FOSTER CITY, Calif., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST), a leader in performance marketplaces and technologies for the financial services and home services industries, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences:

  • 19th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 1st, 2022.
  • Cowen 50th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Thursday, June 2nd, 2022 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

The Company looks forward to discussing the details of its performance momentum, market opportunity, and business model with investors.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST) is a leader in performance marketplaces and technologies for the financial services and home services industries. QuinStreet is a pioneer in delivering online marketplace solutions to match searchers with brands in digital media, and is committed to providing consumers with the information and tools they need to research, find and select the products and brands that meet their needs.  

