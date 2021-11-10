NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- QuickSTAT is the official sponsor of World Cord Blood Day, November 15, 2021, a virtual educational event about the many ways cord blood can potentially treat over 80 different types of life-threatening diseases. The speakers will provide important information about cord blood's potential in stem cell transplants, regenerative medicine, and cellular therapy, as well as the potential of cord blood in gene therapy for blood disorders such as sickle cell disease and thalassemia.
World Cord Blood Day (WCBD) was launched five years ago by the non-profit Save the Cord Foundation to raise awareness of all the incredible advances being made in the use of cord blood to save lives. The day has traditionally been marked with a series of industry-leading speakers – and 2021 is no different.
Since the beginning, QuickSTAT has been the official sponsor of this important day, helping to get the word out to the healthcare community and future parents about how cord blood stem cell transplants can help people around the world who have leukemia, sickle cell disease, thalassemia, lymphoma, with the potential to treat additional serious illnesses. Cord Blood and placental tissue can save lives, whether donating or privately banking.
This year, WCBD is bringing together some of the industry's most influential researchers and advocates. Dr. Filippo Milano from the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center will open the conference via Livestream. Keynote speakers, whose sessions are available on-demand, include:
- Dr. Eliane Gluckman (Saint Louis Hospital Paris), who performed the world's first cord blood transplant
- Dr. Joanne Kurtzberg (Duke Department of Pediatrics, Duke Center for Autism and Brain Development)
- Dr. John Wagner (University of Minnesota)
- Dr. Mark Walters (UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland)
- Dr. Robert Wynn (Royal Manchester Children's Hospital)
- Monroe Burgess (QuickSTAT Global Life Science Logistics)
- Cord blood transplant recipients: Sosa Evbuomwan and Aimee Robinson
Topics covered will range from the emerging field of gene therapy to treat sickle cell disease and regenerative medicine for potentially treating autism and cerebral palsy to the intricacies and challenges of transporting cord blood for storage. Free educational events will be held around the globe.
"QuickSTAT is proud to have been a part of WCBD for the last five years, as well as provide the critical logistics support for the global transportation of these precious, irreplaceable bundles of lifesaving blood and tissue," says Scott Ohanesian, SVP of Commercial Operation, QuickSTAT. "In addition, for the second year in a row, QuickSTAT's Monroe Burgess joins the roster of speakers, sharing what goes on behind the scenes—what we like to call our Five Degrees of Excellence—for maintaining the integrity of cord blood as it moves from parent or hospital to the cord blood bank."
The conference is open to the healthcare community and the general public. To learn more or register for the free online conference, go to WorldCordBloodDay.org
About QuickSTAT
For over 40 years, Quick, a Kuehne + Nagel Company, has been serving the global life science and healthcare community, providing 24/7 customized logistics and transportation solutions for time-and temperature-sensitive, mission-critical and life-saving needs. QuickSTAT safely and quickly transports cord blood, bone marrow, blood products, human organs and tissue for transplant or research, as well as managing global clinical trial logistics for all phases of research and drug development, helping to bring new drugs and medical protocols to market.
About Kuehne + Nagel
With over 79,000 employees at 1,400 locations in over 100 countries, the Kuehne + Nagel Group is one of the world's leading logistics companies. Its strong market position lies in Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics and Contract Logistics, with a clear focus on integrated logistics solutions.
About Save the Cord Foundation
Save the Cord Foundation (a 501c3 non-profit) was established to advance cord blood education. The Foundation provides non-commercial information to parents, health professionals and the public regarding methods for saving cord blood, as well as current applications using cord blood and the latest research. Learn more at http://www.SaveTheCordFoundation.org.
