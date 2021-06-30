YUCAIPA, Calif., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- QuickDraw Fund Control, a trusted intermediary between lenders and borrowers during construction projects, is taking a new step forward in 2021 as a woman-owned company. This bold move is reflective of the company's guiding values and vision for a more inclusive industry.
CEO Tobi Nieland has served as a principal and QuickDraw's chief financial officer since 2014, and she brings more than 30 years' of accounting and construction experience to her new role. Nieland is a graduate of California State University, San Bernardino, and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).
Greg Norris, principal and founder of QuickDraw said, "For the last 15 years, I have had the privilege and honor to work side by side with Tobi. The best business decision I made was over 10 years ago when I asked her to be my partner in our newly formed fund control company. Tobi's unwavering commitment to excellence, inclusion and the betterment of our team and clients are just a few reasons why I'm thrilled to have her lead Quick Draw Fund Control as our chief executive officer."
Nieland has positioned herself as a savvy and collaborative leader who is committed to raising standards of quality and service not only within the company, but within the industry at large. As a construction industry trailblazer, Nieland discussed what this move means to her and what her vision is for QuickDraw's future.
What prompted you to a career in the construction sector?
Tobi Nieland: Right out of college, I went to work for a CPA firm that had several construction companies as clients, and that gave me the chance to really dive into the construction industry. The work was exciting and challenging because each project was unique. I also loved the ability to see a project from beginning to end and then see the tangible product that people were going to use.
Why is now the right time for QuickDraw to change its status to a woman-owned company?
T. N.: There's a saying that I really like, "The best time to plant a tree was twenty years ago, the second best time is now." The best time for women to stake an equal claim in this industry was a long time ago, but the second best time is now. I hope that this change will reflect QuickDraw's commitment to women in business and in construction, and will help move these industries forward.
As a woman with decades of experience in the industry, what unique assets do you feel you bring to QuickDraw's leadership?
T. N.: While I bring extensive experience in business, accounting and construction to the table, I also have a genuine spirit of collaboration and commitment to this industry. I also have experience overcoming countless challenges associated with being a woman in male-dominated industries.
One of my first jobs working as a CPA, the client said, "Do not send a woman." The firm sent me anyway. The next year, that client requested women to work on their account. While I have had to work harder and produce better results than most men in this industry, succeeding in this field has required much more than job-related expertise. It has also required a great deal of stubborn refusal to buckle under the pressure of discrimination. I firmly believe that my role as part of the vanguard of women in construction is to make sure that women who come after me don't have to work as hard as I did, so one important quality that I bring to QuickDraw's leadership is my commitment to promoting women in this industry.
Describe your work culture at QuickDraw. How do you feel you are a model of diversity and inclusion for the industry at large?
T.N.: In addition to consciously trying to eliminate unfair barriers in the industry, at QuickDraw we try to foster an environment where people can grow and take risks. We believe that equal access to experience is one of the best ways for people to develop their skills and place in the industry, and we make sure that our employees have that chance to grow. We are also determined to help women navigate the intimidation that can come from considering entering this field.
Anything new on the horizon as the company takes on this new identity?
T.N.: We're excited for this step and to bring the company in line with our values. We're also looking forward to bringing more women into the company in leadership roles.
Anything else you wish to add?
T.N.: I want to tell women and girls that they should not be intimidated out of pursuing careers in male dominated industries. You will very likely have to face challenges in these industries that have nothing to do with your expertise in your field. Things like sexism, pay inequality, and unequal access to growth are very real, but they are not insurmountable. While there are still not enough women in leadership roles in these industries, there are still so many who have come before you who you can reach out to for help and who don't want you to have to face the same hurdles they did.
Nieland empowers everyone she leads, and she is an inspiration to women who aspire to put on a hard hat and boots, and step confidently into the future!
Meet the entire QuickDraw team at https://www.quickdrawfundcontrol.com/team/.
Media Contact
Charlotte Allen, Big Chief Creative Media, +1 7147942226, charlotte@bigchiefcreative.com
SOURCE QuickDraw Fund Control