3,351,587
382,344
58,597
Non-GAAP net income per share—basic
12.03
1.51
0.23
Non-GAAP net income per share—diluted
11.23
1.49
0.23
Weighted average shares outstanding—basic
278,531,382
253,658,448
253,658,448
Weighted average shares outstanding—diluted
300,457,711
274,333,161
274,333,161
SOURCE Qudian Inc.