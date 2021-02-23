SALISBURY, N.C., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Whether you prefer it on the rocks or as a shot, 8-Ball Premium Chocolate Whiskey plans to serve up quite the cocktail with its 2021 sponsorship of Quin Houff and StarCom Racing. With an eleven-race partnership underway, 8-Ball will debut the smooth black and white 00 8-Ball Chevy at Homestead-Miami Speedway during the Dixie Vodka 400 on Sunday, February 28 at 3:30PM ET. Fans can get in on the action by tuning in to FOX to watch the race and following along @StarComRacing's Twitter for live radio updates from inside Houff's car.
Established in May 2017 by Paul Thomas, the founder of Julian Hard Cider which is now distributed nationwide, 8-Ball whiskey launched the first chocolate-infused bourbon whiskey in America. Blended with the world's most popular flavor, Thomas' 8-Ball Chocolate Whiskey was crafted using only the finest all-natural ingredients sourced from Madagascar, Indonesia and Mexico, and combined with premium bourbon, then aged in charred American Oak barrels resulting in its unique spicy and smooth finish. 8-Ball Premium Whiskey can be purchased online, as well as at select locations that can be found via the website's FIND widget.
"I'm excited to become part of the 8-Ball Chocolate whiskey family," said StarCom Racing 00 Driver, Quin houff. "Paul and his team are a great group, and I can't wait to get their brand on the track this season starting in Miami! It's great to see a new and fast-growing company come to our sport and believe in what we are doing. Oh, and the whiskey is delicious, too!"
Aside from his successful spirits, Thomas is a Navy Veteran Corpsman Medic who gives back to the community through his work as a Julian/Cuyamaca firefighter, founder and member of HERO Racing (which supports wounded veterans and orphanages in Baja) and contributes to various charities. A percentage of every bottle sold is donated to support the Tragedy Assistance Program (TAPS) for grieving military families and also Tuesdays Children who supports families of 9/11 victims.
"8-Ball Premium Chocolate Whiskey could not be more excited than to join the incredible StarCom Racing 00 Quin Houff team", said Paul Thomas, Founder and CEO of 8-Ball. "We are 100% committed to do whatever we can to support everyone's dreams and aspirations. Quin is a winner."
With a product this clever and a founder with such a robust resume, StarCom Racing and Quin Houff are honored to collaborate with 8-Ball Premium Chocolate Whiskey for the below 2021 NCS Races and work to build its brands together.
1. Homestead-Miami Speedway (2/8/21) - Dixie Vodka 400
2. Las Vegas Motor Speedway (3/7/21) - Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube
3. Atlanta Motor Speedway (3/21/21) - Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500
4. Talladega Superspeedway (4/45/21) - GEICO 500
5. Kansas Speedway (5/2/21) - NASCAR Cup Series Race at Kansas
6. Charlotte Motor Speedway (5/30/21) - Coca-Cola 600
7. Sonoma Raceway (6/6/21) - Toyota / Save Mart 350
8. Texas Motor Speedway (6/13/21) - NASCAR All-Star
9. Road America (7/4/21) - NASCAR Cup Series Race at Road America
10. Atlanta Motor Speedway (7/11/21) - Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart
11. Texas Motor Speedway (10/17/21) - Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500
ABOUT 8-Ball Premium Chocolate Whiskey
Founded in May 2017, 8-Ball Premium Chocolate Whiskey is the first premium American 100% all-natural chocolate-infused bourbon whiskey. The 66-proof craft whiskey blends the world's most popular flavor – chocolate – with the most notable spirit – whiskey – using the finest all-natural ingredients sourced from Madagascar, Indonesia and Mexico, artfully blended with premium aged bourbon. The result is a smooth and sophisticated flavor with subtle notes of oak, maple and vanilla. The company expanded its production operations by partnering with LeVecke, a wholesale distributor of distilled spirits with its own bottling operations. 8-Ball Premium Chocolate Whiskey's 2020 growth in the Las Vegas market landed the spirit on the top shelves of every prominent resort and casino. Recently, 8-Ball announced a financial and strategic partnership deal with the Maloof family, who have deep Las Vegas roots and a long and successful history both in business and sports ownership. http://www.8ballwhiskey.com
About StarCom Racing
StarCom Racing (SCR), a NASCAR Cup Series Team based in North Carolina and launched in September 2017, fields its 00 Chevy with up-and-coming Driver Quin Houff. SCR purchased a NASCAR Charter in 2018 and continues to make strides each day to build and better its program in this industry. SCR was formed by a collective group of seasoned NASCAR specialists including its Team Manager, Former Daytona 500 Champion, Derrike Cope, along with successful business entrepreneurs from SCR's parent company, StarCom Fiber. Race fans can learn more about StarCom Racing by visiting http://www.StarComRacing.com for up-to-date team news and merchandise. Also, you can engage with StarCom Racing on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/StarComRacing, Instagram: @starcomracing and Twitter: @starcomracing
About Quin Houff: Born: 9/15/97 // Hometown: Weyers Cave, VA // Twitter: @P1_Houff
NASCAR Driver Quin Houff raced his way to the Cup Series with determination and Virginia-style work ethic. Coming from a family business of 80 years strong, Houff knows the value of loyalty and getting your elbows greasy. Houff's zeal for racing started small with go-karts with his father. His excitement grew and his family helped him begin his lifelong passion at the young age of eight. Although Houff enjoys golf, the outdoors, and spending time with his family, racing has always taken the driver's seat in his life. Houff has shown impressive results already in NASCAR's top two series with a 12th place finish at Iowa, a top 15 finish at Bristol Motor Speedway (NASCAR's fastest short track) and most recently, a 13th place finish in the October 2020 Cup race at Talladega. 2021 marks Houff's second full time season in the #00 Cup car.
